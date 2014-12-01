(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Telefonica Deutschland
Holding AG's (TEF DE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this comment.
Despite the company's considerably improved scale following its
E-Plus
acquisition, TEF DE's margin profile remains sub-optimal and its
financial
profile driven by high operating leases, a progressive dividend
policy and
upcoming spectrum auctions, which are all likely to weigh on
adjusted leverage
metrics for the next two to three years. The company faces
integration
challenges related to the acquisition, although scale economies
can be expected
to arise naturally and targeted synergies should be achievable.
Fitch's base
case assumes an EBITDA margin trending towards the mid-twenties
by 2016.
TEF DE is now the largest mobile network operator (MNO) by
subscribers in the
German market, a market that should benefit from a four to three
player
consolidation and regulatory remedies that cedes power to a
fragmented virtual
mobile network operator (MVNO) market but is not intent
necessarily on further
facilities-based competition.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
E-Plus Adds Scale and Synergies
The E-Plus acquisition received EU clearance on 29 August and
completed 1
October 2014. The transaction boosts TEF DE's market position
considerably,
making it the largest operator by subscriber numbers and the
number two/three by
mobile service revenues. After the application of TEF DE's
accounting policies,
with notable differences employed by E-Plus in relation to
handset sales, a
pro-forma EBITDA margin of 20.5% (1H14) is low despite the
combined company's
scale. Planned synergies, natural scale economies, and the
potential for a more
rational pricing environment, should lead to margin expansion,
which in Fitch's
view could realistically rise to the mid-20s over the next two
to three years.
Financial Policy, Dividends & Operating Leases
TEF DE's revenues and cash flow are mature and visible. Fitch
expects operating
conditions to remain tough albeit with some easing given MNO
market
consolidation. However, the ratings are also driven by financial
policy and a
high level of operating leases. In Fitch's view, dividend
policy, framed by a
stated leverage (net debt/EBITDA) target of below 1.0x (2013A:
0.6x according to
Fitch calculations), will drive progressive distributions.
Operating leases currently add approximately 1.7x of leverage
(FYE2013) to
arrive at the FFO net adjusted metric (2013A: 2.3x). Network
rationalisation
should have a positive effect on lease expenses over the next
three years, which
would improve the gap between net debt/EBITDA and lease adjusted
leverage. Our
base case assumes a metric trending up towards 2.6x by FYE15
before it reduces
more materially by FYE17 as the benefits of the integration
materialise - noting
that at this stage Fitch has not adjusted its leverage
calculations for E-Plus'
handsets related finance leases. At 1H14 these amounted to
EUR452m on a
pro-forma basis, and Fitch estimates would add approximately
0.2x to 0.3x to
lease adjusted leverage based on management's estimate of their
anticipated
value at FYE14.
Ratings Less Constrained
Fitch previously guided that upside to the ratings was limited
by TEF DE's
single market presence and scale. The leverage neutral structure
of the E-Plus
deal, the company's enhanced operating profile and better
economies of scale,
reduce these constraints. While our base case envisages that it
will take time
for margins to expand significantly, ratings upside is possible
at some point.
The cell-site integration plan and the impact this will have on
operating
leases, a progressive dividend policy and upcoming spectrum
auctions will all
influence adjusted leverage. However, it will take time to
understand how these
features affect the metrics and for a more natural leverage
profile to be
established.
Fitch considers the stated EUR700m 2015 dividend establishes a
floor for
distributions. While spectrum acquisition/renewal is viewed to
some extent as an
exceptional cash cost, the potential for sizeable spectrum
payments between 2015
and 2017 (2G license renewal and the prospect of a second
digital dividend) have
the potential to add to debt and keep leverage at heightened
levels over the
next two to three years. The cash costs of restructuring will
similarly weigh on
debt, albeit these are also treated by Fitch as an exceptional
cost in terms of
measuring cash flow performance. This combination and the time
envisaged for a
more optimal margin profile to be established are expected to
limit ratings
upside in the near term.
Operating Conditions
Despite operating in Europe's largest telecom market and in an
economy that has
remained strong, revenue and EBITDA pressures have been driven
by naturally
prudent consumption trends and a competitive market environment.
A
well-developed reseller market and a capacity off-take agreement
with MVNO,
Drillisch (required to meet regulatory remedies to the merger),
are likely to
maintain competitive pressures. The Drilisch deal has the
potential to increase
pricing pressure in the short term given the sunk costs
associated with the
contract and the approximately 2 million incremental customers
that Drillisch
has stated as necessary to fill the initial 20% capacity
off-take.
In Fitch's view, competitors will also seek to take advantage of
the integration
challenges facing TEF DE. These include merging a significantly
overlapping
network grid, rationalising overlapping retails channels and
managing a high
number and fragmented level of pricing tiers.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
TEF DE's ratings are assigned broadly on a standalone basis, but
with some
ultimate linkage to its parent, Telefonica SA (BBB+/Negative).
The company has
been established as a standalone entity, with separate
management, independent
governance and its own financial policy. Given its scale and
maturity, Fitch
regards TEF DE as a sustainable independent business with a
proven ability to
finance itself and guides that TEF DE could be rated up to two
notches higher
than the parent. This linkage was more important during the
eurozone crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
- A material weakening in the company's current financial
profile would put
pressure on the ratings; including funds from operations (FFO)
net adjusted
leverage consistently expected to exceed 3.25x
- FFO fixed charge cover consistently below 4.0x
Positive:
- Tangible evidence that the integration of E-Plus and network
rationalisation
is progressing; leading to sustainable improvements in the
margin and cash flow
profile,
- FFO net leverage trending consistently around 2.5x or below;
with forecast
expectations subject to visibility on the impact of upcoming
spectrum auctions
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
TEF DE has raised a total of EUR1.1bn in the bond markets since
its IPO in 2012,
with maturities of 2018 and 2021. Funding is additionally
provided via
intercompany loans from parent company. Liquidity is provided by
underlying cash
flow and standby lines from relationship banks totalling
EUR710m. 2013A
pre-dividend free cash flow amounted to EUR592m, although Fitch
considers a
dividend floor of EUR700m, along with sizeable spectrum costs
expected over the
next two to three years, are likely to require additional
liquidity/funding to
be put in place.
The rating actions are as follows:
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co OHG
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
O2 Telefonica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
