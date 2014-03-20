(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based China Bills Finance Corporation's (CBF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The other ratings on the company have also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs The affirmation reflects CBF's strong franchise in the Taiwanese bills finance sector, sound asset quality and adequate capitalisation. The ratings are tempered by sector-wide structural issues, including limited business scope, a business model that is reliant on wholesale funding, and susceptibility to sharp changes in interest rates. Fitch believes CBF's spread revenue and trading gains are likely to remain constrained in the current low interest rate environment. CBF reported modest earnings growth for 9M13, with annualised return on equity at 7.7%, aided by a one-off recovery and increased guarantee volumes. CBF's modest guarantee/equity ratio of 3.7x at end-2013 suggests a moderate appetite for credit risk. It has low impaired exposures (end-2013: 0% of total guarantees) and is protected by a comfortable provision coverage. CBF actively manages its liquidity and funding. It moderates potential funding risk by using high-quality securities as collateral against repurchase and maintaining large and stable bank lines. Fitch expects CBF to maintain a sound capital profile commensurate with its risk exposure. Its Fitch Core Capital ratio has been stable and stood at around 13.8% at end-2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs CBF's ratings have limited upside potential because of the structural constraints on its business model. Weakened loss absorption capacity reflected in any notable decline in its equity base and/or capitalisation would lead to a downgrade. Any deterioration in asset quality, possibly from excessive risk-taking, could also lead to negative rating action. That said, Fitch views both scenarios as unlikely in the near term. A merger with its largest shareholder, Industrial Bank of Taiwan, is likely to have a negative impact on CBF's ratings, because the latter has a weaker risk profile. Such a merger appears increasingly likely over the next two years. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF CBF's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect the limited probability of government support, if needed. The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to changes in assumptions around the propensity or ability of government to provide timely support to CBF. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). Established in 1978, CBF is Taiwan's third-largest bills finance company, with a 17.9% of market share of guarantees at end-2013. The full list of rating actions follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at B+' Contacts: Primary Analyst Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. 