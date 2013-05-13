(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Telefonica del Peru
S.A.A.'s (TDP) ratings as follows:
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--PEN754 million senior notes due 2016 at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook for the corporate ratings remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
TDP's ratings are supported by its strong consolidated financial
profile,
underpinned by its low leverage, healthy cash flow generation
and manageable
debt maturity. TDP and its subsidiaries present a solid business
position as the
largest Peruvian telecommunications group and a diversified
revenue stream with
integrated operations from their various business segments. TDP
is controlled by
Telefonica SA (Telefonica) in Spain (Fitch IDR 'BBB+', Outlook
Negative), with
relevant presence in Latin America. As limiting factors, the
ratings incorporate
moderate regulatory and political risks and heightened
competition.
Financial Profile Should Remain Strong:
TDP's consolidated credit protection measures are expected to
remain strong,
even in a stress scenario. The company continues to follow
Telefonica group's
strategy to reduce leverage. For the last 12 months (LTM) ended
March 31, 2013,
TDP's consolidated leverage measured by total adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR of 0.9x
and net adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR of 0.7x compare favorably with
the respective
1.3x and 1.0x achieved in 2011. On a stress scenario basis,
considering PEN1
billion of additional debt, these ratios would be, on a pro
forma basis, 1.2x
and 1.0x, respectively, still at conservative levels. Fitch
incorporates in
TDP's ratings a net leverage not higher than 2.0x.
High Operational Cash Flow Generation, Margin Recovered:
On a consolidated basis, TDP has been able to compensate for the
decline in
traditional local fixed telephony and long distance revenues,
mainly through the
growth in the mobile, broadband and pay-TV businesses. For the
LTM ended March
31, 2013, net revenues of PEN8.3 billion were 6.5% higher than
in 2011. For this
same period, EBITDAR of PEN3.2 billion resumed its growth when
compared to the
amount of PEN3 billion reported in 2011, as EBITDAR margin of
39.1% was above
the 38% in 2011. TDP's consolidated EBITDAR margin recovered
even in a
competitive environment and increased penetration in
lower-income classes and
compares favorably with its peers in Latin America.
TDP's consolidated cash flow generation is strong and has
benefited by reduced
dividend payments in the last two years. For the LTM ended March
31, 2013, cash
flow from operations (CFFO) of PEN2.3 billion was sufficient to
cover capex of
PEN1.5 billion and insignificant dividends, resulting in a free
cash flow (FCF)
of PEN832 million. TDP reduced dividend payments in order to use
the cash saved
to pay debt and improve credit metrics. Fitch expects positive
FCF during 2013
based on the continuity of low cash returns to the parent
company Telefonica.
However the agency expects TDP to resume the dividends payment
over the next
years. Flexibility to reduce dividends in case of necessity is
viewed as
positive.
Leading Business Position:
Fitch expects TDP and its subsidiary Telefonica Moviles S.A.
(Moviles) to keep
their respective leading market positions in the fixed line and
mobile business.
At the end of September 2013, TDP's market share in voice was
83.9%, with 89.1%
in fixed-broadband, and 71.5% in pay-TV, while Moviles had a
60.2% share in the
mobile segment. The group benefits from economies of scale,
extensive network
coverage, network synergies between mobile and fixed operations,
and established
brand name. The strategy of growing its broadband and pay-TV
businesses, which
still offers good growth prospects, as well as the mobile
business, should help
diversify its revenue away from local regulated services which
are mature and
partially offset revenue declines in more mature segments.
Concerns relate to
heightened competition in the Peruvian telecom market.
Lower Debt with Manageable Maturity Schedule:
On a consolidated basis, TDP presents a sound financial profile,
with manageable
debt maturities and minimal exposure to foreign currency. As of
March 31, 2013,
the group's consolidated adjusted debt was moderately reduced by
22% to PEN2.9
billion from PEN3.8 billion presented at the end of 2011. The
group had already
lowered its debt by 10% during 2011. TDP liquidity position of
PEN604 million
was robust and covered short-term debt of PEN476 million by
1.3x. The ratio of
CFFO+cash & equivalents/short-term debt was also high at 6.1x on
Dec. 31, 2012.
Regulatory and Political Risks Are Moderate:
Fitch incorporates moderate regulatory and political risks into
the ratings. The
main issue related to the renewal of three of Moviles'
concessions to operate in
the mobile segment that expired in 2011 and 2012 was solved.
Fitch does not
foresee any material impact on the group's credit strength due
to the news
conditions of the renewed concessions. The mobile business
represented 37% of
TDP's consolidated revenues and around 56% of EBITDA in 2012,
being an important
driver for growth to the group and potentially strategic in the
offering of
bundled services to customers. During 2013 the productivity
factor for the
2013-2016 period, which starts in September, should be set.
Fitch does not
anticipate a material impact to credit quality as a result of
this.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
A weakening in TDP's consolidated operational performance or
financial profile
or further downgrades for Telefonica SA can negatively pressure
its ratings.
Fitch will also continue to monitor the company's pending
process with the
Peruvian Superintendencia Nacional de Administracion Tributaria
(SUNAT) related
to income taxes referred to 2000 and 2001. In case a significant
contingent
liability materializes, Fitch will analyze its impact on the
ratings. An upgrade
for TDP's LC IDR is limited due to Telefonica's current IDR of
'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook.
