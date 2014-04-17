(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.'s (Sunrise) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group's (HoldCo) IDR at 'B+'. The Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The rating actions reflects Fitch's expectation that the group's leverage profile will remain within the negative rating guidelines over the next 12-18 months despite the expectation of potential pressure on EBITDA and cash flow generation driven by aggressive bundle competition from Swisscom and Cablecom resulting in market share losses in fixed broadband and voice and approximately 20% of Sunrise's mobile post-paid customers having not yet migrated to lower price points introduced in 2012 as of 4Q13. Nonetheless, Fitch believes there is some element of uncertainty that could lead to a material deterioration in the competitive environment and/or in the company's performance. These relate primarily to the potential entrance of Cablecom in the mature Swiss mobile market through a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement with Orange, as well as uncertainty regarding customer reaction to the recent change in the handset subsidy model which has not been replicated by Swisscom and Orange. The agency will therefore closely monitor the development of the operating environment as well as the company's performance to assess any material deterioration in the group's business and/or financial risk profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Market Position The IDR reflects the company's strong market position in the Swiss telecommunications market behind the dominant player Swisscom and ahead of Orange and Cablecom. Sunrise is the second largest mobile operator in Switzerland by number of subscribers with an estimated 28% market share (under Swisscom's reporting rules), and the number-three player in fixed broadband with approximately 10% market share as of December 2013. Deterioration in the Operating Environment Competition in the Swiss telecoms market remains strong, mainly in the fixed-line where Cablecom and Swisscom have become more aggressive - and successful - in marketing their multi-play bundles with ultra-broadband speeds. This has placed pressure on Sunrise's fixed-line business, which Fitch views as quite vulnerable to competition, as evidenced by mid-to-high single digit decline in fixed voice and broadband customers in 2013. Fitch expects fierce competition to continue in this segment over the short-to-medium term due to high broadband and pay-TV penetration rates as well as customer migration towards higher broadband speeds. Although Sunrise currently retains a solid level of strategic flexibility, underpinned by its ability to offer quad-play bundles and access to Swisscom's VDSL network as well as access to FTTH via Swiss Fibre Net, competition could become even more intense with the likely entrance of Cablecom in the mobile market by end-2014. Pressure on Operating Performance Sunrise's performance has deteriorated in 2013 with revenues and EBITDA declining by low-single-digits, despite having performed two small acquisitions in July 2013 and cost-saving measures implemented in 4Q12. Fitch estimates that mobile revenues, which account for 63% of total revenues, have declined by 5% y-o-y in organic terms in 2013 driven by customer migration to lower price points. We expect performance to remain under pressure in the foreseeable future with continued decline in fixed-line subscribers and migration of mobile customers to lower price points introduced in 2012. Fitch notes that additional pressure could arise from the entrance of MVNO Cablecom as well as by uncertainty over customer response to the company's recent change in the handset subsidy model. Negative Free Cash Flow (FCF) in 2015/2016 Fitch anticipates neutral-to-positive cash flow generation in 2014 before turning negative in 2015-2016 largely due to the remaining spectrum payments, increased cash taxes and slightly higher capex than previously expected reflecting ongoing LTE roll-out, investments in fibre backhaul capacity, as well as investments in set-top boxes for its IPTV service. While FCF before spectrum payments is expected to remain strong over the medium-term, interest payments on the PIK Toggle notes will place additional pressure on the company's cash flow profile. The ratings are constrained by the company's leveraged capital structure - with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 4.3x as of December 2013 - as well as by the expectation of a moderate increase in leverage in 2015/2016 due to the expected slow-down in FCF generation. PIK Toggle Notes Fitch has revised its treatment of HoldCo PIK Toggle notes. Fitch now considers the PIK notes as debt due to the presence of change of control provisions within the restricted group financing documentation. In Sunrise's case, however, activation of the change of control feature, also given the conditionality of the cash payments to the PIK vehicle, is regarded as a remote possibility. At the 'BB-' IDR level, the likelihood that this indirect cross-default mechanism would be triggered to the detriment of Restricted Group holders is diminished. Also in this case, given the current liquidity cushion, the cash upstream mechanism is not considered too detrimental to the restricted group. Parent Company Rating HoldCo's IDR reflects its higher default risk relative to Sunrise. This is largely attributable to the higher degree of financial risk of the latter due to its subordinated nature within the holding structure and significant limitations (e.g. restricted payments) to upstream payments from the restricted group. According to Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria and Fitch's Special Report on the "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe", both available, Fitch notes that although strategic ties exist between HoldCo and the restricted group, HoldCo's IDR could be at best one notch lower than the restricted group's IDR. The one-notch differential between the IDRs of the two entities reflects the default risk of HoldCo, which is linked to the operating performance of the restricted group. RATING SENSITIVITIES (Sunrise): Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO net adjusted leverage to fall well below 4.0x (or below 5.0x including the PIK) - FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x (or above 2.5x including the PIK) Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include: - Failure by the company to maintain leverage below 4.5x on FFO adjusted net basis (or below 5.5x including the PIK) - FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x (2.0x including the PIK) - Mid-single digit decline in EBITDA in 2014 and/or expectations of negative FCF excluding spectrum payments in the next two years RATING SENSITIVITIES (Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group SA): Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Positive rating actions on Sunrise Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Negative rating actions on Sunrise - An increase in the notching differential from Sunrise's IDR is likely to be driven by an increase in leverage of HoldCo or the issuance of new cash pay debt with no PIK option. The rating actions are as follows: Sunrise Communications Holdings SA Long-term IDR: affirmed 'BB-'; Stable Outlook Senior secured RCF due 2016: affirmed at 'BB' Senior secured notes due 2017: affirmed at 'BB' Senior notes due 2018: affirmed at 'B' Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group SA Long-term IDR: affirmed 'B+'; Stable Outlook Senior PIK Toggle notes due 2019: affirmed at 'B-' Contact: Principal Analyst David Weller Analyst +44 (0) 20 3530 1643 Supervisory Analyst Giovanni Reichenbach Associate Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1255 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria 'Corporate Rating Methodology Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' dated 5 August 2013, 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' dated 20 November 2013, 'Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe; European HoldCo PIK and Shareholder Loans' dated 8 November 2013 and 'Rating European Telecom Companies' dated 9 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe; European HoldCo PIK and Shareholder Loans here Rating European Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.