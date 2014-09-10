(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings
for Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. (TMCH):
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--US$300 million senior notes due 2015 at 'BBB+';
--National scale at 'AA(cl)';
--Local debt issuance programme series No. 589 and No. 590, and
series C and D
local bond issuances at 'AA(cl)'.
Fitch has also assigned an 'AA(cl)' rating to the company's
series F local bond
issuance.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
TMCH's ratings reflect its leading market position in the
Chilean mobile
telecommunications market, strong brand recognition and network
infrastructure,
and sound financial profile backed by solid cash flow
generation. The ratings
also incorporate its linkage to the parent, Telefonica S.A.
(TEF), and TEF's
other Chilean subsidiary Telefonica Chile S.A. (TCH), also rated
'BBB+' by
Fitch. TCH offers complementary fixed-line telecommunication
services and allows
TMCH to achieve synergies mainly in terms of costs and
investments savings,
brand unity, as well as sales coverage. The ratings are tempered
by the intense
competitive landscape, mature industry, and the company's
shareholder
distribution policy.
The ratings take into account ownership by TEF, which is rated
'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook. In the event that Fitch were to downgrade TEF
by one notch,
the agency believes that TMCH's ratings can remain at 'BBB+'
provided TCH keeps
its financial policies unchanged and TEF's liquidity position
remains
manageable. However, multiple-notch downgrades of TEF are likely
to drag TCH's
ratings down.
Mobile Internet Driving Long-Term Growth:
Strong growth in mobile Internet and data services should be
able to fully
mitigate subdued traditional voice service growth, which has
been tempered by
the maturity of the industry as well as some negative impact
from the reduction
in access charges during 2014. TMCH's mobile Internet subscriber
base has been
rapidly expanding at the CAGR of 29% during 2011-2013 which
contributed to
growth in the proportion of mobile Internet revenues out of the
company's total
sales to 14% from 10% during 2011-2013. Fitch projects the
data-user numbers to
grow by over 20% per year over the medium term and the revenue
contribution to
account for well over 20% by 2015. This growth should enable
low- to
mid-single-digit revenue growth over the medium- to long-term
despite
competitive/regulatory pressures on the voice service.
Pressure on Voice Continues:
The voice service revenue contraction is likely to continue over
the medium term
as the ARPU will keep trending down against the backdrop of high
competition and
the mature industry. As of March 2014, the penetration rate of
mobile services
in Chile rose to near 135%, which is among the highest in the
region. In
addition, interconnection rates for all mobile operators were
cut by 75% from
January 2014; the negative impact estimated by Fitch is about
10% of the
company's 2013 revenues. However, this should not have a
material impact on the
company's cash flow or EBITDA as the interconnection fees paid
to other
operators by the company should be roughly similar to the
projected revenue
loss, and should make up for the loss.
Strong Market Position
TMCH has the largest mobile market share in terms of the number
of subscribers,
with 39.5% of market share at the end of March 2014, estimated
by Subtel. Also,
the company is well positioned in the 3G mobile Internet
segment, which has a
high growth potential, with a 42.7% market share as of March
2014, slightly
higher than its overall market share. Although the competitive
pressures will
remain intense, Fitch believes that the company's aggressive
investments for
network upgrades in addition to the strong brand recognition
will enable it to
protect its market position over the medium term. Main
competitive threats will
continue to stem from other large operators such as Entel and
Claro, as smaller
players, including MVNOs, have yet to account for any meaningful
market shares.
Solid Pre-dividend FCF; Stable Financial Profile:
Fitch forecasts the company's net leverage, measured in terms of
total adjusted
net debt-to-EBITDAR, to remain commensurate with the current
rating level at
around 1.1x in the short- to medium-term, which is largely in
line with the 2013
level of 1.0x. TMCH's cash from operations (CFO) is expected to
fully cover the
company's average annual capex budget of CLP150 billion in the
next couple of
years. The positive pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) should
allow comfortable
room for modest shareholder distribution as well as liquidity
and debt service
management. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2014, leverage
measured as total
adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR and total net debt-to-EBITDAR stood at
2.1x and
1.10.9x, respectively (1.9x and 0.7x reflecting the fully hedged
foreign
currency exposure of its debt through derivatives).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considerations that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
Material deterioration in the company's key operating and
financial metrics due
to intense competition, unfavourable regulatory impact, and
higher than expected
capex and shareholder distributions - all of which combined
resulting in
negative FCF generation and net leverage increasing over 2x on a
sustained
basis.
TMCH's ratings are not directly linked to the ratings of its
parent, TEF.
However, any significant deterioration in the parent's credit
profile, to the
effect that it results in multi-notch rating downgrades or in a
material
liquidity crunch for the parent, could place pressure on TCH's
ratings.
Although the ratings of TMCH and Telefonica are not directly
linked, an upgrade
of TMCH's ratings remains limited at this time due to
Telefonica's current IDR
of 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Francisco Mercadal
Associate Director
+1-56 2 2499 3340
Committee Chairperson
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1-52-81 8399 9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', May 28, 2014;
--'Short-term Ratings Criteria for Non-financial Corporates',
Aug 5, 2014;
--'National Scale Rating Criteria', Oct 20, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.