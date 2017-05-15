(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' to Tenneco Automotive Operating Company
(TAOC), the
principal operating subsidiary of Tenneco Inc. (TEN). In
addition, Fitch has
affirmed the company's $400 million term loan A rating at
'BBB-/RR1'. The
primary borrower on the term loan A has migrated to TAOC from
TEN. A full list
of ratings for TEN and TAOC is included at the end of this
release.
TEN has amended and extended its secured credit facility, which
consists of a
revolver and a term loan A. As part of the amendment, the
company has changed
the designated borrower for the term loan A to TAOC from TEN.
However, TEN
remains the primary borrower for the revolver, although TAOC and
several other
subsidiaries are co-borrowers on the revolver. Upstream and
downstream
guarantees between TEN and TAOC remove any structural
subordination concerns.
In addition to changing the designated borrower on the term loan
A to TAOC from
TEN, the amendment includes several other notable changes. The
limit on the
revolver has been raised to $1.6 billion from $1.4 billion and
the term loan A
has been increased to $400 million, up from $264 million
outstanding at March
31, 2017. Maturity dates for both the revolver and the term loan
A have been
shifted to 2022 from 2019. In addition, the amendment includes
adjustments to
the pricing grid that could accelerate future price reductions.
It also
increases flexibility with respect to restricted payments,
mandatory prepayments
and other baskets. Covenant levels are unchanged, but the level
of cash that can
be included in the net leverage calculation has been increased.
Although the upsized term loan A results in a relatively small
increase in
long-term gross leverage, the increase in the revolver provides
the company with
incremental liquidity. The increased potential for future lower
pricing and
various other modifications will help to increase the company's
financial
flexibility over the intermediate term.
The Recovery Ratings of 'RR1' on the secured revolver and term
loan A reflect
their substantial collateral coverage and outstanding recovery
prospects in the
90%-100% range in a distressed scenario. The one-notch uplift
from the IDRs of
TEN and TAOC reflects Fitch's criteria for notching when an
issuer has an IDR in
the 'BB' range.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of TEN and TAOC are supported by the company's
market position as a
top global supplier of emission control and vehicle suspension
components, with
a strong presence in both the original equipment and aftermarket
segments. Fitch
expects demand for TEN's Clean Air products to remain strong
over the
intermediate term as global emissions requirements for light
vehicles continue
to tighten. In addition, more restrictive global regulations
governing
commercial truck and off-highway vehicle emissions are leading
to enhanced
growth opportunities and higher profitability, as the larger
engines in these
vehicles require more emissions-related content. New
technologies in the
company's Ride Performance division, including increased
production of
electronic suspension systems, will also contribute to revenue
and profitability
growth, although Fitch expects emissions control products will
be a larger
contributor to TEN's sales growth over the intermediate term.
Fitch expects
intermediate-term growth in profitability and FCF will provide
the company with
solid financial flexibility.
Rating concerns include industry cyclicality, volatile raw
material costs, and
variability in fuel prices. Cyclical risk is mitigated somewhat
by the
increasing diversification of the company's book of business and
its improving
cost structure, as well as ever-tightening global emissions
regulations, which
will drive growth in the market for emission control products
independent of
global economic conditions. Also mitigating risk and supporting
near-term
liquidity is a lack of material debt maturities until 2022,
following the
amendment of the credit facility. Volatile fuel prices present a
risk because
the company's content on smaller and more fuel efficient
vehicles tends to be
less profitable. As with other auto suppliers, TEN seeks to
minimize the effect
of volatility in raw material prices by passing along a
substantial portion of
the change in its material costs to its original equipment
customers. In
addition, reflecting the strengthening of its balance sheet in
recent years, the
company has indicated the potential for opportunities that would
enhance its
business through acquisitions, which could run the risk of at
least a temporary
increase in leverage.
Another concern is the potential for an adverse outcome in the
ongoing antitrust
investigation of TEN, primarily being conducted in Europe and
the U.S. However,
the European Commission's (EC) recent closing of the case
without penalty and
the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) previous grant of
conditional leniency
through the Antitrust Division's Corporate Leniency Policy are
both encouraging.
The Leniency Policy limits TEN's exposure as long as the company
self-reports
matters to the DOJ and continues to cooperate with the DOJ's
investigation.
Despite these positive developments, a number of other parties
continue their
investigations, with the continued potential for an adverse
outcome.
As of Dec. 31, 2016, the principal of TEN's debt totaled $1.6
billion, including
off-balance-sheet securitizations. Last 12-months (LTM)
Fitch-calculated EBITDA
was $704 million after payment of minority dividends, leading to
Fitch-calculated gross EBITDA leverage of 2.2x. FFO adjusted
leverage was 2.9x,
and FFO fixed charge coverage was 5.1x.
TEN's EBITDA margin, calculated before payment of minority
dividends, was 8.8%,
or 11.6% on a value-added basis that excludes the effect of
pass-through
substrate sales. Fitch-calculated free cash flow (FCF) in the
year ended Dec.
31, 2016 was $135 million, leading to a FCF margin of 1.6% or
2.1% on a
value-added basis. Liquidity totaled $1.1 billion, including
$347 million in
cash and cash equivalents and $740 million in availability on
the company's
secured revolver.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--In 2017 and beyond, U.S. industry sales remain at around 17
million units,
while global sales continue to rise modestly in the
low-single-digit range;
--Debt, including off-balance-sheet securitizations, remains
steady around $1.5
billion over the next several years;
--Capital spending runs at about 3.5% of revenue;
--The company keeps between $250 million and $300 million in
consolidated cash
on hand, with any excess cash used for acquisitions or share
repurchases;
--The company completes its $400 million share repurchase
program over the next
three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Further developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--An increase in TEN's value-added free cash flow margin to
about 3% on a
consistent basis;
--A decline in FFO adjusted leverage to 2.5x or lower;
--An increase in FFO fixed charge coverage to 5x or higher.
Negative: Further developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A severe decline in global vehicle production that leads to
reduced demand for
TEN's products;
--A decline in TEN's value-added free cash flow margin to below
1% for an
extended period;
--An increase in FFO adjusted leverage to 4x or higher;
--A decline in FFO fixed charge coverage to 3x or lower;
--An adverse outcome from the antitrust investigation that leads
to a
significant decline in liquidity or an increase in leverage.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
TAOC
--Long-Term IDR assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
--Secured Term Loan A rating affirmed at 'BBB-/RR1'.
In addition, Fitch also has the following existing ratings on
TEN:
TEN
--Long-Term IDR 'BB+';
--Secured revolving credit facility rating 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes rating 'BB+/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Eric C. Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Committee Chairperson
Shalini Mahajan, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0351
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch has adjusted
TEN's debt to
include off-balance-sheet factored receivables.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
