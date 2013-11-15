LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The issue
ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'AAA'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Switzerland's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
- Switzerland is a highly advanced diversified economy with a
high per capita
income, strong institutions and a track record of strong
governance. It is
characterised by a track record of low and stable inflation and
economic
stability. Recent economic performance has improved, leading
Fitch to revise up
its forecasts for 2013 GDP growth to 1.8% (from 1.5% in June
2013).
- Public finances are significantly stronger than the 'AAA'
median indicators
with the EU-definition of gross general government debt
estimated at 34.5% of
GDP, and net debt at 21% of GDP at end-2013. Central government
debt is
estimated to fall to 18.5% of GDP at end-2013, from 27.5% in
2003, underpinned
by the Swiss federal debt brake. The general government balance
has been
recording consistent surpluses since 2006, and its surplus is
estimated to be
0.3% of GDP in 2013.
- The Swiss economy is a large net external creditor to the tune
of an estimated
157% of GDP in 2013. The current account has also sustained a
surplus for over
two decades, with a five-year average of 9.4% of GDP, reflecting
Switzerland's
strong export-oriented economy and net international asset
position.
- The economy benefits from a mid-level reserve currency status
and deep local
capital markets which enhance financing flexibility and have
resulted in
declining government borrowing costs in recent years. The
country also has a
large amount of FX reserves, estimated at 11.2 months of current
account
payments in 2013.
- Households indebtedness in Switzerland is high due to the
tax-deductibility of
mortgage interest payments. However, this is mitigated by a high
net worth
position held by the household sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside
risks to the
'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, the
following risk factor
may result in a negative rating action:
- A material negative shock emanating from the banking sector,
for example,
related to overheating in the Swiss residential mortgage and
real estate
markets, or large losses on trading and international lending
portfolios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions as follows:
- Overall, Fitch believes the Swiss banking system is strong,
consistent with
its Bank System Indicator and average Viability Rating of 'a'.
The large Swiss
banks have undergone significant deleveraging, undertaken major
cost-cutting and
progressed towards higher capital requirements under Basel III
and additional
domestic regulatory requirements for banks. Swiss legislation
also addresses the
resolution of banks considered 'too big to fail'. Nevertheless,
the system
remains large at 4.8x Swiss GDP, representing a significant,
albeit declining,
contingent liability on the public finances.
- Fitch assumes that the impact of the Swiss and international
authorities'
on-going efforts to combat tax fraud and evasion on the Swiss
banking model will
be manageable, as it is a longstanding trend and banks will be
able to continue
to compete on the basis of the country's stability and high
quality services.
Nonetheless, there are considerable uncertainties regarding the
specific impact
of the size of fines payable to the US and other regulators, any
reputational
damage, the impact on bank profitability and the potential
effect on
non-resident assets under management.
- The Swiss residential real estate sector has been showing
signs of overheating
in recent years,
although Fitch's macro prudential indicator is currently only
indicating a low
level of risk of a systemic financial crisis related to credit
growth and asset
prices. However, Fitch does not expect house prices to rise
rapidly or face a
sharp correction nor does it expect the sector to pose a threat
to bank asset
quality or financial stability.
- The economy will benefit from significant reforms over the
medium term to
mitigate the impact of an ageing population on Swiss public
finances and to
ensure their long-term sustainability. Several reforms have been
proposed in
parliament but their passage through legislation is uncertain.
Failure to
address the adverse impact of ageing on the public finances
could lead to
negative rating action over the long-term.
- The EU is Switzerland's main trading partner. Fitch assumes
that the
relationship between Switzerland and the EU will not change
materially in a way
that has an adverse impact on the economy or financial sector.
- Switzerland's extensive trade and financial linkages with the
eurozone imply
its economic performance is sensitive to shocks in the eurozone.
Fitch assumes
that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August 2012
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013
www.fitchratings.com.
