(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telekom Malaysia Berhad's (TM) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed TM's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Rating Headroom: Fitch expects TM's FFO-adjusted net leverage to increase to around 2.4x in 2017-2018 (2016: 2.3x), as the company continues to build out its long-term evolution (LTE) and fixed-line network. The Stable Outlook reflects our view that TM will deleverage to below 2.25x by 2019. We are likely to consider taking negative rating action should that be delayed, which may arise from higher-than-expected investments and/or a significant shrinking in EBITDA margins. Broadband Pricing Uncertainties: The government announced in the Budget 2017 that fixed broadband service providers should offer higher speeds at the existing price effective January 2017, and speed will be doubled with a 50% reduction in prices within the next two years by 2019. There is still a lack of clarity if the latter would entail a reduction in revenues for fixed broadband service providers. Providing higher speeds at the same tariffs are broadly revenue neutral, and we expect this to involve incremental investment for TM. However, an overall cut in tariffs would have a significant impact on TM's margins and may lead to negative rating action - given the thin headroom of its ratings. TM's management continues to be in discussions with the government to seek greater clarity on the proposed broadband price reduction. High Capex: Gross cash capex is likely to peak at around MYR3.8bn in 2017, before declining to MYR2.8bn-3.2bn in 2018-2019 (2016: MYR3.7bn). Our projections assume the MYR3.4bn 10-year high-speed broadband (HSBB2) and sub-urban broadband (SUBB) will be accelerated over a five-year period ending 2019. A timely collection of a MYR1.1bn government grant for the HSBB2 and SUBB projects should ease some of the capex burden. Negative FCF: Fitch expects cash flow from operations of MYR3.4bn will not be sufficient to cover high capex and dividend commitments for 2017 and 2018. Operating EBITDAR in 2017 is likely to be around MYR4.3bn (2016: MYR4.2bn), given the incremental cost needed to support TM's broadband improvement programme (BIP) and the ongoing EBITDA losses for the mobile business. TM's BIP entails a year-long rollout of higher broadband speed for the same price, targeting TM's 500,000 residential households. Convergence Strategy to Drive Growth: We believe TM's strong convergence capabilities through fixed voice, fixed broadband, IPTV and mobile should provide a significant competitive advantage to drive revenue growth. Management views the mobile business as complementary to its convergence strategy, rather than a standalone product that competes with the major mobile operators. As such, we expect TM's strategic focus to remain on its fixed-line business, with contributions from mobile to be fairly small. Single-Notch Uplift for Sovereign Links: TM's rating of 'A-' includes a one-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile of 'BBB+', to reflect the Malaysian sovereign's (A-/Stable) effective 55% majority state ownership and strategic influence through board representation and policy implementation. Furthermore, TM spearheads the nation's broadband network projects; most recently the HSBB2 and SUBB developments. DERIVATION SUMMARY TM is well positioned relative to its closest peer, Philippine integrated telco PLDT, Inc. (BBB/Stable), considering its market dominance and the benign competition in Malaysia's fixed broadband market. TM also enjoys better growth prospects on the back of rising fibre adoption. However, these strengths are offset by its thinner operating EBITDA margins, which are likely to narrow further due to cost pressures from its mobile business and the risk of cuts in broadband tariffs. Parent/subsidiary linkage applies, underpinned by the state's influence on operating and financial policies, and the strategic importance of TM's network assets to the government. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TM include: - Revenue to grow by 3%-4% in 2017-2019, driven by the expansion of TM's fixed broadband services through HSBB2 and SUBB and bundling opportunities. - Operating EBITDAR of around MYR4.3bn-4.5bn in 2017-2018. - Budget 2017's proposed price reduction to be on a per Mbps basis and to have only a relatively limited impact on average revenue per user (ARPU) in 2017-2019. - Gross cash capex of MYR2.8bn-3.7bn in 2017-2019 excludes any potential mobile spectrum fees. - Timely disbursement of the MYR1.1bn government grant for HSBB2 and SUBB according to the rate of completion for these projects. Our forecast excludes the MYR1bn grant by telecoms regulator, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (announced in the Budget 2017) due to the lack of clarity on the potential recipients of the grant and the timeline of disbursement. - Effective tax rate to decline to around 25% in 2017-2019, underlining the last-mile broadband tax incentives. - Minimum dividend payments of MYR700m, in line with TM's stated payout policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action: - Inability to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.25x by 2019, which may arise due to higher-than-expected investments and/or a substantial cut in broadband tariffs - Operating EBITDAR margin falls below 30% on a sustained basis (2016: 30.3%) - Negative rating action on the sovereign's Foreign-Currency IDR - Weakening of linkages with the sovereign. Positive: Any rating upgrade would be contingent on a prior upgrade of the sovereign foreign-currency rating. Should this happen, developments that may lead to positive rating action include: - Evidence of closer ties between TM and the sovereign, for example sovereign guarantee of debt - Significant, sustained improvement in TM's standalone financial profile, for example FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x, operating EBITDAR margin above 35%, and positive post-dividend FCF. However, we consider neither of these to be likely in the medium term. LIQUIDITY Solid Liquidity: TM's cash balance of MYR2.9bn at end-2016 was sufficient to cover its debt obligations of MYR1.6bn falling due over the next 24 months. Its liquidity is strengthened by proven access to capital markets - in light of the company's market and financial position. The total on-balance sheet debt of MYR8bn comprised 98% unsecured debt and 34% in foreign-denominated debt, of which 49% had been hedged. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Telekom Malaysia Berhad --Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable --Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-; Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Buddhika Piyasena Senior Director +65 6796 7223 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019997 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001