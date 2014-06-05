(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Banco Santander
(Mexico) (SAN Mexico) Support Rating (SR) at '2' and withdrawn
the SRF of Banco
Santander (Mexico) (SAN Mexico) of 'BBB-' . See the full list of
rating actions
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The support rating affirmation of SAN Mexico at '2' reflects
Fitch's view that
there is high probability of support to SAN Mexico from SAN, if
needed.
The withdrawal of SAN Mexico's SRF reflects Fitch's view that
parent support,
if needed, is now more likely than sovereign support, given the
recent upgrade
of its parent (Spain's Banco Santander (SAN), upgraded to 'A-'
from 'BBB+' on
May 29, 2014). As per Fitch's criteria, SRFs are assigned to
commercial and
policy banks where Fitch believes the most likely source of
potential
extraordinary support is government authorities, rather than the
bank's
shareholders.
The previous SRF of SAN Mexico was assigned at a time when the
parent was under
considerable rating downward pressure due to Spain's sovereign
rating.
Therefore, Fitch assigned this SRF to indicate the level below
which the agency
would not lower the bank's IDRs due to the propensity of
sovereign support,
given the bank's systemic importance. Since the rating trend of
the parent has
reversed and Fitch now believes that parent support is more
likely than
sovereign support, Fitch considers that the sovereign-driven SRF
is no longer
relevant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The support of SAN Mexico could be revised upward if the parent
rating is
further upgraded. On the other side, Fitch considers that there
is limited
downside potential for this rating, even in the event of a
deterioration of the
parent's capacity to provide support, since the sovereign would
likely maintain
a high probability of support in that event, due to SAN Mexico's
high systemic
importance.
The rating actions are as follows:
SAN Mexico
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor withdrawn at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director, CFA
+52 818 399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
