(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; --$228 million secured Term Loan A at 'BBB-'; --$850 million secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --$725 million senior unsecured notes at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS TEN's ratings are supported by the company's market position as a top global supplier of emission control and vehicle suspension components, with a strong presence in both the original equipment and aftermarket segments. Along with the company's traditional light vehicle business, tightening regulations governing commercial truck and off-highway vehicle emissions in many global regions have led to further growth opportunities and increased profitability. The company's credit profile is characterized by relatively low, but variable, leverage and strong liquidity but relatively low free cash flow margins. Primary risks to the company's credit profile include industry cyclicality, which could become a more significant issue as commercial vehicle and off-highway equipment related sales comprise an increasing proportion of the company's revenue mix; volatile raw material costs; and higher fuel prices. Despite these risks, TEN's lowered cost structure and strengthened balance sheet have improved its ability to withstand any downturn in global demand. Fitch expects demand for TEN's Clean Air products to grow over the next several years as global emissions requirements continue to tighten. In particular, tightening regulations for locomotives and water-borne vessels are presenting potential new business opportunities for additional demand growth beyond the company's traditional markets. Fitch therefore expects TEN's revenue stream to become increasingly diversified over the next several years and to grow at a rate in excess of global light vehicle production as the company's product penetration increases and as it moves further into these new market segments. In addition to its emission control products, new technologies in the company's Ride Performance division, including active and semi-active suspension systems, will also contribute to growth in revenue and profitability. Due, in part, to increasing demand from the commercial vehicle and off-highway segments, TEN's original equipment revenue growth is likely to outpace the growth in light vehicle production over the next several years. Fitch expects the higher margins generated by the commercial and off-highway business and changes to the company's cost structure, including a higher proportion of manufacturing capacity in low-cost countries and restructuring actions currently underway in Europe, will support margins at or above current levels over the intermediate term. Fitch's calculated EBITDA margin was 8.1% in 2013, but excluding substrate sales, which are largely passed through to customers, the EBITDA margin was 10.5% for the year. However, after producing relatively solid free cash flow in 2013, free cash flow margins are likely to be constrained again over the next couple of years due to a combination of higher cash restructuring charges, increased cash taxes and elevated capital spending. Fitch expects TEN's credit profile to strengthen over the intermediate term on higher business levels, continued discipline on controllable costs and lower debt as term loan borrowings amortize. Fitch projects that EBITDA gross leverage will show a further modest decline during 2014, potentially to around 1.5x by year end, and is likely to decline further over the next couple of years. However, leverage is likely to fluctuate through the year as the company uses its revolver and other short-term borrowings to offset typical seasonality in its cash flows. Fitch expects TEN to continue working toward its net leverage target of 1.0x, which suggests that leverage reduction will remain a key consideration for the company over the intermediate term. TEN's actual net leverage at Dec. 31, 2013 (according to the company's calculation) was 1.2x, down from 1.5x at year end 2012. Net leverage could temporarily rise in early 2014, however, due to the typical cash usage expected in the first quarter. The greatest risk to TEN's credit profile in the near term is the potential for a decline in global vehicle production driven by a slowing global economy. This risk is mitigated somewhat by the increasing diversification of the company's customer base and lowered cost structure, as well as ever-tightening global emissions regulations, which will propel the market for emission control systems irrespective of global economic conditions. Also mitigating risk is the company's lack of meaningful debt maturities until 2017, which would reduce liquidity risk in a weakened demand environment. Rising vehicle fuel prices also present a risk in that they could result in a decline in overall vehicle demand, as well as a shift in demand toward smaller vehicles that are less profitable for TEN. Volatile raw material costs are a risk, although TEN mitigates this risk by passing along a substantial portion of the change in its material costs to its original equipment customers. However, offsetting increased material costs in the company's substantial aftermarket business is more challenging. In 2013, TEN's credit profile strengthened modestly on