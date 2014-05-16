(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based P.T. Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel)
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has
affirmed and withdrawn the following international scale ratings as they are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Credit Profile: Telkomsel's ratings factor in its leading position in
Indonesia's mobile market, with annual gross revenue of IDR60trn - higher than
the combined revenue of the second- and third-largest Indonesian operators.
Ratings have large headroom given its stable EBITDAR margin of over 55%, net
cash position and its ability to generate free cash flow (FCF) margin of over
5%.
Data to Drive Revenue: Fitch expects Telkomsel's revenue to post high
single-digit growth in 2015 driven mainly by fast-growing data services. Overall
operating EBITDAR margin could decline by 100-150bps each year as data's
contribution to total revenue grows and it replaces traditionally more
profitable voice and text services. We forecast annual post-dividend FCF of at
least IDR2trn-3trn despite capex investment around 20% of revenue to expand 3G
services. Fitch expects Telkomsel to distribute around 80% of its net income in
dividends, in line with its dividend policy.
During 2013, revenue and EBITDA grew each by 10% and operating EBITDAR margin
remained resilient at 56% despite intense competition in the data segment,
boosted by the introduction of text interconnection fees by the regulator in
June 2012. The company added about 6.4 million subscribers and managed to
maintain its blended average revenue per user at IDR37,000 per month.
Industry Consolidation: We believe that smaller telcos may have to consolidate
as their business models are unsustainable at current tariff levels. Code
Division Multiple Access (CDMA) operators, including PT Bakrie Telecom (C) and
PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CC(idn)), continue to struggle to gain market share
and face liquidity problems. PT Indosat Tbk (BBB/Stable) and market leader
Telkom are likely to shut their CDMA segments and reallocate the spectrum for
GSM use. The top-three telcos will capture most of the fast-growing data market
given their strong position in voice and their ability to invest in data
infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A significant increase in shareholder return or a major debt funded
acquisition could lead to a negative rating action on the National Long-Term
Rating. However, this is unlikely in the short-to-medium term given the large
ratings headroom.