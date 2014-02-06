BARCELONA/PARIS/MILAN, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Stichting
Waarborgfonds Eigen Woningen's (WEW) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
The Outlooks
are Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of WEW, known as the Homeownership Guarantee Fund,
reflect those of
its sponsor, the Netherlands (AAA/Negative/F1+). The credit link
with the
Netherlands reflects support WEW receives from the State through
a backstop
liquidity agreement. WEW's mandate is to promote home ownership
in Holland. In
rating WEW Fitch uses a top down approach in its criteria for
State-dependent
public sector entities.
The State supports the housing market in the Netherlands through
the
quasi-governmental NHG mortgage guarantee scheme. The
government's policy is to
ensure the availability of housing and access to homeownership
for lower- and
middle-income households.
WEW's ratings factor in its links with the State and its status
as a foundation.
WEW has no shareholders and is controlled by its Board of
Directors. WEW's Board
is made up of five members, two of whom are appointed by the
Ministry of
Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations, and one by the Ministry
of Finance.
Financial support from the Dutch government is formalised in a
backstop
agreement, under which the State is responsible for providing
interest-free
loans in case of need. So far WEW has not had to use the
interest-free loans and
Fitch believes they are unlikely to be used over the medium
term. The backstop
agreement can be activated if WEWs capital funds fall below 1.5x
the average
level of foreclosure losses claimed over the preceding five
years. WEW's capital
funds are currently 15x the average loss level.
At end-2012 WEW had EUR738m (EUR696m at end-2011) of investments
in highly-rated
debt securities and EUR62m of cash and cash equivalents. It has
no debt of its
own but ensures that any residual debt from forced sales of
housing properties
is settled with individual lenders. As a result WEW has
considerable contingent
liabilities through these guarantees, which in 2012 totalled
EUR154bn.
Although capital funds of EUR798m at end-2012 were low in
comparison to
potential contingent liabilities risk, this is mitigated by the
low level of
executed guarantees to date. Although the number of foreclosure
loss claims rose
to 3,576 in 2012 from 2,021 in 2011, the amount claimed was a
modest EUR151m, of
which EUR105m was paid out in 2012. Rescission payments have
always been covered
by WEW's capital funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the Netherlands' sovereign rating could result in
a corresponding
action on WEW. A downgrade may also result from an adverse
change to WEW's legal
status and support from the State. Additionally, acceleration of
the Dutch
housing market decline may have a negative impact on the overall
economy, and on
Dutch public finances. In an extreme scenario this could hamper
the sponsor's
ability to support its dependent entities and may lead Fitch
introduce notching
difference between the sovereign's and WEW's ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that capital funds will be sufficient to cover
rescission payments
and the liquidity facility from the State would cover any
shortfalls. Fitch also
expects no change to the financial support offered by the
government through the
backstop agreement.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Associate Director
+34 93 323 84 00
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9134
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012, and
"Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States",
dated 4 March
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
