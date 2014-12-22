(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Sun
Hung Kai Properties Limited's (SHKP) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch
has also
affirmed SHKP's senior unsecured rating at 'A' and the senior
unsecured notes of
Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of strong and stable
rental income from
SHKP's well-located investment property portfolio, which
provides healthy
interest coverage. SHKP is focused on asset turnover, and is
likely to speed up
launches of its Hong Kong residential properties. Investment in
the Xujiahui
project in Shanghai led to an increase in SHKP's leverage, which
is likely to
remain at the current level for the next two to three years. Its
financial
management remains prudent with good liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Investment Property Portfolio: SHKP owns 28.7m square
feet (sq ft) of
gross floor area (GFA) of completed investment properties in
Hong Kong, with
HKD11.4bn in leasing EBITDA in the financial year ended 30 June
2014 (FY14),
making it the biggest commercial landlord in Hong Kong in terms
of rental
income. SHKP also completed 9.5m sq ft of investment properties
in first-tier
cities on mainland China, mainly in Shanghai, generating leasing
EBITDA of
HKD2.3bn in FY14. With a continuous pipeline of investment
properties in Hong
Kong and mainland China, Fitch expects SHKP to maintain strong
investment
property EBITDA interest cover of over 4x.
Xujiahui Project Raises Leverage: SHKP's net leverage - as
measured by the ratio
of net debt to investment portfolio value - increased from 18.6%
at end-June
2013 to 23.5% at end-June 2014, after the HKD27bn land payment
for the Shanghai
Xujiahui Centre Project. The increased leverage still remains
below Fitch's
guideline of 30% at which negative rating action may be
considered. In our view,
SHKP's leverage is likely to remain at this level for the next
two to three
years. The leverage will trend down gradually after FY15-16,
when the sale of
Xujiahui office towers commences, with potential sales proceeds
of over HKD20bn.
Focus on Asset Turnover: SHKP booked HKD27bn of Hong Kong
property sales in
FY14, an increase of 68% from HKD16bn in FY13, as it completed a
larger number
of projects. At the same time, SHKP also continued to actively
acquire land in
Hong Kong. SHKP acquired 3m sq ft in FY14 compared with 2m sq ft
in FY13. Fitch
expects SHKP to speed up Hong Kong residential launches, given
the strong demand
for mass-market units and active land auctions by the
government. Fitch believes
that SHKP has strong ability to achieve quick turnover in the
mass-market
segment, with property sales margin remaining at a satisfactory
level, despite
coming under pressure.
Prudent Financial Management: Fitch expects SHKP to maintain
healthy interest
coverage and leverage ratios given its strong track record of
financial
management. SHKP's recurring income EBITDA interest cover and
EBIT interest
cover are likely to stay above 5.2x and 7x respectively in the
next two fiscal
years, well above Fitch's negative rating guidelines of 4x and
6x. Net leverage
(the ratio of net debt to investment portfolio value) will
likely reach a peak
of 26% in FY15-16, but will fall gradually, underpinned by the
Xujiahui office
sales. With SHKP focused on developing the Xujiahui project in
the next few
years, the company is not likely make another sizeable
investment in China
during this time.
No Impact From Conviction: Co-chairman of SHKP Thomas Kwok Ping
Kwong and former
Hong Kong chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan have been found
guilty of conspiracy
to commit misconduct in public office by a Hong Kong court.
Co-chairman Raymond
Kwok Ping-luen has been cleared of all charges in the same case.
Fitch continues
to believe that SHKP would be able to maintain its current
operations because
the company's day-to-day operations are well managed by a team
of professionals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include-
- recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 4x
(FY14: 6.3x)
- EBIT/gross interest expense sustained below 6x (FY14: 9.9x)
- net debt /investment property asset sustained above 30% (FY14:
23.5%)
- net debt / recurring EBITDA sustained above 5x (FY14: 4.1x)
- further developments related to the corruption trial adversely
affecting
SHKP's operations and financials. These developments may include
SHKP itself
being charged, and its business operations facing sanctions or
restrictions - or
facing higher borrowing costs relative to its peers or
difficulty in raising
fresh funds.
Positive: Fitch does not envisage any positive action, as the
rating is
constrained by exposure to the volatile homebuilding segment.
