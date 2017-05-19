(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Swire
Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A-'
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's
foreign-currency
senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this commentary.
The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its
subsidiaries, including
the stable rental income of Swire Properties Limited (A/Stable),
and weak
profitability at its aviation and marine-services divisions. The
company will
increase its capex for investment properties and acquisition
costs for the
beverage division in 2017, which will lead to a higher leverage
ratio and a
lower investment-property EBITDA interest coverage ratio. Fitch
expects Swire
Pacific's credit metrics to improve after 2017 as capex reduces
and recurring
income rises following the expansion of the beverage division
and its investment
property portfolio in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Rental Income: Swire Properties, which is 82% owned by
Swire Pacific,
provides stable and predictable rental income to the parent.
Gross rental income
from its investment properties rose 0.5% in 2016, which resulted
in a strong
investment property EBITDA coverage ratio of 6.0x. Gross rental
income from Hong
Kong remained stable at HKD8.6 billion in 2016 due to the
moderate growth in
office rents, which almost offset a slight decline in the retail
rental income.
Swire Properties has a well-established Grade A office portfolio
in Hong Kong
with a 99% occupancy rate in 2016. The company also repositioned
its tenant mix
at the Pacific Place Mall by introducing more food and beverages
outlets and
reducing the floor space for luxury items.
Weak Performance of Cathay Pacific: Swire Pacific's 45%-owned
associate, Cathay
Pacific group, had an attributable loss of HKD259 million in
2016, compared with
a profit of HKD2.7 billion in 2015, due to strong competition in
the aviation
industry, which put intense downward pressure on passenger
yield. Premium class
demand also deteriorated. The performance of the sector may
remain weak in 2017
in view of the continuing lacklustre demand for premium class
travel, strong
competition and the strong US dollar. Corporate transformation
with the
intention to be more competitive in both cost and service
quality, and gradual
exit from the fuel hedging strategy may improve profitability in
2018.
Expanding Territory for Beverage Franchise: Attributable profit
of the beverage
division declined 17% to HKD813 million in 2016, driven by
weaker profitability
in Mainland China. A weaker sales mix and promotional pricing
led to lower
revenue per unit in the mainland. Profitability in the US, Hong
Kong and Taiwan
remained stable. Swire Beverages will increase its coverage of
China's
population to 49% from 31% after the completion of the
acquisition of additional
territory rights in mid-2017. A better sales mix, new product
launches, and
stable sales volume growth in China should lead to slightly
better profitability
for the division in 2017.
Reduced Marine-Services Capex: The marine services division's
attributable loss
widened to HKD3.0 billion in 2016 from HKD1.3 billion in 2015,
as low oil prices
continued to adversely affect exploration and production
activity. The fleet's
utilisation rate dropped to 63.4% in 2016 from 74.9% in 2015,
after peaking at
90% in 2012. Swire Pacific reduced its capex for this division
by 37% to HKD946
million in 2016 amid the weaker demand. The capex commitment for
2017-2019 is
HKD2.3 billion, as the oversupply of offshore vessels will
continue to pressure
on utilisation and daily charter hire rates.
Increased Structural Subordination: Swire Properties is relying
less on its
parent for funding. Its external borrowings accounted for 80%
and 68% of the
company's total as of end-2016 and end-2015, respectively,
compared with 26% at
end-2011. This trend increases Swire Pacific's structural
subordination to
external parties in access to the stable operating cash flows of
Swire
Properties.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The ratings on Swire Pacific are driven by its 82%-owned
subsidiary, Swire
Properties, which is the biggest contributor to the underlying
profit of Swire
Pacific. Swire Properties provides stable and predictable rental
income to Swire
Pacific, which results in sufficient investment-property
EBITDA/cash interest
coverage. Swire Pacific is rated at one-notch below Swire
Properties, due to its
structural subordination to external parties in access to the
stable operating
cash flows of Swire Properties.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Swire Properties' total rental income growth at 2%, 2% and 4%
in 2017, 2018
and 2019, respectively
- Total revenue growth rates of 35% in 2017, 0% in 2018 and 8%
in 2019
- EBITDA growth rates of 28% in 2017, 9% in 2018 and 8% in 2019
- Capex (including equity investment in JV companies and
acquisitions) to peak
at HKD22 billion-24 billion in 2017, declining to HKD5 billion-7
billion a year
in 2018-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- No positive rating action is envisaged over the next 18-24
months until the
company's financial metrics improve to the levels of similarly
rated peers.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Material decline of Swire Pacific's shareholding in Swire
Properties
- Negative rating action on Swire Properties
- Swire Pacific's future capex causes a sustained deterioration
in its credit
metrics relative to those of Swire Properties
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: Swire Pacific had HKD6.5 billion in cash and
HKD23.7 billion in
committed undrawn facilities at end-2016, more than enough to
cover its
short-term debt of HKD8.3 billion. None of its debts is secured,
which gives it
flexibility in financing options. Swire Pacific has a spread-out
debt maturity
profile with less than 25% of debts falling due in the next two
years.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Swire Pacific Limited
-- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'A-'; Outlook
Stable
-- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
-- Rating on Swire Pacific's MTN programme affirmed at 'A-'
-- Rating on issues from Swire Pacific MTN Financing Limited
affirmed at 'A-'
-- Swire Pacific Limited's USD500 million 5.5% notes due August
2019 affirmed at
'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebeca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
