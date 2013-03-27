(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based IBT Securities Co., Ltd.'s (IBTS) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Rating Action Rationale IBTS's ratings reflect its strategic importance to its parent Industrial Bank of Taiwan (IBT), which has a 94.8% stake in IBTS. Its ratings are driven by the parent's credit profile and potential support. The latter is underlined by liquidity lines from and management control by IBT as well as alignment in strategy, risk management and marketing with the parent. On a standalone basis, IBTS has maintained a stable financial profile despite its small franchise and earnings volatility. Key Rating Drivers - National Ratings Management continues to focus on the niche exchanged-traded fund (ETF) market and to broaden its product offerings (eg, cross-border ETFs), in order to diversify revenue and to improve earnings quality. IBTS also improves its brokerage presence with sector research in biotechnology and other areas. Fitch expects IBTS's earnings to remain volatile in 2013 due to the inherent volatility of trading and limited brokerage revenues. Nonetheless, the company's efforts in consolidating trading strategies and risk control across product lines should help ease earnings volatility. IBTS reported a modest profit (return on average equity: 3.92%) at end-2012, following losses in the previous year, as trading positions turned profitable. Fitch views IBTS's capitalisation as adequate, underpinned by its moderate risk appetite and self-imposed loss limits, as well by group capital support, if needed. Its capital adequacy ratio remained between 300% and 500% during 2011 and 2012, well above the regulatory minimum of 200%. IBTS's liquidity position remains healthy, supported by a consistent surplus in net current assets and high-quality underlying collateral against repurchase agreement transactions. Furthermore, the parent's contingent liquidity facility is positive for IBTS's liquidity profile. Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings IBTS's ratings move in tandem with IBT's credit profile. Downward pressure on ratings may result from a weakening of IBT's propensity/capacity to provide support or a weakening of the parent's own credit profile. IBTS is a small fully licensed securities company in Taiwan and has strong expertise in the niche domestic ETF market. Contacts: Primary Analyst Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Cherry Huang Director +886 2 8175 7603 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229

Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 