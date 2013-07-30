(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 1 AB, a Swedish reverse mortgage transaction as follows:

Class A1a (ISIN SE0003428465) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A1b (ISIN SE0003428457) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Given the non-standard features of the underlying assets in the portfolio, Fitch did not apply only its standard RMBS criteria in the analysis of the transaction. Instead the agency has conducted a loan-by-loan analysis of the portfolio and applied various house price and interest rates stress scenarios, in order to assess the ability of the transaction to generate sufficient funds necessary to meet the payments due to noteholders until legal final maturity in 2055.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Aging Pool

Payments under the notes are made from proceeds received from the sale of the properties following borrower death or move into long-term care. To date, most of the payments made were classified as full voluntary (which include borrowers moving into long-term care). However, the investor reports for the past 12 months show an uptick in death rates which is expected to continue. The average annualised death rate in the past four quarters was calculated at 4% compared with 2.5% 12 months ago. At present, the weighted-average age of the borrowers is estimated at 79.7 years, with borrowers over 90 making up 6.6% of the current portfolio (compared to 3.7% at transaction close).

Stable House Prices

Following a slight correction in 2012, house prices in Q113 reached levels seen in 2011. Although some measures suggest properties are overvalued, the agency's stresses indicate that the structure is resilient to long periods of reduced house prices and low interest rates. As a result, the agency has affirmed the ratings at 'AAsf'.

Sufficient Liquidity

The transaction features an amortising reserve fund which presently stands at 1.6% of the current portfolio balance (including accrued interest). The facility provides liquidity to meet fees and costs incurred by the structure. The fund remains at its target amount and is not expected to reach the SEK6m floor in the near term.

End of Further Advances

As of June 2013, the portfolio stood at 89.8% of its original balance. The low level of amortisation is attributed to the fact that borrowers in the portfolio are utilising the option to obtain further advances. The transaction structure features a further advance reserve of SEK4m. The servicer is allowed to grant up to SEK40m of further advances, limited to SEK4m per quarter. As of June 2013, the servicer had granted SEK36.3m of further advances, and is likely to reach the SEK40m within two quarters, at which stage the agency expects to see more rapid amortisation of the portfolio.

Rating Cap

The ratings on the notes address ultimate payment of interest and principal and are capped at 'AAsf'. Any interest not paid on an interest payment date would be capitalised.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Acceleration in portfolio amortisation followed by a substantial decline in house prices could result in insufficient funds being available to meet payments due on the notes, causing Fitch to revise its ratings. Given the absence of interest payments under the terms of the loan agreements, an extended period of high interest rates would cause rapid accrual of interest that could result in loan-to-value ratios exceeding 100% and so eventual losses on the loans.