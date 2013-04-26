(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Teller A/S
and Teller AS'
(Collectively Teller) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook, Short-term IDRs at 'B' and Support Ratings at
'3'.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmations reflect Teller's potentially large exposure to
operational
risk, which is mitigated by their strong liquidity management.
The ratings also
reflect their strong franchise in Nordic merchant acquiring of
international
payment cards and their low historic credit losses. Despite
somewhat different
performance and capital levels for the two entities, Fitch rates
both at the
same level. This is primarily driven by significant operation
overlap between
the entities, supported by joint marketing under the Teller
name.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
The Stable Outlooks are driven by Fitch's expectation that
Teller will retain a
significant liquidity buffer to mitigate the effects of severe
operational
failures. Downside risk is most likely to stem from less prudent
liquidity
management, or deteriorating asset quality beyond Fitch's base
case stress
scenario. Upside potential is limited given the relatively small
size of
Teller's equity bases.
Operational risk is substantial and could manifest itself both
via credit
losses, for example if fraud was not identified, or if there
were system-wide
clearing infrastructure failures. For the latter, if payments to
Teller were
delayed and Teller remains liable to honour payments, it would
be likely to lead
to a stressed liquidity situation. However, in Fitch's opinion,
on-balance sheet
and contingent liquidity facilities are adequate to sustain a
short-term system
disruption.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS
Teller's Support Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that there
would be a
moderate probability that support would be forthcoming from
their ultimate
owners; the largest being Danmarks Nationalbank, Danske Bank
('A'), DNB Bank
('A+') and Nordea Bank Danmark ('AA-'). This is driven by
Teller's important
role in the Nordic payments system, and is supported by the
relatively small
sizes of Teller compared to the combined balance sheets of their
owners.
The Support Ratings are sensitive to any potential change in
Fitch's assumptions
about the propensity or ability of Teller's owners to provide
timely support to
Teller.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lawrence Power
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1567
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
