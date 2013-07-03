July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Talmage
Structured Real Estate Funding 2006-4 Ltd./LLC (Talmage 2006-4) reflecting
Fitch's base case loss expectation of 48.5% for the remaining assets. Fitch's
performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real
estate (CRE) market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
Key Rating Drivers
Since Fitch's last review and as of the June 2013 trustee report, the class A-1
notes have amortized by an additional $14.2 million due to the repayment in full
of two positions, the amortization of several other loans, and through interest
diversion.
Talmage 2006-4 is concentrated with 10 obligors of CRE debt of which
approximately 81.5% is subordinate debt or subordinate tranches of structured
finance transactions. Fitch expects significant losses upon default for the
subordinate positions since they are generally highly leveraged. Loan positions
from three obligors (34.7%) are currently defaulted and one loan (3.9%) is
considered a Fitch Loan of Concern. Fitch expects significant losses on the
defaulted assets.
Talmage 2006-4 is a CRE collateralized debt obligation (CDO) managed by Talmage,
LLC with approximately $252 million of collateral. The transaction had a
five-year reinvestment period that ended in February 2012.
As of the June 2013 trustee report and per Fitch categorizations, the CDO was
substantially invested as follows: CRE subordinate B-notes/mezzanine loans
(49.9%), A-notes/whole loans (18.4%), CMBS and CRE CDOs (31.6%). In general,
Fitch treats non-senior, single-borrower CMBS as CRE B-notes. The average Fitch
derived rating for the remaining collateral that carries a public rating is
'CCC'.
The class C/D/E and F/G/H overcollateralization (OC) tests are failing, as of
the June 2013 trustee report. As a result, all interest proceeds remaining after
the payment of the class B interest are being redirected to redeem class A-1.
Under Fitch's updated methodology, approximately 73.1% of the portfolio is
modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress.
In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 5% from the most
recent available cash flows (generally from year-end 2012). Fitch modeled
recoveries to average 33.7%.
The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is the expected loss
assigned to the CRE CDO collateral (19.7%).
The second largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is the
expected loss on three B-notes (13.2%) secured by a portfolio of three
hotel/gaming properties that have experienced significant declines in
performance. Fitch modeled a term default in its base case scenario with a full
loss on the subordinate positions.
The third largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is an A-note
(14.5%) secured by an undeveloped land parcel in Orlando, FL. Fitch modeled a
term default in its base case scenario with a substantial modeled loss.
This transaction was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S.
CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies
stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) tests to
project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries are based
on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The credit
enhancement to class A-1 through B was then compared to the modeled expected
losses, and in consideration of the high concentration of the pool, the credit
enhancement was determined to be consistent with the ratings assigned below.
Based on prior modeling results, no material impact was anticipated from cash
flow modeling the transaction. The Rating Outlook for class B remains Negative
Outlook reflecting Fitch's expectation of further potential negative credit
migration of the underlying collateral.
The 'CCC' and below ratings for classes C through H are based on a deterministic
analysis that considers Fitch's base case loss expectation for the pool and the
current percentage of defaulted assets and Fitch Loans of Concern factoring in
anticipated recoveries relative to each class' credit enhancement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlooks reflect the adequacy of credit enhancement to the classes in
respect of potential further negative credit migration. The junior classes are
subject to downgrade as losses are realized or if realized losses exceed Fitch's
expectations.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings and revised Rating Outlooks on the following
classes as indicated:
--$31.8 million class A-1 at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable;
--$34.8 million class A-2 at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$42 million class B at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative;
--$25.8 million class C at 'CCCsf'; 'RE 80%';
--$13.8 million class D at 'CCCsf'; 'RE 0%;
--$13.7 million class E at 'CCCsf'; 'RE 0%';
--$13.9 million class F at 'CCsf'; 'RE 0%';
--$15.3 million class G at 'Csf'; 'RE 0%';
--$11.1 million class H at 'Csf'; 'RE 0%'.
Class S has paid in full.