(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SWIP Sterling Investment Cash Fund's Fund Credit and Volatility Ratings at 'AAA'/'V1'. The fund is a sub-fund of Ireland-domiciled SWIP Investment Cash OEIC plc managed by Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP). KEY RATING DRIVERS The main drivers for the fund's credit rating affirmation are: -- The high average credit quality of the fund's portfolio of assets -- The distribution of asset ratings and investment guidelines limiting the minimum rating of assets and counterparties to 'A-'/'F1' (or equivalent) -- The portfolio diversification The main drivers for the fund's volatility rating affirmation are: -- The fund's low exposure to interest rates with duration maintained below one year -- Contained spread duration exposure ASSET CREDIT QUALITY The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of assets typically comprising certificates of deposit, commercial papers, time deposits, fixed and floating rate government and corporate bonds, and asset-backed securities (ABS). Underlying counterparties and securities must carry a minimum rating of 'A-'/'F1' (or equivalent) at time of purchase. The fund is currently invested in 54 obligors, as of end-May 2013. The top five issuer exposure comprises 20% of the portfolio as of end-May 2013, consistent with Fitch's criteria for a 'AAA' credit rating. At end-May 2013, approximately 60% of the portfolio's assets were rated at or above 'AA-' and the minimum asset credit quality was 'A'. ABS investments are in prime European - typically UK - RMBS, which carry a minimum rating of 'AAA' and in total account for a small portion of the portfolio's net assets (6.3% at end-May 2013). Since February 2013, the fund's weighted average rating factor (WARF) has been outside of the range typically expected for a 'AAA' rated fund, due to long maturities investments. The asset manager has taken steps to bring the fund's WARF back within the guidelines in the short term. Under the fund's investment guidelines, concentration per issuer or counterparty is limited to no more than 5% of the fund's net assets, unless the exposure is to government debt or overnight deposits, which may account for up to 10%. PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS The fund's weighted-average maturity to reset (WAM) is maintained well below one year). However, , the WAM has increased to 161 days at end-May 2013 from 73 at May 2012, as a result of longer maturity investments made during this period of high subscriptions. Maturity of investments is limited to three and five years for fixed-rate and floating-rate instruments, respectively. At end-May, the fund had a weighted average life (WAL) of 468 days and 49% of total assets were maturing within one year. The fund has no foreign exchange exposure. THE ADVISOR SWIP, the fund's investment manager, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lloyds Banking Group. At end-December 2012, SWIP was managing GBP142bn of assets globally. FUND PROFILE SWIP Sterling Investment Cash Fund is a sub-fund of Ireland-domiciled SWIP Investment Cash OEIC plc, an umbrella-type open-ended investment company pursuant to the UCITS regulation. As of end-May 2013, the fund's total assets stood at GBP4.1bn (vs. GBP2.3bn as at May 2012). RATING SENSITIVITY Funds in the 'AAA' rating category indicate the highest underlying credit quality (or lowest vulnerability to default). The assets of the fund are expected to maintain a weighted average portfolio rating of 'AAA'. Funds rated 'V1' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. In particular, Fitch notes that the fund's current WARF level is slightly higher than the agency's guidelines and is sensitive to potential credit deterioration and lengthening of the weighted average maturity of the portfolio of assets. Based on information provided by the fund manager, Fitch expects WARF to return to a level that is consistent with 'AAA' guidelines in the short term, but prolonged material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded. For additional information about Fitch's bond fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below. To maintain the bond fund rating, the fund's administrator, State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolio's holdings and credit quality. Fitch closely monitors the credit composition of the portfolio, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the investment's overall market risk profile. Contact: Primary Analyst John Cahill, CFA Analyst +44 203 530 1453 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Committee Chairperson Ralph Aurora Senior Director +1 212 908 0528 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, SWIP and State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited. Applicable criteria, 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.