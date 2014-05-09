(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured
foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Switzerland's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Switzerland is a highly advanced, well diversified and wealthy
economy with
strong governance and a track record of sound economic policy.
GDP per capita
was 1.5x the 'AAA' median in 2013.
Its resilient economy has performed well through the global
financial and
eurozone crises in 2009-2013, with five-year average real GDP
growth of 1.2%.
Its domestic economy has been robust, leading to a quick bounce
back from the
2009 recession, while its strong industrial and export-oriented
sectors are
expected to support growth as recovery in Switzerland's main
trading partners
takes hold.
Swiss public finances are strong compared with the 'AAA' median.
In 2013,
general government surplus improved to 0.5% (2012: 0.1%), and
the EU-definition
of gross debt resumed its downward trend to 35.2% of GDP, with
net debt at
22.1%. Strong credibility and prudency in the fiscal framework
is entrenched in
medium-term debt brakes at the federal level and across most
cantons.
Swiss external finances are very strong. Its net external
creditor position of
141% of GDP is the second largest of Fitch's 'AAA' rated
sovereigns. This mainly
reflects the net external positions of the sovereign and
non-bank private
sector, and results from over two decades of current account
surpluses. Large
capital inflows into Swiss franc assets characterised 2009-2012
as investors
sought less risky assets during the global financial and
eurozone crises. The
export base is well diversified and consists of high value-added
goods e.g.
chemicals, pharmaceuticals, heavy machinery and luxury goods.
The Swiss franc enjoys a mid-level reserve currency status in
global financial
markets, which along with deep local capital markets, enhances
financing
flexibility for the Swiss sovereign. Borrowing costs fell
throughout 2009-2013,
allowing the Swiss federal government to extend the maturity of
its debt
portfolio to 7.8 years in 2013, from 6.8 years in 2009. The
country has also
accumulated large official reserves, which were 12.2 months of
current account
receipts in 2013, up from 4.4 months in 2009.
Overall, Fitch believes the Swiss banking system is strong,
consistent with its
Bank System Indicator and average Viability Rating of 'a'. The
large Swiss banks
have undergone significant deleveraging, undertaken major
cost-cutting and
progressed towards higher capital requirements under Basel III
and additional
domestic regulatory requirements for banks. Swiss legislation
also addresses the
resolution of banks considered 'too big to fail'. Nevertheless,
the system
remains large at 4.9x Swiss GDP, representing a significant,
albeit declining,
contingent liability on public finances.
Household indebtedness in Switzerland is high due to the
mortgage interest
tax-relief which incentivises against paying down mortgages.
However, this is
mitigated by a high net worth position dominated by relatively
liquid assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside
risks to the
'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, the
following risk factor
may result in negative rating action:
- A material negative shock from the banking sector, for example
from
overheating in Swiss residential mortgages and real estate
markets, or large
losses on trading and international lending portfolios would be
negative for the
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to the following
assumptions:
The EU is Switzerland's main trading partner, representing 55%
of Swiss exports
in 2013. With an immigrant population of 23%, growth in many
Swiss industries
and private consumption has been boosted by net immigration.
Following a
February referendum, Switzerland voted to impose a quota on
immigration, which
would be in violation of the bilateral agreement with the EU on
free movement of
persons. The outcome and impact of the potential immigration
quota is still
uncertain, but would likely have a negative impact on economic
growth if passed.
Fitch assumes that even if implemented, the potential
immigration quota would
not lead to a rupture in relations with the EU or to a severe
negative impact on
the economy.
Fitch assumes that the impact of the Swiss and international
authorities'
on-going efforts to combat tax fraud and evasion on the Swiss
banking model will
be manageable, as it is a longstanding trend and banks will be
able to continue
to compete on the basis of the country's stability and high
quality services.
Nonetheless, there are considerable uncertainties regarding the
specific impact
of the size of fines payable to the US and other regulators, any
reputational
damage, the impact on bank profitability and the potential
effect on
non-resident assets under management.
The Swiss residential real estate sector has been showing signs
of overheating
in recent years, although Fitch's macro prudential indicator is
currently only
indicating a low level of risk of a systemic financial crisis
related to credit
growth and asset prices. However, recent signs of cooling off in
certain
segments of the housing market support Fitch's view that house
prices are
unlikely to rise rapidly or face a sharp correction. Fitch also
does not expect
the sector to pose a threat to bank asset quality or financial
stability.
The costs of the Swiss ageing population to public finances will
gradually begin
to be felt. Fitch assumes that some reforms will be passed
through legislation
to address this problem. Failure to address the adverse impact
of ageing on the
public finances could lead to negative rating action over the
long term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.