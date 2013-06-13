(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SWIP Sterling
Liquidity Fund
and SWIP Euro Liquidity Fund at 'AAAmmf'. Both money market
funds are managed by
Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) and set-up as
sub-funds of
Ireland-domiciled SWIP Global Liquidity Fund plc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers of the affirmation are:
-- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification.
-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks.
-- Short maturity profile with high overnight liquidity,
consistent with funds'
shareholders profile and concentration.
-- The capabilities and resources of SWIP as asset manager.
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating
criteria, the funds
seek to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively
in short-term
securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit
quality by other
global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the
funds limit
their exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. For
both funds at
end-May, over 60% of issuers and counterparties carried the
highest Short-term
rating of 'F1+', or equivalent.
At the same date and more generally over the past year, the
funds' Portfolio
Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the
funds' portfolio
assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of
the portfolio
securities, were aligned with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion
of 1.50 or
less.
Maturity Profile
The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent
with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its
weighted average
maturity to reset date (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to
60 days and 120
days, respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any
single investment to
397 days or less. At end-May 2013, the funds' WAM was below 55
days and WAL was
below 65 days.
Liquidity Profile
The funds seek to manage investor redemption risk through
investment
restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and
weekly
liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek
to maintain at
least 10% of their assets in securities maturing overnight or
other qualifying
liquid assets such as government securities and at least 25% in
securities
maturing within seven days or other qualified liquid assets. At
end-May,
overnight liquidity was 36% and 34% for the sterling and euro
portfolios,
respectively.
Parent Exposure
Exposure to the Lloyds Banking Group (A/Stable/F1), the funds'
ultimate parent,
currently stands at 1.1% and 2.6% in the sterling and euro
funds, respectively.
Fitch notes that relative to the Lloyds Banking Group's overall
funding profile,
the funds are not significant short-term funding providers to
their parent.
Fund Objectives
The funds' objective is to offer capital preservation and
liquidity, while
providing a competitive level of return. The funds pursue their
investment
objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term
money market
instruments including time deposits, commercial papers,
certificates of deposit,
corporate bonds and notes, government and government agency
debt.
Investment Advisor
SWIP, the funds' investment manager, is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Lloyds
Banking Group. At end-December 2012, SWIP was managing GBP142bn
of assets
globally, of which about 16% were cash assets. Fitch views
Lloyds and SWIP's
investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource
commitments,
operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance
procedures as
consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the funds.
The SWIP Sterling and Euro Liquidity Funds are sub-funds of the
Ireland-domiciled SWIP Global Liquidity Fund plc, an umbrella
investment company
with segregated liability between sub-funds pursuant to the
UCITS regulation.
They had total assets of GBP18.5bn and EUR0.7bn at end-May 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the
ratings. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below.
To maintain the Money Market Fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly
fund and portfolio
holdings information from the funds' administrator - State
Street Fund Services
(Ireland) Limited - and conducts surveillance checks against its
ratings
guidelines.
Surveillance data for the funds is available at
www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
"Surveillance".
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Cahill, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1453
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
MSIM and State Street, the funds' custodian and administrator.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria',
dated 26 March
2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
