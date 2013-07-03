July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Talmage Structured Real Estate Funding 2006-4 Ltd./LLC (Talmage 2006-4) reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 48.5% for the remaining assets. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate (CRE) market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

Key Rating Drivers

Since Fitch's last review and as of the June 2013 trustee report, the class A-1 notes have amortized by an additional $14.2 million due to the repayment in full of two positions, the amortization of several other loans, and through interest diversion.

Talmage 2006-4 is concentrated with 10 obligors of CRE debt of which approximately 81.5% is subordinate debt or subordinate tranches of structured finance transactions. Fitch expects significant losses upon default for the subordinate positions since they are generally highly leveraged. Loan positions from three obligors (34.7%) are currently defaulted and one loan (3.9%) is considered a Fitch Loan of Concern. Fitch expects significant losses on the defaulted assets.

Talmage 2006-4 is a CRE collateralized debt obligation (CDO) managed by Talmage, LLC with approximately $252 million of collateral. The transaction had a five-year reinvestment period that ended in February 2012.

As of the June 2013 trustee report and per Fitch categorizations, the CDO was substantially invested as follows: CRE subordinate B-notes/mezzanine loans (49.9%), A-notes/whole loans (18.4%), CMBS and CRE CDOs (31.6%). In general, Fitch treats non-senior, single-borrower CMBS as CRE B-notes. The average Fitch derived rating for the remaining collateral that carries a public rating is 'CCC'.

The class C/D/E and F/G/H overcollateralization (OC) tests are failing, as of the June 2013 trustee report. As a result, all interest proceeds remaining after the payment of the class B interest are being redirected to redeem class A-1. Under Fitch's updated methodology, approximately 73.1% of the portfolio is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 5% from the most recent available cash flows (generally from year-end 2012). Fitch modeled recoveries to average 33.7%.

The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is the expected loss assigned to the CRE CDO collateral (19.7%).

The second largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is the expected loss on three B-notes (13.2%) secured by a portfolio of three hotel/gaming properties that have experienced significant declines in performance. Fitch modeled a term default in its base case scenario with a full loss on the subordinate positions.

The third largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note (14.5%) secured by an undeveloped land parcel in Orlando, FL. Fitch modeled a term default in its base case scenario with a substantial modeled loss.

This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The credit enhancement to class A-1 through B was then compared to the modeled expected losses, and in consideration of the high concentration of the pool, the credit enhancement was determined to be consistent with the ratings assigned below. Based on prior modeling results, no material impact was anticipated from cash flow modeling the transaction. The Rating Outlook for class B remains Negative Outlook reflecting Fitch's expectation of further potential negative credit migration of the underlying collateral.

The 'CCC' and below ratings for classes C through H are based on a deterministic analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in anticipated recoveries relative to each class' credit enhancement.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Rating Outlooks reflect the adequacy of credit enhancement to the classes in respect of potential further negative credit migration. The junior classes are subject to downgrade as losses are realized or if realized losses exceed Fitch's expectations.

Fitch has affirmed the ratings and revised Rating Outlooks on the following classes as indicated:

--$31.8 million class A-1 at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable;

--$34.8 million class A-2 at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$42 million class B at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative;

--$25.8 million class C at 'CCCsf'; 'RE 80%';

--$13.8 million class D at 'CCCsf'; 'RE 0%;

--$13.7 million class E at 'CCCsf'; 'RE 0%';

--$13.9 million class F at 'CCsf'; 'RE 0%';

--$15.3 million class G at 'Csf'; 'RE 0%';

--$11.1 million class H at 'Csf'; 'RE 0%'.

Class S has paid in full.