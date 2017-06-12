(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belgium-based
Telenet BVBA's
(Telenet: formerly Telenet N.V.) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-'
with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'B'. At the same
time Fitch is
transferring the IDRs to Telenet Group Holdings N.V, which is
now the parent
company of Telenet with the same Long- and Short-Term IDRs of
'BB-'/'B'. The
Outlook is Stable. The transfer follows a reorganisation of the
company
structure following its acquisition of mobile operator BASE.
Following the
acquisition, Telenet Group Holdings N.V. has become the ultimate
parent of the
group.
The agency has also affirmed the group's senior secured rating
at 'BB' with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. A full list of ratings is provided
below.
The ratings of Telenet reflect its strong operating profile,
ability to sustain
its competitive position and generate robust and stable free
cash flows (FCF).
While competition brought about from cable wholesale regulation
is likely to
affect Telenet's growth profile the impact is likely to be
limited and
manageable. The company retains significant discretion in
managing its capital
structure within its 3.5x-4.5x net debt-to-EBITDA target as a
result of strong
cash generation and a flexible shareholder remuneration
approach. The
flexibility of this approach is key to Telenet's credit profile
and ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Operating Position: Telenet operates a cable network
within Flanders and
some parts of Brussels. Consolidation of local loop unbundling
providers has
resulted in duopolistic competition in infrastructure-based
fixed line within
the consumer segment. Fibre-to-the-home deployment from
incumbent Proximus has
so far been slower than in other western European markets such
as France, Spain
and the Netherlands. Within its franchise area, Telenet services
around 65%-70%
of households, to which it provides TV, broadband or fixed-line
telephony. This
provides sufficient scale to generate a stable underlying
pre-dividend FCF of
around EUR400 million per year.
Sustaining Competitiveness a Virtuous Circle: Telenet has been
able to sustain
its leading market position by investing in its network
infrastructure,
providing rich, value-for-money content bundles and improving
customer service.
This supports the company's FCF generation, which in turn
enables investments in
network infrastructure and content that improve the value of
Telenet's product
proposition and aid product differentiation.
Mobile Network Strengthens Operating Profile: The acquisition of
mobile operator
BASE in 2016 enabled Telenet to gain mobile network ownership,
expand
distribution across the country and more than double its mobile
subscriber base.
Mobile network ownership enables Telenet to fully exploit the
economic benefits
of sector convergence while removing limitations on volume-based
data pricing
and B2B/SME segment servicing that the alternative MVNO model
would impose.
Wholesale Regulation May Change: New Belgian regulation in 1Q16
allows third
parties access to Telenet's cable infrastructure on a wholesale
basis, based on
a retail minus pricing formula that applies to TV and broadband
combined. The
Belgian regulator is considering changing the formula to a 'cost
plus' approach,
which creates some uncertainty. The move, if it happens, is
unlikely to occur in
the short-term but would reduce the wholesale fees that Telenet
receives while
improving the economics for the retailing party Orange Belgium.
Competition from Wholesale Regulation Manageable: We believe the
impact on
Telenet from wholesale regulation is likely to be limited and
manageable. Our
base case scenario continues to envisage a EUR60 million- EUR70
million impact
on EBITDA if Orange Belgium takes a 10% market share in Flanders
and Brussels.
This is based on the existing retail minus formula and assumes
the new entrant
takes 80% from Telenet and 20% from Proximus while losing an
average value
customer. Telenet has sufficient margin in its pre-dividend FCF
to absorb the
impact and maintain funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage (leverage)
below 5.2x if it chooses.
A move to a cost plus pricing formula could increase the impact
on EBITDA
assumed in our base case, the extent of which would depend on
how Orange Belgium
passes on margin savings to customers. However, our assumptions
on the impact to
Telenet is arguably cautious; the greatest loss of market share
is likely to
occur in price-sensitive segments, Orange Belgium already has a
low margin on
the product and a 10% market share shift is unlikely in the
short-, or even
medium, term. Factors that constrain market share loss include
market maturity
and churn levels, the prevalence of triple-play take-up and the
cost of
economically providing attractive content.
Commensurate Shareholder Remuneration: Telenet retains
significant discretion in
managing its capital structure due to its strong FCF generation.
