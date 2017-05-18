(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telereal
Secured Finance Plc's
and Telereal Securitisation plc's (together, Telereal)
fixed-rate notes due
December 2033 as follows:
Telereal Secured Finance Plc:
GBP418.4m secured bond (XS0987936076) affirmed at 'BBB+sf';
Outlook Stable
Telereal Securitisation plc:
GBP203.6m class A-3 notes (XS0139445471) affirmed at 'AAsf';
Outlook Stable
GBP347.8m class A-4 notes (XS0139446362) affirmed at 'AAsf';
Outlook Stable
GBP250.8m class A-5 notes (XS0186854930) affirmed at 'AAsf';
Outlook Stable
GBP89.0m class A-6 notes (XS0186855077) affirmed at 'AAsf';
Outlook Stable
GBP56.1m class A-7 notes (XS0274201762) affirmed at 'AAsf';
Outlook Stable
GBP137.8m class A-8 notes (XS0274204865) affirmed at 'AAsf';
Outlook Stable
GBP215.0m class B-2 notes (XS0139654635) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'';
Outlook Stable
GBP35.0m class B-3 notes (XS0140277772) affirmed at 'BBB+sf';
Outlook Stable
GBP290.5m class B-4 notes (XS0186855150) affirmed at 'BBB+sf';
Outlook Stable
GBP112.4m class B-5 notes (XS0186855234) affirmed at 'BBB+sf';
Outlook Stable
GBP195.0m class B-6 notes (XS0274208007) affirmed at 'BBB+sf';
Outlook Stable
GBP193.4m class B-7 notes (XS0275282878) affirmed at 'BBB+sf';
Outlook Stable
GBP128.3m class C-1 notes (XS0275279064) affirmed at 'BBB+sf';
Outlook Stable
GBP58.0m class C-2 notes (XS0275282282) affirmed at 'BBB+sf';
Outlook Stable
The Telereal transactions are securitisations of two fully
amortising loans
secured by rental cash flows derived from a portfolio of
operational properties
occupied by British Telecommunications plc (BT; BBB+/Stable) and
located
throughout the UK. BT has the option to vacate properties with
an aggregate
annual rent of GBP8.1 million without making compensation
payments. According to
the March 2017 investor report, GBP1.2 million has been granted
but not yet
vacated by BT. Fitch adjusted the projected rental income
accordingly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations of Telereal Secured Finance Plc's secured bond
and Telereal
Securitisation Plc's class B and C notes reflect BT Group plc's
rating (reviewed
on 24 April 2017, "Review - No Action", thus maintaining the
rating at
BBB+/Outlook Stable). All notes are scheduled to fully amortise
by the maturity
date in 2033, with debt service covered by rental income paid by
BT.
The affirmation of Telereal Securitisation Plc's class A notes
reflects Fitch's
view that vacant possession value (VPV) of the underlying
properties in a 'AAsf'
rating stress is adequate to cover the class of notes. In its
'AAsf' scenario,
Fitch assumes BT defaults. Much of the portfolio occupies urban
space with high
land value (73% by value is in London and southeast England).
Nevertheless, Fitch assumes the Telereal Securitisation Plc
portfolio remains in
its current use, athough this is likely to offer overall lower
value given the
public interest in preserving the UK's fixed line telecoms
infrastructure. Fitch
expects that an alternative tenant would have rent set under
arbitration in line
with industrial properties. Current passing rent across the
portfolio is
generally lower than local prime industrial rents (according to
Cushman and
Wakefield data). This headroom provides additional cushion in
case of tenant
default.
Fitch views day one tenant default as the most stressful
scenario. The class A
notes stand a very high chance of being repaid in full with
portfolio quality
broadly average, given class A loan to value of 27% (based on
the 2016 VPV).
Fitch has tested that this holds under 'AAsf' assumptions. For
the South East
and Rest of UK portfolios, respectively, the 'AAsf' assumptions
applied are:
capitalisation rates of 9.36% and 9.16%, rental value declines
of 18.1% and
14.3%, structural vacancy of 15.65% and 43.2%, and depreciation
of 3% (for
both).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on BT would lead to a corresponding change in
the ratings of
the class B and C notes. The rating of the class A notes is
sensitive to drivers
of long-term occupational demand for the specialised properties
comprising the
pool, which depends on, among other things, technological
developments, the
telecommunications regulatory environment in the UK, industrial
rents and
alternative uses of the properties.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the
issuer,
servicer, and periodic investor reports (dated March 2017).
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial
closing. The subsequent
performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with
the agency's
expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is
therefore satisfied
that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial
rating analysis was
adequately reliable.
Overall and together with the assumptions referred to above,
Fitch's assessment
of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis
according to its
applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately
reliable.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Mario Schmidt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1042
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Euan Gatfield
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1157
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 03 May 2017)
here
Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)
and Loans in
EMEA (pub. 23 Dec 2016)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria (pub. 20 Mar
2017)
here
Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating
Criteria: Derivative
Addendum (pub. 20 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
