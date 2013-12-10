Dec 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sterling Insurance Co Ltd's (SICL) and Sterling Life Ltd's (SLL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The companies are the underwriting members of the UK-based Sterling Insurance Group Limited (Sterling).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Sterling's supportive level of Fitch-calculated risk-adjusted capitalisation, improved underwriting performance and investment income. These strengths continue to be offset by Sterling's limited scale and operating profile.

Fitch expects continued improvements in underwriting margins following Sterling's on-going effort to discontinue unprofitable business. In the absence of large loss events, Fitch believes that Sterling will continue this positive trend in 2014. The agency also believes losses from the St. Jude storm in October 2013 are manageable.

Sterling's net income increased to GBP4.5m in 2012 from GBP3.6m in 2011, underpinned by strong investment returns and profitable results in the life business. In 2012, Fitch's calculated combined ratio for Sterling's non-life business was 99.9% (2011: 96.0%), below the group's five-year average of 101%.

Sterling is a niche UK insurance company that has established a recognisable franchise with a strong distribution network. However, it remains a small player in what is still a challenging market. Its lack of scale and heavy concentration in the UK make it more difficult for Sterling to control pricing, access external finance and absorb a potential fall in demand for its products. Fitch views Sterling's scale and operating profile as rating constraints.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near to medium term given the company's limited scale and operating profile.

A significant deterioration in underwriting performance, poor investment results and/or more active capital management leading to a depletion of capital would also put downward pressure on the ratings. A Fitch-calculated combined ratio in excess of 105% over a sustained period of time or the introduction of further risk into the investment portfolio could lead to a downgrade.