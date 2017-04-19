(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) for STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR). Fitch has
revised the Rating
Outlook to Positive from Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of the release.
The Positive Outlook primarily reflects STOR's public commitment
to targeting
stronger financial metrics, including sustaining leverage
between 5.75x - 6.25x
and the company reducing leverage on a run-rate basis to 6.1x as
of Dec. 31,
2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STOR's ratings reflect the issuer's strong management team,
differentiated
investment strategy, diversified portfolio and solid credit
metrics. The
company's portfolio of 1,660 leased and financed retail
properties located in 48
states was 99.5% occupied as of Dec. 31, 2016. Since the
divestiture of a
majority equity interest by Oaktree Capital Management, the
company has
committed to a more conservative capital structure and a
reduction in leverage.
These strengths are offset in part by the
cross-collateralization features and
reputational risk associated with the Master Funding conduit
which may restrict
STOR's financial flexibility and provide material economic
incentives for the
issuer to prioritize the encumbered asset pool. The conduit acts
as a credit
positive during favorable markets, providing STOR with an
incremental and
flexible source of capital. However, in more stressed markets,
the conduit may
limit financial flexibility as compared to REITs with more
traditional debt
structures.
DIFFERENTIATED STRATEGY
STOR is a triple-net lease REIT that focuses on originating
sale-leasebacks with
non-rated middle market and larger companies on the real estate
where they
conduct their business (e.g. retail or service but not office
headquarters). The
portfolio is well-diversified by store size, location and
tenant, with lease
maturities that are long-dated given the strategy and young age
of the
portfolio.
STOR's asset class focus enables it to acquire net lease assets
at yields 50
basis points (bps) - 300bps wider than marketed portfolios
leased predominantly
to investment-grade tenants. However, the middle-market and
larger tenants, few
of which are rated by Fitch, limit the agency's ability to
assess tenant credit
quality, though median EBITDAR coverage ratios are in excess of
2.0x at Dec. 31,
2016.
While STOR is a relatively new company and thus the performance
to-date of its
underwriting is not a meaningful indicator of its sufficiency,
its senior
management previously founded and ran two public companies
(Franchise Finance
Corporation of America - NYSE: FFA and Spirit Finance - NYSE:
SFC). Fitch views
management favorably but notes the FFA and SFC track records are
mixed. Fitch
estimates FFA's conduit trusts incurred realized losses of more
than 7% of
original loan balance while SFC's losses were more than 3%.
Fitch attributes the
improving collateral performance to better underwriting and
'lessons learned'
(e.g. reduced sector concentration and lower LTVs) and would
expect STOR's
performance to be closer to that of Spirit than FFCA. Further,
many of the
losses were incurred after FFCA and Spirit were sold.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
STOR's portfolio has little tenant concentration with no tenant
representing
more than 2.8% or concept representing more than 3.1% of 2016
ABR. The company's
top lines of trade as of Dec. 31, 2016 were full service
restaurants (13.8%),
limited service restaurants (8.4%) and early childhood education
centers (7.4%),
movie theaters (6.9%) and health clubs (6.2%). Industry-wide
in-store retail
sales growth is expected to be modestly positive at 1% in 2017
according to
Fitch's 2017 Outlook: U.S. Retail and Restaurants. Fitch expects
restaurant
profitability will improve for most of the industry except for
casual dining
chains which typically provide full service. Thus, weaker chains
such as
Applebee's (2.2% of tenant revenues) could see reduced store
counts or operating
pressure.
STOR faces potential challenges related to Gander Mountain
Company's recent
bankruptcy filing and Fitch's recent downgrade of AMC
Multi-Cinema, Inc.'s
parent to 'B'.
Lease expirations are light over the next three years with less
than 2% coming
due. Further, STOR's weighted average remaining lease term is
approximately 14
years, signaling stability in cash flows, absent tenant
bankruptcies.
INVESTMENT-GRADE METRICS
Fitch projects STOR will operate with leverage between 6.0x -
6.5x EBITDA
through 2020 (and below 6.0x when calculating EBITDA on a
quarterly pro forma or
run rate basis). Reported metrics may be weaker due to the
timing and size of
acquisitions. STOR's tenant diversification, contractual rental
increases and
long-dated lease maturities improve the durability and
predictability of
operating cash flows and provide a cushion for the issuer to
maintain its
metrics in the event of tenant credit issues. Whether STOR's
metrics deviate
from its targets will be conditioned by the amount and timing of
equity
issuances relative to acquisitions.
Similarly, Fitch expects STOR will operate with fixed-charge
coverage (FCC) in
the 3.5x-4.0x range through 2017 as compared to 3.5x for 2015
and 2016.
Contractual rental increases could be offset by higher interest
expense should
interest rates increase.
