(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on Target Corporation (Target) at 'A-' and
the Short-term
IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative
from Positive.
The Outlook revision acknowledges the accelerated impact of
changes in consumer
shopping preferences on Target's near-term results and the
significant
investments required to stabilize market share over the longer
term. Competition
from online only and discount peers have pressured Target's
comps yielding
market share and EBITDA erosion. As a result, the company has
been forced to
accelerate investments in omnichannel initiatives and tighten
its focus on
pricing and merchandising assortments. Fitch has reduced
confidence in Target's
ability to maintain or grow market share over the long run,
given online
encroachment in many of its categories and Target's pricing
perception at the
upper end of the discount sector. A downgrade could occur if the
company does
not exhibit signs of comp stabilization by second half 2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negative Comp Trajectory: Comps have been negative for three
consecutive
quarters, declining 1.5% in 4Q16 and 0.5% for the fiscal year
ended January
2017. While digital sales have increased significantly to $3.4
billion in 2016
from $1.4 billion in 2014, they still represent less than 5% of
overall sales
and have not been enough to offset in-store comp declines, which
declined 1.5%
in 2016. Fitch expects comps to decline 2.5% to 3% in 2017 and
1% to 1.5% in
2018 as Target's recently announced strategic initiatives to
improve pricing
perception and merchandise assortment are implemented. The
company's outsized
exposure to categories experiencing significant on-line
intrusion and relatively
low exposure to food, which drives repeat transactions, are
risks in stabilizing
store traffic and transactions.
Increased Investments Pressure EBITDA: Target's gross margin
declined 100 bps to
26.9% during 4Q16 due to promotional activity and negative mix
shift caused by
an increase in lower margin digital sales.
While Target's EBITDA (adding back non-cash stock-based
compensation expense)
margin improved 50 bps to 10.6% in 2016 due to cost savings
associated with the
company's two-year $2 billion cost savings program and the sale
of its pharmacy
business, Fitch expects EBITDA margin to decline to the mid-9%
range in 2017 and
9% in 2018 as the company continues to see pressure from channel
shift towards
digital, makes investments in price, picks up the pace of
remodeling and opens
new urban stores, and introduces a dozen new private brands.
Fitch projects
EBITDA declines in the mid-teens in 2017 to $6.5 billion and 8%
to 10% in 2018
to $6 billion.
Higher Capex, Lower FCF: In addition to investments in price,
Target also
intends to increase capex to support its network of physical and
digital assets.
Capex is projected to increase to over $2 billion in 2017 from
approximately
$1.5 billion in 2016 due to remodeling stores and technology and
supply chain
investments to modernize its operations and to support flexible
fulfillment.
Fitch expects FCF after dividends in the $1 billion to $1.5
billion range in
2017 and $750 million range in 2018, down from over $2.5 billion
in 2016, due to
lower earnings, higher capex, and the company's modestly
increasing dividend.
Leverage Expected to be in the Low 2x range: Target's adjusted
leverage declined
from the mid-2.0x range during the 2011 to 2013 period to 1.9x
at the end of
2016 due to a combination of debt paydown following the sale of
its credit card
business and operating income growth through 2015.
Fitch projects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will be in the low
2.0x range in 2017
and 2018. Target has roughly $600 million of 5.375% notes due
May 2017 and $1.1
billion of 6% notes maturing January 2018. Target could choose
to pay down a
portion or all of these debt maturities in 2017 to maintain
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR at the 1.9x level reported in 2016. In addition,
Fitch expects
Target to significantly pull back on net share buybacks from the
$3.5 billion
level in 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--Total revenue declines at 2% to 2.5% in 2017 and -1% in 2018;
--EBITDA declines in the mid-teens in 2017 to $6.5 billion and
8%-10% in 2018 to
$6 billion, with EBITDA margin declining to around 9%;
--FCF after dividends approximates $1 billion to $1.5 billion
range in 2017 and
$750 million range in 2018;
--Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is in the low 2.0x range, assuming
the company
pulls back significantly on share buybacks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Target's Outlook could stabilize if it gains traction on its
strategic
initiatives, with signs of stabilizing comps by second half 2018
and EBITDA
stabilizing around $6 billion (versus $7.4 billion in 2016),
while maintaining
leverage around 2x.
Positive Rating Action: Factors that could individually or
collectively lead to
an upgrade to 'A' include consistently strong operating
momentum, represented by
sustained comparable sales (comps) of approximately 2% or more
with positive
transaction growth and an EBITDA margin above 10%, and total
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR sustained under 2.0x.
Negative Rating Action: Factors that could individually or
collectively lead to
a negative rating action include the continuation of negative
comps beyond 2018,
EBITDA margins declining to mid-8% range, and continued share
repurchases that
drive total adjusted debt/EBITDAR towards the mid-2.0x range.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: As of Jan. 28, 2017, Target had cash of $2.5
billion and a
$2.5 billion unsecured credit facility, which expires in October
2021 (this
recently replaced an existing $2.25 billion facility maturing
October 2018).
Fitch expects FCF after dividends to approximate $1 billion to
$1.5 billion in
2017 and $750 million range in 2018, assuming neutral working
capital. This
compares to FCF of $2.5 billion in 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Target Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Outlook has been revised to Negative from Positive.
Fitch has also assigned the following rating:
--Bank Credit Facility due 2021 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60473
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non cash
stock based
compensation and non-recurring benefits or charges. In 2016,
Fitch excluded a
net of $4 million benefit related to the Pharmacy transaction
and added back
$113 million in non-cash stock based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019882
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
