(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss Reinsurance Company Limited's (Swiss Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The agency has also assigned Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Limited (SRCSL) an IFS rating and IDR of 'A+'. SRCSL is regarded as 'Core' under Fitch's group rating methodology. The Outlooks on all ratings are Positive. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Swiss Re's senior and subordinated notes. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is underpinned by the reinsurer's very strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, strong property & casualty (P&C) reinsurance earnings and dominant position within the global reinsurance sector. In Fitch's view the business and geographic diversity of Swiss Re's P&C reinsurance portfolio provides high resilience to the softening pricing conditions that are being reported across several reinsurance classes. Fitch calculated financial leverage increased to 24.9% at 9M14 (end-2013: 23.3%) following the issuance of subordinated and senior debt during 3Q14. In a broader context, the reinsurer is continuing to execute its financial deleveraging plans that were announced in 2013 and Fitch views positively the actions taken to date. The outcome is expected to further improve financial flexibility and efficiency across the Swiss Re group in the medium term. The strength of Swiss Re's capitalisation is viewed as a positive rating factor, despite a marginal decrease in coverage following the expiry of the 20% retrocession quota share at end-2012. As a result, Swiss Re's risk exposure to single-loss events has increased, although Fitch considers this remains within an acceptable range. Fitch expects that Swiss Re will continue to generate strong group earnings over the next two years, with the P&C reinsurance segment remaining the core source of profitability. The share of casualty business within Swiss Re's reinsurance portfolio continues to grow, partly driven by the changing attractiveness between margins for property and casualty lines. Fitch expects the continued earnings strain created by declining property premium rates in mature peak-zone geographies to be partially offset by higher-margin business written in emerging market countries. The underlying performance of the life & health segment continues to improve, with the reinsurer committed to achieving a 10%-12% return on equity (ROE) target for this segment in 2015. The rebalancing of the investment portfolio is at an advanced stage and results in a marginal rise in risk assets. Fitch continues to closely monitor progress made in improving the performance of the legacy US term book, especially with regard to yearly renewable term policies. A charge of USD500m during 2014 is expected although the final amount and timing remain uncertain. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include: --Maintenance of total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio below 0.8x, with other credit metrics remaining close to current levels. --Reduced financial leverage to under 25% (1H14: 25.2%). --Maintenance of Swiss solvency test (SST) capitalisation above 200% (end-2013: 245%). The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include: --Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x. --Increased financial leverage above 35%. --Deterioration in SST capitalisation below 175%, for example due to large losses eroding capital, or excessive growth. --Weaker underwriting profitability relative to similarly rated peers. Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net premiums written of USD30.5bn in 2013 and shareholders' equity (including minority interests) of USD33bn at end-2013. The group transacts all lines of the non-life, life and health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices. The rating actions are as follows: Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd IFS rating: assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Positive Long-term IDR: assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Positive Senior debt issued and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd assigned at 'A+' CHF250m 1% notes due 2024 (CH0249483683) Senior debt issued and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A+' CHF500m 2% notes due 2015 (CH0106848481) CHF600m 2.13% notes due 2017 (CH0144934319) Senior debt issued by Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corp and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A+' USD250m 2.875% notes due 2022 (US87089HAA14 / USU7514EAU48) USD500m 4.25% notes due 2042 (US87089HAB96 / USU7514EAV21) Subordinated debt issued by Aquarius + Investments PLC and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'BBB+' USD750m 6.375% contingent write-off due 2024 (XS0901578681) Subordinated debt issued by Cloverie PLC and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A-' EUR500m 6.625% notes due 2042 (XS0802738434) Subordinated debt issued by Cloverie PLC and guaranteed by Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd assigned at 'A-' USD500m 4.5% notes due 2044 (XS1108784510) Subordinated debt issued by ELM B.V. and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A-' EUR1,000m 5.252% perpetual (XS0253627136) GBP500m 6.3% perpetual (XS0293392105) AUD300m 7.64% perpetual (AU3CB0024743) AUD450m perpetual (AU3FN0002531) Subordinated debt issued by Swiss Re Capital I LP and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A-' USD752m 6.854% perpetual (US87089AAA60) Contact: Primary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Brian Schneider Senior Director +1 312 606 2321 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 