(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Suriname's
long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. Fitch
has also
affirmed the issue ratings on Suriname's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds are at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks on the
long-term IDRs are
Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Suriname's Country
Ceiling at 'BB-' and
short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Suriname's rating affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the
following rating
drivers:
Suriname has experienced fiscal and external deterioration in
2013. However, its
strong starting point with adequate external buffers and a
moderate debt burden
provide flexibility to cope with the downturn in commodity
prices. Moreover,
Fitch expects that the Surinamese authorities will contain the
fiscal deficit
and preserve macroeconomic stability through the general
elections in May 2015.
A new large-scale mining investment project is likely to boost
gold production,
support economic growth and reduce fiscal and external
imbalances over the
medium term.
The government deficit doubled to 5.8% of GDP in 2013 due to
lower
commodity-derived taxes and generous wage adjustments to public
employees.
Recent spending rationalization and revenue measures are helping
to contain the
fiscal expansion. Preliminary results point to a halving of the
fiscal deficit
to 1.4% of GDP in 1Q14 from the unprecedented 3% in 1Q13. The
limited
availability of local and external sources to continue financing
large fiscal
imbalances could rein in the room for fiscal slippage during the
electoral
season. Notwithstanding these factors, Fitch expects fiscal
deficits to remain
at 4.4% of GDP in 2014-2015, which is higher than the average
2.3% in 2009-2012.
Suriname's build-up of external buffers in recent years provided
the authorities
with flexibility to manage depreciation and inflation pressures
in 2013. The
central bank's currency interventions and tighter reserve
requirements narrowed
the parallel exchange market premium to 2% from 6% in 3Q13 and
stabilized
foreign reserves at nearly USD800 million (14% of GDP) in 1Q'14.
Annual
inflation could average 3.4% in 2014-2015, helped by lower
imported prices,
utility subsidies and improving weather conditions.
Suriname's current account swung to a deficit of 3.8% of GDP in
2013 from a
surplus of 3.3% in 2012. Current account deficits could widen in
2014-2015,
reflecting the limited gold price upside and import-intensive
investment cycle,
but are expected to be fully financed by foreign investment in
mining and oil.
Fuel import substitutions could start having a net positive
impact on the trade
balance in 2015. External borrowing by the government and the
state-owned
Staatsolie will provide additional support to the balance of
payments and the
stabilization of international reserves.
The banking system maintains adequate capitalization, asset
quality, liquidity
and profitability. However, high financial dollarization, the
rapid growth of
local currency consumer and mortgage lending and a recent pickup
in
non-performing loans are sources of financial vulnerability. The
commercial
banks' strong net foreign asset position of 14% of GDP allays
risk of currency
mismatches and deposit runs.
Government indebtedness doubled to 29% of GDP in 2013 from 16%
in 2009, fuelled
by five years of fiscal deficits. Fitch's sustainability
analysis suggests that
the debt burden will continue to climb although will likely stay
below the 'BB'
median of 36% of GDP even if the government funds its equity
participation in
two new mining joint ventures through international commercial
loans in
2014-2015. Low servicing costs and long repayment periods,
mostly on
concessional lending, mitigate refinancing risks.
Fitch expects Suriname's real GDP growth to decelerate to 3.9%
of GDP in
2014-2015, in line with the 'BB' median. Economic activity is
vulnerable to
mining supply shocks and a sustained decline in commodity
prices. A new mining
project requiring USD1 billion (18% of GDP) in investment is
expected to start
in 3Q14. The project could double industrial gold production in
three years and
have positive spinoff effects on exports, employment,
construction and trade.
Suriname's ratings are constrained by the vulnerability of
growth, fiscal
revenue and exports to commodity downturns, relatively weak
monetary and fiscal
policy frameworks, a poor business environment and deficient,
albeit improving,
official data quality. Weak regulatory quality, institutional
capacity
constraints and corruption weigh on government effectiveness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a rating
action are:
Negative:
--Continued fiscal slippage or a sustained loss of international
reserves that
compromise the central bank's capacity to maintain currency and
price stability;
--Electoral or institutional uncertainty that leads to loss of
confidence in
policy making;
--Mining production shocks or a severe fall in commodity prices
that lead to a
material deterioration of the sovereign's fiscal and external
solvency metrics.
Positive:
--Progress towards the implementation of investment projects
that spur faster
economic growth in the context of macroeconomic stability;
--Improvement in fiscal and external accounts in relation to
rating peers;
--Reforms to strengthen budget management controls, monetary and
fiscal policy
predictability and institutional capacity at public sector
entities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
--The growth, fiscal and external forecasts assume that
Suriname's will sustain
annual gold production above one million ounces and
international prices do not
fall below an average of USD1200 per ounce in 2014-2015. The
projections also
assume an average oil production of 16500bpd and international
prices of
USD100-105 in 2014-2015.
--Fitch's government debt forecast incorporate USD200 million
(3.6% of GDP) in
commercial loans to finance its equity stake in a new gold
mining venture with
Newmont. The projections factor in an expected investment stream
of USD1 billion
(18% of GDP) over the next three years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cesar Arias
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0358
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 1004
Secondary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+1202-908-9165
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
