LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belgium-based Telenet
NV's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' and its
Short-term IDR at
'B'. The agency also affirmed the group's senior secured rating
at 'BB' with a
Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. A full list of ratings is provided
below.
Although Telenet has a strong operating profile driven by its
market leading
position in Flanders, which would allow an investment-grade
status, the ratings
are capped by management's strategy of maintaining leverage at
approximately
4.5x net debt to EBITDA.
Operations are expected to continue to grow over the next three
to five years,
but cable unbundling and limited customer growth will hamper
revenue growth from
historical levels of 7-8%. Cash tax is also expected to rise
materially,
increasing funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to
over 5.0x in the
next two years, from 4.5x currently, and, potentially, reducing
free cash flow.
Management's ability to grow and maintain EBITDA to meet cash
generation
requirements for interest, capital expenditures, taxes and
dividends will be key
to maintaining liquidity and the current ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slowing Growth but Improving Churn
Telenet's TV customer base has remained broadly stable at 2.1
million over the
past year, reflecting already high penetration levels. The
company's ability to
drive future revenue and EBITDA growth will come primarily
through cross- and
up-selling of higher value digital packages and additional
services such as
broadband, mobile and pay per view content. Other cable assets
such as Virgin
Media and Ziggo, which are also fully or partially owned by
Telenet's parent
Liberty Global, have revenue-generating units (RGUs) or services
per subscriber
of 2.5 and 2.6 respectively. This bodes well for Telenet as its
RGUs are
currently at 2.25, indicating potential for growth.
Cross-selling has not only driven revenue growth but has also
helped to reduce
churn (telephony churn at 6.5% vs. 8% in Q213). This provides
the company with
cost savings and greater flexibility to invest in other growth
areas such as
mobile while limiting the impact on margins.
Cable Unbundling
The opening up of the cable network in Belgium due to new
regulation presents a
unique threat to Telenet as mobile operators seek to offer
bundled products.
Competitors Mobistar and BASE have suffered material average
revenue per user
(ARPU) declines driven not least by Telenet's aggressive mobile
pricing
strategy.
So far only Mobistar is planning to launch a product over cable
at end-2014.
This will consist of TV and broadband and is likely to be priced
around EUR50,
representing a mid-point between Telenet's Whoppa offering
(EUR61) and BASE's
snow product (EUR39). The retail minus-based pricing agreement
leads Mobistar to
pay Telenet around EUR28 per user for TV and broadband access.
There is limited
visibility over the impact of cable unbundling on Telenet's
revenue and
earnings. However, Mobistar's strength in the regions of
Wallonia and Brussels
implies the scope of Telenet's market share loss in Flanders
through up- and
cross-selling is likely to be limited. Much will depend on how
wholesale pricing
develops.
Cash Tax to Reduce Cash Flow
Deferred tax assets had previously shielded Telenet from cash
taxes. Starting
from 2014, Telenet expects to start paying materially higher
cash taxes. In
Fitch's base case, this is expected to reduce operating free
cash flow as taxes
reach their natural run rate of approximately 25%-30% of
operating profit. The
greatest impact will be felt from 2016 as the first year of full
cash tax.
Shareholder Friendly Structure
Liberty Global currently owns 56% of Telenet. This has helped
drive a
shareholder-friendly policy of share buy-backs and dividend
distributions, which
have been financed partially through EBITDA growth and increased
leverage.
Leverage has traditionally been managed at 3.5x-4.5x, and
Fitch's base case
expects a figure towards the higher-end of the range. Although
high leverage can
easily be absorbed by Telenet's stable operating profile, it
caps its Long-term
IDR at 'B+'. Our base case expects FFO-adjusted net leverage of
5x-5.5x.
Content's Long-Term Importance
A key element to Telenet's success has been its ability to
provide a high
quality and compelling product. This has helped the company to
maintain a
competitive advantage and drive penetration levels to 72%
(Q214). Similar to
Liberty Global, Telenet is also extending its strategy to invest
in content and
is in the process of acquiring a 50% stake in a local content
provider De Vijver
Media.
The investment in content will help Telenet to add greater value
and improve
its bundled offer, which has historically been differentiated by
network speed
and capacity. While network speeds and capacity will continue to
be key to
offering a competitive consumer experience, their point of
differentiation may
diminish until demand-side factors that drive the need for
higher speed and
capacity pick up.
Segmented Competition Supports Telenet
Belgium is segmented in its geography, cultures and its TV
offerings. The
Flemish north primarily receives broadband from Telenet and
Belgacom while the
Southern region of Wallonia typically subscribe to VOO and
Belgacom. This gives
Telenet limited competition in the provision of high-speed
internet within its
coverage area. Belgacom's high-end VDSL offering is materially
slower than
Telenet's offerings. In a country with strong cable coverage,
this has allowed
Telenet to corner specific geographies and up-sell TV into
triple and quad play
bundles.
Best in Class Cable
Telenet's blended ARPU of EUR49.7 compares with Ziggo's EUR42.7
and
Numericable's EUR41.9, demonstrating its ability to drive ARPU
increases from a
mix of price inflation, bundling, and upgrades to broadband
speeds. Telenet also
operates with a 51% EBITDA margin relative to LGI's 45%. This
again illustrates
Telenet's operational excellence.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
-A weakening in the operating environment due to increased
competition from
cable wholesale
-FFO-adjusted net leverage consistently over 5.5x and FFO fixed
charge cover
trending below
2.5x (FY13: 3.1x)
- A change in financial or dividend policy leading to new,
higher leverage
targets
Positive: future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
A firm commitment from both Telenet and Liberty Global that
Telenet is committed
to a more conservative leverage profile and distribution policy.
This continues
to seem unlikely at present.
All ratings are affirmed as follows:-
Telenet N.V.
Long-term IDR 'B+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR 'B'
Senior secured debt 'BB'
Instrument ratings:
Senior secured bank facility: 'BB'/'RR2'
Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A EUR500m due 2020: 'BB'/'RR2'
Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A EUR300m due 2021:
'BB'/'RR2'
Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A EUR400m due 2021: 'BB'/'RR2'
Telenet Finance V Luxembourg S.C.A EUR450m due 2022: 'BB'/'RR2'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014 , are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
