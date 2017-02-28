(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Stuttgarter
Mutual Insurance Group's (Stuttgarter) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Stuttgarter's main operating
entity is
Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G. (SLV), which is also the
holding company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A' rating reflects Stuttgarter's solid capitalisation and
strong investment
performance. The
rating is constrained by Stuttgarter's small size and limited
geographical and
product diversification as well as the group's high exposure to
interest rate
risk.
Stuttgarter's capitalisation is solid as measured by Fitch's
Prism factor-based
capital model (Prism FBM) score of 'Very Strong' at end-2015. We
expect
capitalisation to weaken but to remain supportive of the rating.
Operating
leverage increased to 12x in 2015 (2014: 10.8x), reflecting a
deteriorating
trend of capitalisation, but Fitch does not expect operating
leverage to have
exceeded 13x at end-2016. Stuttgarter does not publish its
Solvency II ratio
yet, but we expect it (after application of transitional
measures and volatility
adjustments) to be well above 100%.
Stuttgarter's life insurance investments have a shorter duration
than the
group's life insurance liabilities. This gap is slightly higher
than the average
duration gap of German life insurers. Fitch views this risk as
negative for the
ratings since it contributes to interest rate risk.
SLV's net investment return decreased to 4.7% in 2016 from 5.2%
in 2015, driven
by a decrease in both the running yield and realised capital
gains.
Stuttgarter's off-balance-sheet unrealised capital gains
represented 13% of the
company's total investments at end-2016 (end-2015: 13%).
Positively, these
unrealised capital gains are well-diversified by asset class..
There was no significant change in Stuttgarter asset allocation
in 2016 and
Stuttgarter maintained its high exposure to equity investments,
which
represented about 7% (consolidated) of its total investments,
compared with an
average 4.5% for the German market. Fitch believes this makes
Stuttgarter more
vulnerable to equity market volatility.
In 2016, SLV's premium grew 2.3% to EUR601m, while the average
premium in German
life market fell 2%. In recent years SLV has shifted its focus
in new business
away from classic guarantee products to new products that are
less sensitive to
interest rates, which we view positively.
SLV's life underwriting result improved in 2016. Additional
expenses stemming
from the need to fund additional regulatory reserve requirements
("Zinszusatzreserve") fell to EUR49m in 2016 (2015:EUR82m), due
to a positive
one-off effect from adjustment in assumptions permitted by the
supervisory
authority since 2016. In the non-life business the combined
ratio improved to
84% in 2016 (2015: 90%), after 2015 result was negatively
affected by one-off
reserve strengthening in pension funds.
Stuttgarter has a strong position in the German IFA market,
which Fitch views
positively. However, its concentration on this distribution
channel and limited
geographical diversification heighten the insurer's exposure to
domestic
economic and regulatory changes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given difficult operating conditions in the German life market
linked to low
interest rates, an
upgrade is unlikely in the short- to medium-term.
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include weakening
capitalisation as
measured by a decline in the Prism FBM score to below 'Very
Strong' or an
increase in operating leverage to over 13x.
