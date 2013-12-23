Dec 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based
Tata Motor Limited's (TML) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Financial Profile: TML's consolidated financial profile remains robust.
The company's consolidated net leverage remained low at 1.09x in FY13 (FY12:
1.24x) while EBITDA interest cover was 6.91x (FY12: 7.95). The strong credit
metrics largely reflect strong sales and profitability at TML's UK-based
subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR; BB-/ Stable).
Fitch expects TML's financial profile to remain robust despite its large capex
plans. The company invested INR187.6bn during FY13, which is likely to increase
further during the next three years as it spends on product development and new
technology, and on expanding production capacity at JLR. The agency expects
capex to be largely funded from operational cash flows. TML's strong financial
flexibility, and the large cash balances (2QFY14: GBP2.7bn) and undrawn
committed facilities (2QFY14: GBP1.3bn) at JLR also contribute to the robust
financial profile.
Strong Performance of JLR: JLR's strong sales and profitability momentum in
FY11-13 have been underpinned not only by buoyant underlying demand for premium
vehicles, but also by a strengthened product portfolio and a number of
successful model launches (including the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport,
and Freelander 2). JLR's January-November 2013 sales volume increased across all
regions, including in Europe, despite an overall decline in sales given the weak
market conditions. Fitch expects the performance of JLR to remain strong over
the medium term with stable profitability and rising sales volume supported by
its strong brand positioning, favourable operating environment and new product
launches.
Weak Standalone Performance: The standalone performance of TML continues to
remain weak. The company's sales volume continues to be impacted by weak auto
demand in India on account of high fuel prices, high borrowing costs and weak
consumer sentiment given the economic uncertainty. The domestic sales volume of
TML's commercial vehicles fell by 23.7% and that of its passenger vehicles
dropped by 36% during the April-November 2013 period.
TML also faces rising competition across all its segments. While the company has
maintained its strong market position in the commercial vehicle segment with
over 50% market share, its share of the passenger vehicle market declined. Fitch
expects demand to continue to remain weak in the near term, but an improvement
in economic growth and TML's plans for new product launches could support a
turnaround in the company's performance.
Linkages with Tata Group: The FC IDR of TML continues to benefit from a
one-notch uplift on account of potential support from the Tata Group. Fitch
assesses the linkages as moderate in line with its Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage methodology. Any weakening of linkages between the group and TML, and/or
the group's inability to provide support would likely affect the ratings
negatively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to
negative rating actions include:
- a weakening of linkages between the Tata Group and TML
- consolidated financial leverage (excluding TML's auto financing subsidiary
Tata Motors Finance Limited) exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis due to reduced
sales or profitability (at TML, JLR or both), or due to higher than expected
debt levels
Positive: Future developments that may collectively or individually result in
positive rating actions include:
- strong growth in sales volume for TML (standalone) and JLR through increased
geographic and product diversification, while maintaining strong profitability