(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
foreign- and
local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Telemovil El
Salvador, S.A.
(Telemovil) and Telemovil Finance Co. Ltd (TF) at 'BB'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed USD310.6 million senior notes
due 2017 issued by
TF at 'BB'.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the IDRs of TF as the
entity is not
considered analytically meaningful for the credit quality of the
notes which
have been issued out of it and fully guaranteed by Telemovil.
Telemovil's ratings reflect its diversified service offering,
leading positions
in the mobile and pay television segments in El Salvador, strong
brand
recognition, extensive network coverage, and moderate leverage
for the rating
category. The company's credit quality is tempered by a
persistently high level
of competition which continues to weigh on its market share and
cash flow
generation.
The ratings also factor in Telemovil's strong linkage with its
parent, Millicom
International Cellular S.A. (MIC) (rated 'BB+' by Fitch), which
helps Telemovil
to achieve synergies related to the larger scale of the parent
and provides
expertise in management. It also considers the payment of
dividends and
royalties to MIC and Telemovil's limited geographic
diversification.
ARPU Decline Continues:
Telemovil's revenue growth is likely to remain weak in 2014 and
2015, following
a 1% contraction in 2013, due to the continued erosion in mobile
ARPU against
the backdrop of the intense competition and mature industry
conditions, as the
penetration rate was approximately 120% at the end of June 2014.
The company's
mobile strategy is centered on mobile data revenue growth which
is expected to
offset further possible declines in voice revenues. In addition,
aggressive
tariff-based strategies from competitors could prevent any
meaningful recovery
in Telemovil's market share; market share has fallen to 36% at
the end of second
quarter 2014 (2Q'14) from 40% in 2013.
Margin Erosion:
Fitch forecasts Telemovil's EBITDA margin will trend down below
30% over the
medium term due to continued pressures from competitors. The
revenue mix will
become even more unfavorable as the lucrative mobile voice
revenues gradually
decline while marketing costs, including handset subsidies,
continue to
increase, and the contribution from the lower margin fixed-line
businesses grow.
Telemovil's EBITDA margin fell to 31% during 2013 from 36% in
2013, as
calculated by Fitch.
Strong Growth in Other Segments:
Positively, Telemovil's non-mobile segments, including pay-TV,
broadband, and
B2B solutions, which together accounted for 32% of total
revenues in 2013,
continued to grow strongly and this trend should continue over
the medium term
given the still low penetration of these types of services.
Telemovil's offering
of bundled services, with the newly launched Direct-To-Home TV,
should help ward
off the competitive threats to a certain extent and mitigate
negative growth in
the mobile business.
By 2017, Fitch expects the company's non-mobile segment is
expected to account
for almost 40% of total sales. Mobile finance solutions will
remain the fastest
growing segment in the company, with double-digit annual revenue
growth, yet its
earnings contribution will still be small over the medium term.
Positive Pre-Dividend FCF:
Telemovil should be able to maintain its positive pre-dividend
free cash flow
(FCF) generation over the medium term despite the increasing
capex amid weak
EBITDA growth. The company plans to increase capex by
approximately 20-30% from
the 2013 level, which will represent about 14%-15% of revenues
during the
period, primarily for 3G/Long Term Evolution (LTE) coverage and
capacity, as
well as for pay-TV and fixed-line services. The increase in
capex should be
covered by the cash flow from operations (CFFO) before dividends
over the medium
term.
In addition, dividend payment has decreased significantly, by
about 75% from the
2010-2012 levels. Any significant increase in the shareholder
distribution over
the medium term should be limited given the company's large
investment plans. In
Fitch's view, Telemovil's upstream payment to the parent, aside
from the regular
royalty fees, could be flexible depending on its financial
condition and the
operational outlook.
Increased Leverage
Telemovil's financial net leverage, measured by adjusted net
debt-to-EBTIDAR, is
forecast to remain above 2.5x over the medium term as EBITDAR in
absolute terms
will be relatively stable. This figure compares with 2.3x and
1.9x at the end of
2013 and 2012, respectively. Excluding the lease adjustment, the
company's net
debt-to-EBITDA was 1.7x at end-2013.
The company's gross leverage will decrease to close to 3.0x
during 2014 from
3.7x at the end of 2013 as the company has successfully
completed its partial
tender offer of USD139 million on its USD450 million bond due
2017 in April
2014.
The company's liquidity profile is good as it does not face any
debt maturities
until 2017. Telemovil held USD206 million of readily available
cash as of March
31, 2014.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Deterioration in the company's EBITDA and FCF generation along
with weak
revenue growth due to competitive pressures and such. factors as
material loss
in mobile market share, ARPU erosion, and substantial increase
in marketing
expenses;
--Worse-than-expected negative impact of the introduction of
number portability
and higher-than-expected auction prices for 4G spectrums;
--Change in MIC's financial policy, including larger cash
upstreams from its
subsidiaries, or any significant deterioration in the parent's
credit profile
Adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR above 3.0x in conjunction with a
weak liquidity
profile on a sustained basis.
Positive: While ratings upgrades are not likely in the short- to
medium-term due
to the competitive operating environment, future developments
that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action
include:
--Reductions in net leverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis,
driven by improved
service diversification, enhanced market position, positive
change in the
competitive/regulatory environment, and/or explicit support from
its parent MIC.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Villalobos
Associate Director
+506-2296-94-54
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Kastholm, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', May 28, 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
