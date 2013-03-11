March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise Communications
Holdings S.A.'s (Sunrise) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook and senior notes at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the senior
secured fixed and floating rate notes issued by Sunrise Communications
International S.A and the senior secured RCF borrowed by Sunrise Communications
AG at 'BB'.
Fitch has assigned Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group S.A. (HoldCo), Sunrise's
parent company and the issuer of the PIK Notes, an IDR of 'B+' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also assigned a 'B-(EXP)/RR6' instrument rating to the
planned issuance of the EUR500m equivalent PIK notes. The final instrument
rating will be contingent on the receipt of the final documents conforming
materially to the preliminary documentation.
The EUR500m equivalent PIK notes will be issued outside of Sunrise's restricted
group and are therefore not expected to have impact on Sunrise's financial
profile. The notes have a maturity of six years and the proceeds will be used to
repay part of the issuer's existing preferred equity certificates (PECs). The
PIK notes will represent a senior obligation of the issuer and will not benefit
from any guarantees or security over the restricted group. No cross-default
provision regarding these PIK notes is included in the restricted group's
financing documentation. A pay-if-you-can option is envisaged under the notes
indentures whereby the issuer may defer interest payments under certain
conditions, with cash interest payments on the notes being subject to the
restricted payment basket available under the restricted group's financing
documentation.
HoldCo's IDR reflects its higher default risk relative to Sunrise. This is
largely attributable to the higher degree of financial risk of the latter due to
its subordinated nature within the holding structure and significant limitations
(e.g. restricted payments) to upstream payments from the restricted group.
According to Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria, dated 8
August 2012, and Fitch's Special Report on the "Treatment of Junior Corporate
Debt in Europe" dated 08 April 2011, both available at www.fitchratings.com,
Fitch notes that although strategic ties exist between HoldCo and the restricted
group, HoldCo's IDR could be at best one notch lower than the restricted group's
IDR. The one-notch differential between the IDRs of the two entities reflects
the default risk of HoldCo, which is linked to the operating performance of the
restricted group.
The expected instrument rating on the PIK notes reflects the deeply subordinated
nature of these instruments relative to Sunrise's liabilities as well as the
absence of direct claims over the restricted group other than a residual equity
claim in Sunrise. Fitch believes that under a distressed scenario, this feature
is likely to result in poor recovery ratings of 'RR6' in the range of 0%-10%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Operating Performance To Slow Down
The affirmation of Sunrise's IDR reflects the company's strong market position
in the Swiss telecommunications market as well as its positive performance
throughout 2012, with revenues and EBITDA in line with Fitch's expectations
despite material price cuts implemented in Q312. Fitch expects Sunrise's
top-line performance in the mobile business to slow down in 2013 as mobile
customers migrate to more convenient price plans due to the recent tariff
reductions. However, this is not expected to have a material impact on EBITDA
due to the significant cost restructuring measures implemented by the company in
Q412 as well as ongoing subscriber growth within the higher ARPU/AMPU post-paid
mobile segment.
Free Cash Flow (FCF) Generation Despite Increasing Capex
Fitch believes FCF generation before spectrum-related payments will remain
strong over the next 12-18 months, underpinned by relatively stable EBITDA
despite a significant increase in capex. This will be mainly related to the
upgrade of the mobile network to LTE as well as further roll-out of the existing
UMTS network. Downside pressure on cash flow is also likely to be exerted by
upstream payments out of the restricted group.
Challenging Competitive Environment
The ratings are constrained by Fitch's expectation of a more aggressive
competitive environment following Swisscom's and Sunrise's mobile tariff
reductions implemented in 2012, as this could possibly trigger a reaction from
third-placed Orange, despite its different market positioning within the higher
ARPU segment. However, Fitch believes Sunrise's fixed line business could be
more affected by increased competition due to its weaker business profile and
the presence of aggressive competitors such as Cablecom and Swisscom, which are
both capable of providing a competitive and comprehensive commercial offer.
While the recent successful introduction of IPTV and the future roll-out of FTTH
will benefit Sunrise's fixed line business by complementing its commercial
offer, in our view this will not be sufficient to mitigate its vulnerability to
increasing competition.
Leveraged Capital Structure, Slower De-Leveraging Profile
The ratings are constrained by the company's leveraged capital structure - with
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 4.4x as of December 2012 -
resulting in large cash interest payments, as well as by a slower de-leveraging
profile than previously anticipated due to the expectation of a slow-down in
cash flow generation.
Treatment of Junior Debt
In its assessment of the capital structure, Fitch has not included within its
leverage metrics the liabilities arising from the issuance of PECs issued by
Sunrise, or the PECs and new PIK facility issued by HoldCo.
RATING SENSITIVITIES (Sunrise)
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- FFO net adjusted leverage to fall well below 4.0x
- FFO interest cover above 4.0x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Failure by the company to reduce leverage below 4.5x on FFO adjusted net basis
over the next one to two years
- FFO interest cover below 2.75x
RATING SENSITIVITIES (HoldCo)
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Positive rating actions on Sunrise
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Negative rating actions on Sunrise
- An increase in the notching differential from Sunrise's IDR is likely to be
driven by an increase in leverage of the HoldCo or the issuance of new cash pay
debt with no PIK option.