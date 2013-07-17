BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
July 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of First Financial Holding Company Limited (FFHC) and First Commercial Bank (Taiwan) (FCB). The Outlook is Stable. The ratings and outlook are simultaneously withdrawn as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's rating coverage. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
First Financial Holding Company Limited (FFHC):
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; withdrawn
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; withdrawn
First Commercial Bank (Taiwan) (FCB):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '2'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'; withdrawn
Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; withdrawn
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3