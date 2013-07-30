(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Union Insurance Company's (Union) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB' and its National IFS Rating at 'A+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Union's consistently strong capitalisation, moderate risk appetite in insurance underwriting and a prudent and liquid balance sheet. The company's still weak profitability is a key rating constraint. Taiwan's competitive operating environment and Union's moderate business scale limit its underwriting margins, while challenging investment conditions with low interest rates continue to pressure investment profits. The company's return on average equity was negative at -2.2% in 2012 and -1.4% in 2011, respectively, as a result of a high combined ratio of 100%-110% and low investment yields of below 3.5%. However, the company would have reported a small underwriting profit if the compulsory motor insurance business is excluded. Improved loss experience in Q113 resulted in a higher return on average equity of 9.6% (annualised) and a lower combined ratio of 85%. Union's strong capital position provides a buffer against adverse reserve developments, particularly in view of its low underwriting leverage with net written premiums to adjusted shareholders' surplus (including shareholders' fund and claims equalisation reserve) of around 1x between 2010 and 2012. Its statutory risk-based capital ratio remained above 300% at end-2012, compared with the regulatory minimum of 200%. Investments remain prudent and liquid, with cash and cash equivalents accounting for 58% of invested assets at end-2012, comfortably supporting insurance claims. Its fixed-income portfolios are of sound credit quality (mainly government bonds), while equity exposures are manageable at 6% of total investments or 9% of its equity at end-2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to a rating upgrade include an improvement in insurance underwriting performance with a combined ratio consistently below 100%, containment of large losses and continued prudent capitalisation. Conversely, substantial underwriting losses or poor investment performance resulting in a fall in its statutory capital ratio to below 250% on a sustained basis are key factors for a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 11 January 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.