The company
ties shareholder remuneration to growth, market opportunities
and operating
risks. The approach is credit-positive as it provides
flexibility for M&A,
investments and the preservation of credit metrics.
Leverage Profile: Historically Telenet has broadly managed
leverage towards the
middle of their target net debt-to- EBITDA 3.5x-4.5x. The
midpoint corresponds
to the upper end of the FFO adjusted net leverage threshold for
its current
ratings, which is 5.2x. Fitch's base case forecasts assume that
leverage will be
maintained at this upper level through shareholder dividends of
EUR400
million-EUR500 million per year.
Notching of Secured Debt: In line with Fitch's notching
criteria, the company's
secured debt is rated 'BB', one notch higher than the IDR. The
Recovery Rating
on Telenet's senior secured debt is capped at 'RR2' due to the
Belgian Country
Ceiling.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Telenet's ratings are driven by the company's strong operating
profile, which is
supported by a comparatively favourable market structure in
broadband and a
sustainable competitive position. This enables Telenet to
generate robust and
stable FCF and support a leveraged balance sheet. The company's
leverage target
relative to other western European telecoms operators is high
and represents a
constraint on the ratings. Telenet targets leverage 3.5x - 4.5x
net debt-
to-EBITDA (based on its definition). This is broadly in line
with similarly
rated cable peers Virgin Media Inc. (BB-/Stable) and
VodafoneZiggo Group BV
(BB-/Negative) once net debt is adjusted for finance leases.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Stable yoy revenue growth in 2017;
- Mid-single-digit yoy EBITDA growth in 2017;
- A capex/sales ratio of around 24%;
- Dividend payments of EUR300 million in 2017 and growing to
EUR500 million from
2018;
- In line with Fitch's policy to only include M&A activity once
it is completed,
the acquisition of SFR Belux has not been included in Fitch base
case scenario
of the group. The acquisition will, however, have limited impact
on Telenet's
credit metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- A weakening in the operating environment due to increased
competition from
cable wholesale leading to a larger than-expected market share
loss and decrease
in EBITDA.
-FFO-adjusted net leverage consistently over 5.2x (corresponding
to
approximately 3.8x-to-4.1x net debt-to- EBITDA based on the
company's definition
and growth in cash tax payments) and FFO fixed charge cover
trending below 2.5x
(2016: 3.4x).
-A change in financial or dividend policy leading to new, higher
leverage
targets.
Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium-term unless
management pursues
a more conservative financial policy.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Telenet has a strong liquidity position as a
result of
positive internal cash flow generation and undrawn credit
facilities of EUR545
million as of end-2016. Telenet has a long-dated debt maturity
profile, with the
first debt maturity occurring in 2022.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telenet N.V. (renamed Telenet BVBA)
-- Long-Term IDR affirmed 'BB-' with Stable Outlook and
Short-Term IDR affirmed
at 'B' (transferred to Telenet Group Holding N.V.)
-- Senior secured debt rating affirmed at 'BB' and withdrawn.
Telenet Group Holdings N.V.
-- Long-Term IDR transferred from Telenet BVBA at 'BB-'; Stable
Outlook
-- Short-Term IDR transferred from Telenet BVBA at 'B'
Telenet International Finance S.a.r.L.
-- Senior secured term loan affirmed at 'BB' / 'RR2'
-- Senior secured bank facility assigned 'BB' 'RR2'
Telenet Financing USD LLC.
-- Senior secured term loan affirmed at 'BB' / 'RR2'
Telenet Finance V Luxembourg S.C.A
-- Senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB' / 'RR2'
Telenet Finance VI Luxembourg S.C.A
-- Senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB' / 'RR2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1755
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Fitch has made the following adjustments to Telenet's reported
financial
statements which result in different net debt- to-EBITDA
leverage metrics
compared with the company reported metrics:
-- In line with Fitch's approach to include content costs as
part of FFO, EUR60
million of content amortisation costs have been included in
adjusted EBITDA as
proxy to improve the comparability of credit metrics with other
rated TMT
peers.
-- Fitch has included the company's finance lease obligations,
which amounted to
EUR359 million, in debt calculations.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
