March 6 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taishin Collateralised Bond Obligations Special Purpose Trust (SPT) 7's and 10's asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) issued by as follows: SPT 7 TWD1,000m ABCP affirmed at 'F2(twn)sf' SPT 10 TWD1,000m ABCP affirmed at 'F2(twn)sf' SPT6, 8, 9 and 11 were paid in full in February 2013 Each ABCP programme is currently backed by two TWD-denominated bonds issued by China Development Industrial Bank (CDIB). According to the latest trust report dated February 2013, the portfolio balances of SPT7 and 10 have amortised to 24% and 28% of their closing balance respectively. Key Rating Drivers The rating affirmations reflect the short maturity of the underlying CDIB bonds which are due in March 2014, as well as the stable credit quality of all key counterparties in both SPTs. Fitch's Outlook on all counterparties in both transactions is Stable. In each SPT, the respective underwriters unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee to refinance the 90-day ABCPs as they become due. The underwriters are all rated 'F1+(twn)'. Given that each ABCP issued by the SPT has no subordination, the rating of the ABCP reflects the ability to withstand the first-to-default risk of the underlying assets and all the key transaction parties, including the underwriters, at the 'F2(twn)sf' rating stress. Rating Sensitivities Fitch's analysis shows that rating downgrades are not likely. If the underlying asset and counterparties in SPT 7 and 10 are downgraded by a total of six and eight notches respectively, before March 2014, the ratings of the ABCPs might be downgraded to 'F3(twn)sf' from 'F2(twn)sf'. On the other hand, if the underlying asset and counterparties in SPT 7 and 10 are upgraded by a total of 10 and four notches respectively, before March 2014, the ratings of the ABCPs might be upgraded to 'F1(twn)sf' from 'F2(twn)sf'.