(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Sweden's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sweden's 'AAA' ratings reflect its high income per capita, high human development and governance indicators, and track record of sound economic policy implementation. The calling of fresh parliamentary elections after the government failed to pass its 2015 budget has increased political uncertainty. However, Fitch believes political support for the fiscal policy framework remains broad-based. Therefore we expect that Sweden's fiscal position will gradually improve over the next two years, with the government debt to GDP ratio falling to 38.8% by 2016. Our current projections imply that the 'AAA' median will then be 45% of GDP. Strong domestic demand - especially private consumption and investment - is driving a pick-up in economic growth. Real GDP growth for 2014 will be 1.9%, and we expect a pick-up in growth in 2015 and 2016, to 2.7% and 2.8%. Unemployment will average 8% this year and edge down to 7.3% by 2016. Stronger activity growth, loose monetary policy, and higher import prices following a weakening of the krona this year will push up inflation; the inflation rate (on the harmonised European measure) is expected to average 1.1% and 2.3% in 2015 and 2016. Low public deficits and high private savings translate into a current account surplus. On the basis of IMF data, this has averaged just below 7% of GDP over the past 10 years, higher than the 'AAA' median of 5.6% of GDP. The Swedish banking sector is large relative to the size of the economy (assets are around 220% of GDP); the banking sector is also inter-linked and concentrated with the major groups' assets (including overseas) amounting to 380% of GDP. Swedish banks are well-capitalised and have lower funding costs compared with many European peers. At the same time, they are structurally more reliant on wholesale funding, leaving them vulnerable to market funding shocks. House prices are rising along with household indebtedness. The household debt to income ratio was 171% in mid-2014. A sudden sharp fall in house prices or a rise in interest rates could affect households' wealth or debt servicing ability. In this case, households may re-trench, leading to higher savings ratios and falls in overall private demand. One of the factors explaining the high stock of mortgage debt is that currently around 40% of borrowers do not amortise their mortgages. In November the Financial Supervisory Authority has proposed that new mortgage holders with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios over 70% should amortise their loans by at least 2% per year (those with LTVs between 50% and 70% should amortise by 1%). The details of this proposal have not yet been finalised. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure on the ratings include: -A sharp correction in the housing market - from falling prices or higher interest rates - could lead to retrenchment in spending among the more leveraged households. This would translate into higher savings, falls in private consumption, and losses on banks' corporate loan books, straining macroeconomic and financial stability -A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the financial system could translate into pressure on the sovereign rating, given the relative size of the banking sector KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the Swedish authorities remain committed to the current fiscal policy framework, despite the recent political turbulence. The government debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to peak at 40.2% this year, before falling back to 38.8% in 2016. In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes an average primary balance of 0.7% of GDP, trend GDP growth of 2.2%, GDP deflator growth of 2.0%, and a nominal effective interest rate of 2.2%. Under these assumptions, gross government debt as a share of GDP would decline to 25.6% of GDP by 2023. 