BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
Sept 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Svensk Autofinans 1's SEK2,235m Class A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transaction's good performance to date. As of August 2013, the outstanding class A notes accounted for 56% of their initial balance and credit enhancement has increased to 25.8% from 16% at closing.
Cumulative defaults and 30-days plus delinquency ratios have been low since inception. The reserve fund (SEK137m) has remained unused and prepayments have been in line which Fitch's expectations.
As at the last cut-off date, the collateral pool consisted of 37,683 auto loan receivables. Fully amortising contracts and balloon loans represented 76.5% and 23.5% of the portfolio balance, respectively.
Based on actual defaults and collateral amortisation to date, Fitch has revised the transaction lifetime default base case to 3% from the original 3.5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'AAAsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AAAsf'
Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'AAAsf'
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased recoveries (Class A):
Original Rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'AAAsf'
Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AAAsf'
Increase default base case by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'AA+sf'
The static transaction is a securitisation of Swedish auto loan receivables originated by the Swedish branch of Norwegian Santander Consumer Bank AS (SCB, not rated). SCB is a 100% subsidiary of the Spanish-based Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. (BBB+/Negative/F2).
ANKARA, March 30 The arrest in the United States of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment