(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Synovus
Financial
Corp.'s (SNV) ratings at 'BB'/'B'. The Rating Outlook remains
Positive. The
Positive Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's view that SNV's IDR's
could be upgraded
from current levels. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
SNV's ratings remain at the low end of the mid-tier peer group
reflecting a
still-elevated level of NPAs and relatively tepid earnings
performance. SNV's
Rating Outlook remains Positive reflecting its improving overall
risk profile
combined with solid capital levels and recovering asset quality.
SNV reports the
highest TCE level in the mid-tier regional peer group as well as
some of the
best year-over-year improvements in asset quality.
Fitch calculates SNV's NPAs at 5.4% at 4Q'13, an improvement of
over 2%
year-over-year but still elevated when compared to higher-rated
banks. The
volume of NPAs has fallen more than 20% over the same time
period. Fitch notes
that nearly half of SNV's remaining NPAs are accruing troubled
debt
restructurings (TDRs) of which 60% are to C&I or investment
property borrowers
that are able to generate cash flow for repayment as opposed to
vacant land
borrowers that are likely repaying out of pocket. Fitch expects
these TDR
characteristics to produce lower levels of loss content than
those banks with a
high level of consumer-related TDRs that typically perform
relatively worse
post-modification than commercial TDRs. Fitch also expects the
company's level
of NCOs to continue to fall throughout 2014 along with
nonperforming loan
inflows that have averaged under $70 million over the last three
quarters.
Given SNV's elevated risk profile relative to others in the peer
group, Fitch
expects capital to be managed at relatively higher levels. Fitch
notes that
SNV's Fitch Core Capital ratio has increased to 7.7%, or 240
bps, year over
year, and is in line with the mid-tier regional peer group
average, primarily
through the retention of earnings and balance sheet shrinkage.
Fitch anticipates
that if upcoming stress test results show an ability to do so,
SNV will likely
begin bumping up its dividend over the near- to mid-term from
the current
quarterly rate of $0.01/share that it has been paying since
2009. However, Fitch
expects any significant dividend increase to coincide with
stronger earnings
performance.
Fitch notes that earnings performance (current and expected)
remains relatively
weaker than higher rated banks. While SNV has remained
consistently profitable
since mid-2011, the bank's ROA has remained in the 45-55 bps
range. Fitch
expects this level of earnings to just marginally improve in
2014 as credit
costs reductions are off-set by continued net interest margin
compression.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has maintained SNV's Positive Rating Outlook reflecting
its view that over
the near to mid-term, SNV's financial and credit profile will
continue to
improve. Fitch believes that SNV's improvement in fundamental
asset quality
performance, a primary rating driver, will be a long-term
process, as existing
NPAs are likely stickier than those that have been worked out of
to this point.
However, to the extent that Fitch observes continued asset
quality improvement
that brings asset quality in line with higher rated peers,
additional positive
rating action are likely.
Fitch expects SNV's earnings power to be fairly tepid relative
to higher rated
peers over the next 18 to 24 months driven by relatively higher
credit costs.
Once Fitch observes earnings performance consistently in line
with those banks
in higher rating categories, Fitch would likely take positive
rating action.
Although unexpected, to the extent that earnings remain
depressed and Fitch
foresees little uplift over the long term, SNV's Outlook could
be revised to
Stable from Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Upon further review of its rating criteria for subordinated and
hybrid
securities and not as the result of any type of credit or
financial performance
deterioration on the part of SNV, Fitch has downgraded SNV's
noncumulative
preferred stock issued in 3Q'13 to 'B-' from 'B' to correct an
error by Fitch in
the application of Fitch's criteria when the rating was assigned
in 3Q'13. Fitch
notes this strictly serves to properly align the instrument's
characteristics to
the appropriate notching in Fitch's criteria and is not the
result of any type
of deterioration in SNV's credit profile. As noted above, the
Rating Outlook for
SNV remains Positive given Fitch's expectations for continued
improvement in the
company's financial condition and performance.
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by SNV and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from SNV's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
SNV's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are is
sensitive to
changes in SNV's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Synovus Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of SNV. Synovus
Bank's ratings are
aligned with SNV reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core to the
franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Synovus Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to SNV's VR or
any changes to
Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary
and holding
company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SNV's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
SNV's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch reviewed SNV's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp (CYN),
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC),
First Horizon
National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI),
First Niagara
Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC), First
Merit (FMER),
Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC),
People's United
Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp (TCB),
UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp (WBS),
Wintrust (WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
Synovus Financial Corp.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB';
--Viability at 'bb';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Synovus Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Viability at 'bb';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has downgraded the following rating to correct an error by
Fitch in the
application of Fitch's criteria when the rating was assigned in
3Q'13:
Synovus Financial Corp.
--Preferred Stock to 'B-' from 'B'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-612-0162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov 21, 2013)
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug 08, 2013)
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(Jun 18, 2013)
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (Jul 11,
2013)
Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review (Dec 12,
2013)
Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.; Index Trend Analysis 4Q13
(Jan15, 2014)
Risk Radar Global - Q313 (Sep 05, 2013)
Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€“ Third Quarter 2013
(Dec 5, 2013)
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick
Up, but
Challenges Remain) (Jan 27, 2014)
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan 31, 2014)
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Jan 31, 2014)