continued improvements in the company's operating performance and a slight reduction in debt. As of Dec. 31, 2013, TEN's EBITDA leverage (as calculated by Fitch) was 1.7x, down from 1.8x at year-end 2012, while total debt of $1.1 billion was down from $1.2 billion. FFO adjusted leverage was flat year-over-year at 2.9x. Fitch's calculation of adjusted leverage includes the impact of operating leases as well as borrowings on the company's European accounts receivable securitization facilities, which are not included on TEN's balance sheet. At year-end 2013, TEN had sold $134 million in accounts receivable under its European facilities. Free cash flow grew substantially in 2013, to $259 million from $109 million in 2012, largely due to a $128 million positive change in working capital. Capital spending declined slightly to $244 million in 2013 from $259 million in 2012. Over the intermediate term, Fitch expects free cash flow to remain positive, but it will likely be down significantly over the next two years due to a combination of higher cash taxes, increased cash restructuring costs and higher capital spending. TEN has fully utilized most of its net operating loss (NOL) tax credits in the U.S., which will lead to meaningfully higher cash taxes over the next several years, while the cash flow impact of the company's restructuring actions will be higher in 2014 and 2015 as the company closes or downsizes several facilities. Higher capital spending will be driven by continued growth in the company's book of business. Although revenue increased 8.2% in 2013 to $8 billion, the EBITDA margin declined slightly. Fitch's calculated EBITDA margin was 8.1% in 2013 versus 8.8% in 2012, but the free cash flow margin grew to 3.3% from 1.5%. Fitch's margin figures are based on total revenue, although $1.8 billion, or 23%, of the company's 2013 revenue came from substrate sales, which are largely passed through to original equipment customers. Excluding substrate sales, Fitch's calculated EBITDA margin would have been 10.5% and its free cash flow margin would have been 4.2%. Overall liquidity remained relatively strong at year end 2013, with $275 million in cash and marketable securities and $755 million in availability on the company's secured revolver, while short-term debt maturities (including current maturities of long-term debt) totaled $83 million. Long-term debt maturities are comparatively light until 2017, when the final $125 million payment on the company's Term Loan A and any outstanding revolver borrowings come due. The funded status of TEN's global pension plans improved substantially in 2013, with the global funded status increasing to 84% at year-end 2013 from 68% at year end 2012. In the U.S., the improvement was more significant, with the funded status rising to 82% at year end 2013 from 60% at the end of 2012. As with many corporate plans, the improvement was due to a combination of rising long-term interest rates and strong asset returns. TEN used a 4.8% discount rate to value its projected benefit obligation in 2013, up from 4.1% in 2012. On a dollar basis, TEN's global plans were only underfunded by $136 million ($74 million in the U.S.), which Fitch believes is manageable, given the company's strong liquidity position and free cash flow prospects. TEN has estimated that required cash contributions to its global pension plans will be $47 million in 2014, down from actual contributions of $57 million in 2013. TEN's secured revolver and secured Term Loan A are both rated one-notch above the company's IDR, reflecting their substantial collateral coverage, which includes virtually all of the company's U.S. assets and up to 66% of its first-tier foreign subsidiaries. As detailed in Fitch's criteria report, 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers', 'BBB-' is the highest issue rating that may be assigned to an issuer with an IDR of 'BB+' or lower. TEN's senior unsecured notes are rated one notch below the company's IDR to reflect the substantial amount of secured debt in the company's capital structure. Assuming a fully-drawn revolver, about 59% of TEN's long-term debt would be secured, reducing potential recoveries for unsecured creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Further developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --EBITDA leverage declining below 2.0x on a consistent basis throughout a full year; --Maintaining a value-added EBITDA margin of 10% or higher; --Increasing the value-added free cash flow margin to about 5% on a consistent basis. Negative: Further developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --A severe decline in global vehicle production that leads to reduced demand for TEN's products; --An increase in EBITDA leverage to above 2.5x for a prolonged period; --A decline in the company's value-added EBITDA margin below 8%; --A prolonged period of negative free cash flow that erodes the company's liquidity. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Brown Senior Director +1-312-368-3139 Fitch Ratings Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Chad Walker Associate Director +1-312-368-2056 Committee Chairperson Craig D. Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (Aug. 5, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.