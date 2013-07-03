(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Bank of Taipei's (BOTP) National Long-Term 'A-(twn)' with Negative Outlook and its National Short-Term 'F1(twn)'. The ratings reflect improvements in the bank's ability to generate recurring earnings being counterbalanced by potential pressure on capitalisation stemming from a growing corporate loan portfolio. Key Rating Drivers The ratings are primarily driven by the bank's above-peer average capitalisation and strong asset quality of its mortgage portfolio. Profitability has increased on improving fee income momentum. The ratings also consider the bank's weak internal capitalisation generation, small equity base for loss absorption, increased single borrower concentration, and a high exposure to mortgage- and property-related credits. The bank has seen its Tier 1 capital ratio declined to 10.6% at end-2012 from 12.1% at end-2009 due to growth in corporate lending. Although these exposures are primarily backed by real estate or to less volatile corporate sectors, losses from its concentrated corporate lending portfolio can put pressure on its capitalisation due to weak, albeit improving, recurring earnings. Rating Sensitivities The Outlook may be revised to Stable if BOTP is able to continue its improvements in recurring earnings through fee generation and effective cost control while maintaining its asset quality and capitalisation. On the other hand, the bank's concentrated property-related exposure may put downward pressure on its ratings if a sharp correction in Taipei's property market occurs. There may also be negative rating action should asset quality of its corporate loan exposure deteriorate and weaken its capitalisation. BOTP, a small bank in Taiwan by assets, was funded as a mutual credit organisation in 1917, before converting to a small commercial bank in mid-2007. Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation is the largest shareholder with 24.8%. Contact: Primary Analyst Clark Wu Analyst +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.