(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on Target Corporation (Target) at
'A-', and its short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Target had
$12.3 billion of senior notes outstanding as of May 4, 2013. A
full rating list
is shown below.
Key Rating Drivers:
The affirmation reflects Target's strong competitive position in
the discount
retail sector and steady operating performance. The ratings
further reflect the
debt repayment with the proceeds from the sale of the company's
credit card
receivables, and a relatively steady financial profile on a
retail-only basis.
Target completed the sale of its credit business to TD Bank in
March 2013. The
sale price was the gross value of the receivables of $5.7
billion, of which 90%
is targeted for debt repayment and the balance for share
repurchases. This
level of debt repayment is consistent with the amount of debt
that Fitch had
assigned to the credit business, as it was assumed that the
receivables
portfolio was 90% debt-financed.
The sale of the credit card receivables eliminates a more
cyclical business
while preserving the customer loyalty benefit for TGT's retail
business, and
permits TGT to share in the profits of the credit business going
forward.
Target's core U.S. retail business generated comparable store
(comp) sales
growth in 2010-2012, ranging from 2.1% to 3.0%. Comp sales
turned negative in
first quarter 2013 (1Q'13), coming in at (0.6%), most likely
reflecting the
payroll tax hike, continued weak employment growth, and cool
spring weather.
The challenging environment facing low- and middle-income
consumers will likely
continue to constrain sales growth in the near term. This
pressure will be
offset in part by the incremental volume driven by the addition
of fresh food to
more stores and the 5% rewards program for users of the Target
credit and debit
cards. Fitch expects positive comp sales of around 2% for the
full year.
These two programs are expected to be relatively neutral to EBIT
margin rates as
sales growth improves, and as the cost of the 5% discounts and
the impact on
margin rates from selling lower-margin food is offset by the
effect of
leveraging fixed costs against expected higher sales, lowering
the operating
expense ratio. However, Target's U.S. retail segment will
benefit going forward
from credit card profit sharing, which should drive the segment
EBIT margin to
around 7.3% from 7.0% historically.
The company plans to open 124 stores in Canada in 2013 in former
Zellers sites.
Fitch expects operating cash flow in 2013 (excluding proceeds
from the credit
card receivables sale) will cover the incremental capex to build
out these
stores, as well as most of the current year's dividend, and free
cash flow (FCF)
is expected to be relatively neutral. FCF is expected to
accelerate to more than
$2 billion in 2014 and beyond as Canada is expected to move from
a net use of
cash flow to a source of cash flow.
Adjusted leverage was 2.2x at May 2013, compared with 2.5x at
end-2012 (Feb. 2,
2013) on a consolidated basis (including credit card
receivables), and 2.0x at
year-end on a retail-only basis. Fitch assumes that TGT will
use share
repurchases to manage its adjusted debt/EBITDAR at or around its
current level,
and that these repurchases will be partly debt-financed
beginning in 2014.
Rating Sensitivities:
A positive rating action could be triggered by strong operating
momentum in the
domestic business, a successful expansion into Canada, and a
policy to maintain
leverage at or below 2.0x.
A negative rating action could be triggered by operating
shortfalls and/or more
aggressive share repurchase activity that drove leverage to over
2.5x.
Fitch affirms the following:
Target Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Bank credit facility at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Corp. Finance'(Aug. 8, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.