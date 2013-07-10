(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SWIP
Sterling
Investment Cash Fund's Fund Credit and Volatility Ratings at
'AAA'/'V1'. The
fund is a sub-fund of Ireland-domiciled SWIP Investment Cash
OEIC plc managed by
Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the fund's credit rating affirmation are:
-- The high average credit quality of the fund's portfolio of
assets
-- The distribution of asset ratings and investment guidelines
limiting the
minimum rating of assets and counterparties to 'A-'/'F1' (or
equivalent)
-- The portfolio diversification
The main drivers for the fund's volatility rating affirmation
are:
-- The fund's low exposure to interest rates with duration
maintained below one
year
-- Contained spread duration exposure
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of assets typically
comprising
certificates of deposit, commercial papers, time deposits, fixed
and floating
rate government and corporate bonds, and asset-backed securities
(ABS).
Underlying counterparties and securities must carry a minimum
rating of
'A-'/'F1' (or equivalent) at time of purchase. The fund is
currently invested in
54 obligors, as of end-May 2013. The top five issuer exposure
comprises 20% of
the portfolio as of end-May 2013, consistent with Fitch's
criteria for a 'AAA'
credit rating.
At end-May 2013, approximately 60% of the portfolio's assets
were rated at or
above 'AA-' and the minimum asset credit quality was 'A'. ABS
investments are in
prime European - typically UK - RMBS, which carry a minimum
rating of 'AAA' and
in total account for a small portion of the portfolio's net
assets (6.3% at
end-May 2013).
Since February 2013, the fund's weighted average rating factor
(WARF) has been
outside of the range typically expected for a 'AAA' rated fund,
due to long
maturities investments. The asset manager has taken steps to
bring the fund's
WARF back within the guidelines in the short term.
Under the fund's investment guidelines, concentration per issuer
or counterparty
is limited to no more than 5% of the fund's net assets, unless
the exposure is
to government debt or overnight deposits, which may account for
up to 10%.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS
The fund's weighted-average maturity to reset (WAM) is
maintained well below one
year). However, , the WAM has increased to 161 days at end-May
2013 from 73 at
May 2012, as a result of longer maturity investments made during
this period of
high subscriptions. Maturity of investments is limited to three
and five years
for fixed-rate and floating-rate instruments, respectively. At
end-May, the fund
had a weighted average life (WAL) of 468 days and 49% of total
assets were
maturing within one year. The fund has no foreign exchange
exposure.
THE ADVISOR
SWIP, the fund's investment manager, is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Lloyds
Banking Group. At end-December 2012, SWIP was managing GBP142bn
of assets
globally.
FUND PROFILE
SWIP Sterling Investment Cash Fund is a sub-fund of
Ireland-domiciled SWIP
Investment Cash OEIC plc, an umbrella-type open-ended investment
company
pursuant to the UCITS regulation. As of end-May 2013, the fund's
total assets
stood at GBP4.1bn (vs. GBP2.3bn as at May 2012).
RATING SENSITIVITY
Funds in the 'AAA' rating category indicate the highest
underlying credit
quality (or lowest vulnerability to default). The assets of the
fund are
expected to maintain a weighted average portfolio rating of
'AAA'.
Funds rated 'V1' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On a
relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high
stability, performing
consistently across a broad range of market scenarios.
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. In particular, Fitch notes that the
fund's current
WARF level is slightly higher than the agency's guidelines and
is sensitive to
potential credit deterioration and lengthening of the weighted
average maturity
of the portfolio of assets. Based on information provided by the
fund manager,
Fitch expects WARF to return to a level that is consistent with
'AAA' guidelines
in the short term, but prolonged material adverse deviation from
Fitch's
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to
be downgraded.
For additional information about Fitch's bond fund ratings
guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below.
To maintain the bond fund rating, the fund's administrator,
State Street Fund
Services (Ireland) Limited, provides Fitch with monthly
information, including
details of the portfolio's holdings and credit quality. Fitch
closely monitors
the credit composition of the portfolio, the credit
counterparties used by the
manager and the investment's overall market risk profile.