MASTER FUNDING INTEGRAL TO STRATEGY, IMPACTS FINANCIAL
FLEXIBILITY
The majority of STOR's debt financing comes through the STORE
Master Funding
debt program, a conduit through which STOR issues ABS debt. Upon
the
contribution of new properties and the issuance of a new series
of debt under
this program, the entire collateral pool (including the newly
added real estate)
is pledged to secure all of the notes (i.e. the existing and new
series) on a
pro rata basis.
The Master Funding program has mixed implications for STOR's
credit profile. As
the buyers are typically ABS-focused and not traditional
commercial real estate
lenders, STOR has access to an incremental source of capital as
compared to its
peers, a credit positive. Moreover, as the structure is more
flexible than CMBS
in regards to asset sales and substitutions it allows STOR to
re-tenant or
dispose of underperforming assets with greater ease than if held
in a CMBS
structure, thus better matching the investment strategy of
focusing on non-rated
entities. Further, Master Funding demonstrates leveragability
and contingent
liquidity for the company's portfolio, and Fitch believes there
is no adverse
selection between assets financed with Master Funding as
compared to the
unencumbered pool.
While integral to STOR's strategy, the Master Funding program
effectively
cross-collateralizes a significant portion of STOR's assets
which has two
potential implications. The first is that should there be losses
such that the
cash trap provision is exercised, STOR would lose access to a
significant
percentage of cash flow to address corporate obligations and pay
dividends.
While cash trap provisions exist in CMBS and thus is not a risk
unique to STOR,
it wouldn't impact as large of a percentage of a REIT's assets
if funding via
single-asset mortgages or CMBS. Secondly, the
cross-collateralization and
reputational risk make the Master Funding program
'recourse-like' providing
material economic incentives for STOR to support Master Funding
potentially at
the expense of the unencumbered pool.
ABOVE-AVERAGE LIQUIDITY & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
STOR has strong liquidity due to very little in debt maturities
over the next
two years; further, the company completed a $230 million equity
offering and
issued $235 million in term debt in March 2017. Fitch estimates
STOR's sources
of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the $500
million revolving
credit facility and retained cash flow from operations after
dividends) cover
uses (debt maturities and committed acquisitions) by more than
9.8x for the
period Jan. 1, 2017 - Dec. 31, 2018. Fitch expects STOR will
operate with above
average liquidity as its limited operating history naturally
results in few
near-term debt maturities. Fitch expects STOR's liquidity will
moderate towards
the REIT average as it seasons and the initial debt issuances
come into the
rating horizon. STOR's first meaningful year of debt maturities
is 2019 when
$214 million (or approximately 10% of total debt) of ABS and
CMBS debt matures.
While STOR funds itself principally through secured debt, it
nonetheless
maintains a sizable pool of unencumbered assets providing
contingent liquidity
to unsecured creditors. Fitch estimates the current pool has a
stressed value of
$1.7 billion assuming a 10% capitalization rate which would
provide 2.9x
coverage of unsecured debt.
While the unencumbered pool is sizable, Fitch notes that the
unencumbered pool
could be used by management as a warehouse for acquisitions
before contributing
to subsequent Master Funding issuances and be subject to adverse
selection.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for STOR include:
--Same store revenue growth of approximately 1%, consistent with
long-term
historical levels and reflective of contractual rent bumps on
the portfolio.
Consolidated operating EBITDA margins remain just above 90%;
--Approximately $1.1 billion in net acquisitions in 2017 and
2018 with cap rates
approximately 8%;
--Fitch assumes a $400 million in unsecured debt issued in 2017
and $450 million
in 2018;
--Fitch's forecast reflects $600 million equity offerings in
2017 and $600
million in 2018;
--STOR will continue to maintain its pool of unencumbered assets
and will not
demonstrate any adverse selection or utilize the pool as a
warehouse facility /
back-up liquidity for Master Funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in Fitch upgrading STOR's IDR
to 'BBB':
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining approximately 6.0x
on a pro forma
basis (run-rate leverage was 6.1x at Dec. 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.0x (FCC was 3.7x
for the quarter
ended Dec. 31, 2016).
The following factors could result in Fitch revising the Outlook
to Stable with
the IDR at 'BBB-':
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.25x on a
run-rate basis.
The following factors could result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Deterioration in the quality, value and/or ability to finance
the unencumbered
pool. Examples could include tenant credit issues, adverse
selection between the
encumbered and unencumbered assets and/or the recycling of
unencumbered assets
into Master Funding in exchange for challenged assets;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x on a pro
forma basis;
--Fitch's expectation of a liquidity shortfall.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
STORE Capital Corporation:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB- '.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
STORE Capital Corporation:
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Financial statement
adjustments that
depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statements of
the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected operating EBITDA is adjusted to add
back non-cash
stock based compensation;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $25 million of cash for working capital purposes
that is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
