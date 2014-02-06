BARCELONA/PARIS/MILAN, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stichting Waarborgfonds Eigen Woningen's (WEW) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks are Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of WEW, known as the Homeownership Guarantee Fund, reflect those of its sponsor, the Netherlands (AAA/Negative/F1+). The credit link with the Netherlands reflects support WEW receives from the State through a backstop liquidity agreement. WEW's mandate is to promote home ownership in Holland. In rating WEW Fitch uses a top down approach in its criteria for State-dependent public sector entities. The State supports the housing market in the Netherlands through the quasi-governmental NHG mortgage guarantee scheme. The government's policy is to ensure the availability of housing and access to homeownership for lower- and middle-income households. WEW's ratings factor in its links with the State and its status as a foundation. WEW has no shareholders and is controlled by its Board of Directors. WEW's Board is made up of five members, two of whom are appointed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations, and one by the Ministry of Finance. Financial support from the Dutch government is formalised in a backstop agreement, under which the State is responsible for providing interest-free loans in case of need. So far WEW has not had to use the interest-free loans and Fitch believes they are unlikely to be used over the medium term. The backstop agreement can be activated if WEWs capital funds fall below 1.5x the average level of foreclosure losses claimed over the preceding five years. WEW's capital funds are currently 15x the average loss level. At end-2012 WEW had EUR738m (EUR696m at end-2011) of investments in highly-rated debt securities and EUR62m of cash and cash equivalents. It has no debt of its own but ensures that any residual debt from forced sales of housing properties is settled with individual lenders. As a result WEW has considerable contingent liabilities through these guarantees, which in 2012 totalled EUR154bn. Although capital funds of EUR798m at end-2012 were low in comparison to potential contingent liabilities risk, this is mitigated by the low level of executed guarantees to date. Although the number of foreclosure loss claims rose to 3,576 in 2012 from 2,021 in 2011, the amount claimed was a modest EUR151m, of which EUR105m was paid out in 2012. Rescission payments have always been covered by WEW's capital funds. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of the Netherlands' sovereign rating could result in a corresponding action on WEW. A downgrade may also result from an adverse change to WEW's legal status and support from the State. Additionally, acceleration of the Dutch housing market decline may have a negative impact on the overall economy, and on Dutch public finances. In an extreme scenario this could hamper the sponsor's ability to support its dependent entities and may lead Fitch introduce notching difference between the sovereign's and WEW's ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that capital funds will be sufficient to cover rescission payments and the liquidity facility from the State would cover any shortfalls. Fitch also expects no change to the financial support offered by the government through the backstop agreement. Contact: Primary Analyst Ines Callahan Associate Director +34 93 323 84 00 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 9134 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, and "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States", dated 4 March 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.