KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Tambov's solid operating performance
and low, albeit
increasing, direct risk. The ratings also factor in continuous
pressure on
operating expenditure, high refinancing needs and the modest
size of the
economy, which leads to a high dependence on transfers from the
federal budget.
Fitch expects Tambov to report stable budgetary performance in
2014-2016 with an
operating balance at about 10% of operating revenue. Its
operating balance
deteriorated in 2013 to 10.4%, from 16.9% a year earlier, but
remained
sufficient to cover debt servicing needs. The deterioration was
due to rising
operating expenditure pressure following the federal
government's decision to
increase public sector salaries.
Fitch estimates Tambov's deficit before debt variation to
stabilise at about 6%
of total revenue in 2014-2016, due to an expected decline in
capex. The region
recorded a large 13% deficit before debt variation in 2013 after
two years of
surpluses. The deficit was driven by increased capex that was,
to a large
extent, carried forward from the previous year. As about 60% of
the deficit was
covered by cash accumulated growth of Tambov's direct risk was
limited.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase to fund its
budget deficit in
2014-2016. Direct risk will reach RUB9.3bn, equivalent to a
moderate 28% of
current revenue by end-2014 (2013: 25% or RUB7.8bn), and will
gradually rise to
35% by end-2016. The region relies mostly on bank loans
contracted with Sberbank
of Russia (BBB/Negative/bbb) with three-year maturities, which
is short-term by
international standards.
In 2014 the region faces maturing debt of RUB3.1bn, which
corresponded to 42% of
direct risk as of 1 March 2014. Fitch expects the region will
deplete its
liquidity to fund part of its deficit in 2014, increasing
refinancing risk.
However, refinancing pressure is mitigated, albeit in the
near-term, by short
term budget loans from the federal government at subsidised
interest rates.
Tambov's economy is historically weaker than that of the average
Russian region.
Wealth indicators remain below the national median despite the
region's recent
rapid development. This supresses the region's tax base and
leads to a high
dependence on federal transfers (2013: 51% of operating
revenue). Positively,
the federal transfers act as a stabilising factor during
recessions, making the
region less vulnerable to negative external shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Direct risk stabilisation at about 20% of current revenue,
coupled with
maintaining a sustainable strong operating balance at about 15%
of operating
revenue, will lead to an upgrade.
Deterioration in budgetary performance with the operating
balance below 10% of
operating revenue for two consecutive years, leading to weaker
debt coverage
than average debt maturity would lead to negative rating action.
