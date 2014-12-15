(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the international
and national ratings of Sul America S.A. (SASA) as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F3';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--National long-term rating of BRL500 million debentures due
February 2017 at
'AA(bra)';
--National long-term rating of BRL500 million debentures due May
2019 and May
2022 at 'AA(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects SASA's strong franchise
that is led by a
significant presence in the health and auto segments, its
consistent and
adequate operating performance throughout economic cycles,
adequate liquidity
and capitalization, and robust risk management practices. SASA's
leverage has
been on the rise since 2013, but still remains adequate for the
ratings.
In the first nine months of 2014, premium and contribution
growth was a solid
11% (excluding saving bonds) broadly in line with sector growth.
The company
remained the second and fourth largest insurer in terms of
premiums
underwritten, in the health and auto segments respectively, at
3Q'14.
Growth in the saving bonds segment has also been strong, taking
this segment's
share in total premiums and contributions to almost 14% at
3Q'14. However, in
November 2014, SASA suspended the sale of one of its three main
saving bond
products, following the launch of an investigation of a possible
misconduct by
an independent third-party distributor. Subsequently, the
insurance regulator,
SUSEP, ruled that the suspension should last 90 days. According
to SASA, which
is not exposed to any legal risks, the suspended product
accounts for
approximately 50% and 3% of the segment's total revenues and
operating income,
respectively. Therefore, Fitch does not expect SASA's
bottom-line earnings to be
affected in a meaningful way, although the revenues of the
segment will fall
sharply.
SASA's profitability remains adequate, with average ROA at 1.9%
at 3Q'14,
compared to 3.1% at end-2013 and 1.7% at 3Q13. Combined and
operating ratios
also remain largely stable (100.9% and 96%, respectively, at
3Q'14, compared to
100.1% and 96.5%, respectively, at 3Q'13, as calculated by
Fitch).
Similar to its local peers, SASA's earnings is highly sensitive
to changes in
interest rates, as 90% of the securities in its investment
portfolio have
floating rates. There was an increase in net financial
income/net earned
premiums to 4.9% at 3Q'14 from 3.9% at end-2013, as a result of
the increase in
local interest rates. However, the correlation between SASA's
financial income
and interest rates has fallen slightly following the issue of
new floating rate
debt in May 2014. The issue doubled the company's financial debt
and led to an
increase in its interest expenses. This was evidenced in the
fall in the
operating income coverage of interest expense on debt from 15.5x
at end-2013 to
6.7x at 3Q'14.
The new debt issuance also resulted in a further increase in
SASA's leverage,
which is higher than peer averages. The net liabilities/equity
ratio, and
operating leverage, measured by net earned premiums/equity, as
calculated by
Fitch rose to 3.7x and 3.5x, respectively, at 3Q'14 (3.6x and
3.3x at end-2013).
Meanwhile, financial debt/equity increased to 26.7% at 3Q'14,
but should subside
as the principal of SASA's first debenture starts to be
amortized February 2015
onwards. Leverage ratios are compatible with SASA's ratings, but
continued
increase could become a negative rating driver in the future.
SASA's liquidity
remains adequate at 3Q'14 (liquid assets/net technical reserves
ratio was 1.10x
versus 1.09x at end-2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Diversification of the premium base, a
sustained decline
in the operating ratio to below 85%, and a decline in the net
earned
premiums/equity ratio to below 2.5x, could lead to an upgrade.
Negative Rating Action: A sustained and material deterioration
in profitability,
characterized by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the
liabilities/equity
ratio to above 4.0x; an increase in the financial leverage
(financial
debt/equity) to above 25% for a sustained period; a fall in the
operating
income/interest expense ratio to below 2.0x; or a significant
reduction in the
holding's liquidity, could negatively affect the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.,
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3309
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
