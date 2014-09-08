(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telecom
Italia SpA's
(TI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
comment.
TI's ratings are supported by a strong domestic incumbent
business position in
both fixed and mobile services and an operating environment that
although
currently challenged, has fewer pressures over the longer term
than many of
Europe's incumbents face.
The Negative Outlook is driven by TI's leverage profile, which
continues to
reflect the legacy of its past ownership structure, weakened
cash flow and few
of the levers such as the potential for non-core asset sales,
that larger more
diversified incumbents enjoy, which limits near term
deleveraging potential.
Fitch's base case currently envisages EBITDA declines from the
domestic business
in the mid-high single digit range and FFO net adjusted leverage
in the region
of 4.1x-4.2x for FYE14; both of which push up against our
downgrade guidelines.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Headroom, Negative Outlook
Fitch's downgrade guidelines include net debt to EBITDA leverage
consistently
above 3.5x and 2014 domestic EBITDA contraction in the high
single digits. Our
current base case for 2014 envisages continued pressure in both
metrics, most
materially in domestic EBITDA given 1H14 trends (negative 7.9%)
although the
pace of decline has improved quarter on quarter. The disposal
and
deconsolidation of TI's Argentinian business allows us to use an
FFO net
adjusted leverage metric - with a downgrade guideline now set at
4.25x. Our base
case envisages TI being close to this level by FYE14, which
confirms the company
has little headroom in its ratings, underlining the Negative
Outlook. We
recognise that management understands the importance of
improving leverage while
operationally the business has the potential to improve its cash
flow generation
over the medium term. Nonetheless, downward pressures remain
significant.
Domestic Trends Remain Weak
TI's domestic market position in both fixed and mobile services
is strong and
relatively stable. However, competition is strong in both with
the presence of
at least one challenger in each segment. Revenue pressures,
which are also a
function of a weakened domestic economy continue to run at high
single digit
levels, which despite a reasonable control of costs is similarly
driving EBITDA
contraction in high single digits. However, the pace of decline
is slowing and
it will be important for these trends to continue throughout
2H14 if TI is to
avoid breaching an important downgrade metric.
Operating Environment Less Challenged
Despite current operating pressures, Fitch recognises that TI's
longer term
competitive position is less challenged than for some European
incumbents. The
absence of a cable operator reduces competitive pressures in its
residential
fixed line business, with the loss of fixed accesses where they
happen more
likely to be recovered albeit in lower absolute terms in the
form of wholesale
and ULL revenues. There are signs that the mobile price war is
abating while
more generally the market has not encountered the level of
re-pricing driven by
MVNOs and convergent offers seen in some markets. We do not
consider pay-TV an
important part of the telecoms offer at this stage, although
this could change,
particularly given ownership changes taking place at Sky Italia.
However, this
is more of a medium-term risk.
Brazilian Market Uncertainty
With Telefonica now in exclusive negotiations with Vivendi over
the sale of its
fixed broadband business, GVT, there is the risk of convergent
fixed and mobile
offers becoming a more important service capability over the
medium term.
Despite its strong mobile position, TIM Brazil may find itself
at a competitive
disadvantage if this proves to be the case. In the meantime,
mobile termination
rate cuts and the slow-down in the economy has taken growth out
of the mobile
market. Spectrum auctions later this year are also likely to add
materially to
capex spend in Brazil, although Fitch expects that payments will
be phased over
a number of years limiting the near term impact on cash flows.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
- Leverage as measured by unadjusted net debt to EBITDA
(excluding Telecom
Argentina) sustainably above 3.5x could result in TI's Long-term
IDR being
downgraded.
- FFO net adjusted leverage approaching 4.25x on a sustained
basis.
- Continued weakness in the domestic business with expectations
of further
high-single digit EBITDA declines in 2014 would lead to a
downgrade -
recognising the change in accounting treatment of SAC,
measurement of the yoy
decline to exclude the capitalised treatment of SAC from the
2013 EBITDA value.
- A failure to maintain a reduction in the pace of domestic
EBITDA decline in
2015 (measured on a last-12-months basis given the seasonality
of margins).
- Depending on cash flow trends fixed charge and interest cover
will start to
become an increasingly important consideration. Our base case
envisages FFO
fixed charge cover in the region of 2.8x over the next two
years.
Positive:
- A sustained improvement in the company's domestic business's
operating and
improvement in the company's financial flexibility would be
required before we
would revise the Outlook to Stable.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
TI's liquidity profile is strong and adequate for the current
rating category
with EUR6.3bn of cash and EUR6.5bn of undrawn committed
facilities respectively
as of June 2014. This should provide TI with sufficient
liquidity to comfortably
service its existing debt maturities until 2016/2017. A EUR1.3bn
mandatory
convertible (assigned zero equity credit under Fitch's
methodology) maturing in
2016 effectively acts as a source of future equity and based on
Fitch's current
forecasts will provide approximately 0.15x of leverage relief.
The rating actions are as follows:
Telecom Italia SpA
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated hybrid rating: affirmed at BB
Telecom Italia Capital and Telecom Italia Finance SA
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
