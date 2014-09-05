(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sumitomo Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+ and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD1bn subordinated notes due 2073 at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the ratings reflects Sumitomo Life's sufficient capital adequacy, its well-established market position, moderate investment risks and substantial mortality and morbidity margins. The ratings also take into account the relatively high susceptibility of embedded value to interest rate volatility due to a persistent duration mismatch between assets and liabilities. Sumitomo Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) continued to improve to 888.2% at the end of financial year 2014 on 31 March (FYE14), from 832.8% a year earlier due to favourable capital market performance and recovery in its adjusted equity. Its capital adequacy is less sensitive to volatility in the stock market compared with its peers thanks to its moderate investment risks. Its risky assets amounted to 87.4% of its adjusted equity at FYE14, which was much lower than the ratio at its peers. Fitch expects Sumitomo Life to maintain substantial mortality and morbidity margins, underpinned by the company's on-going strategic focus on the higher margin medical and nursery care products (known as the third sector products in Japan). The company's value of new business margins remained high at 8.8% in FYE14 (versus 7.6% in FYE13). Sumitomo Life's ratings are currently capped by the Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' and the Negative Outlook on the company's ratings is in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. This is because Sumitomo Life has a high level of government debt holdings (42% of invested assets at 31 March 2014). The company does not have sufficient overseas business diversification to counterbalance the high level of Japanese government bond holdings. RATING SENSITIVITIES With Sumitomo Life's ratings currently rated at Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer are also likely to be lowered. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include significant deterioration in Sumitomo Life's capitalisation or rise in financial leverage, significant deterioration in its profitability; or prolonged volatility in the company's embedded value. In particular the rating could be downgraded if its SMR declines below 700% for a prolonged period or if its financial leverage rises and is sustained above 25% (20% at FYE14). Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Stephan Kalb Senior Director + 49 69 768076 118 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Effective Nov. 13, 2013âˆ’Sept. 4, 2014 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.