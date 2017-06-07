(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Tereos Union de
Cooperatives a Capital Variable's (Tereos) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The senior unsecured ratings of
the bonds issued
by its subsidiary Tereos Finance Groupe 1 were also affirmed at
'BB'.
The rating affirmation reflects Tereos's strong business
profile, which remains
offset by a volatile financial profile. We expect the company's
credit metrics
to improve in the financial year ended 31 March 2017 (FY17),
particularly
leverage and funds from operations (FFO) fixed-charge cover,
after three years
of weakening as sugar prices dropped. However, the new EU sugar
regime from
September 2017, combined with the inherent volatility of sugar
prices, makes the
sustainability of this improvement trend uncertain at this
stage. The company
enjoys a strong market position, supported by well-invested
assets, access to
the produce of member-farmers operating in some of the
higher-yielding sugar
beet regions in Europe and growing diversification of geography
and raw
materials. The cooperative ownership profile of Tereos also
contributes to its
conservative financial policies as reflected in the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile: The IDR is underpinned by Tereos's
strong business
profile for the 'BB' category, both in operational scope and
position in
commodity markets with potential for long-term growth.
Geographic and product
diversification, with an important portion of sales and profits
being generated
outside the company's historic French sugar beet operations, as
well as efforts
to increase operating efficiency, also support Tereos's business
risk profile.
Profit Rebound: Tereos strongly boosted revenue and profit in
the nine months
ending December 2016 (9M17) thanks to a combination of sugar and
ethanol price
recovery and benefits from cost efficiency programmes. We expect
FY17 results to
confirm the trend, and profits to further grow in FY18 albeit
more moderately.
Any drop in European sugar prices is likely to be
more-than-compensated from
higher sugar beet volumes and greater efficiency. We also expect
the starch and
sweeteners business to contribute more to profit, due to an
improved product
mix, larger capacity and better efficiency. We therefore
consider the FY16
results as the company's lowest EBITDA point in the current
cycle.
Exposure to European Sugar Price Adjustment: European prices
recovered in FY17
due to lower production, which led to a rapid drop in
stock-to-use ratios.
However, they are likely to decrease again as they converge with
lower
international prices, along with the removal of the quota regime
in September
2017. Similar to other European sugar processors, Tereos's
European sugar beet
business suffered a sharp contraction in profitability in the
last few years.
Its EBITDA dropped in FY16 to EUR146 million (less than a third
of its FY13
level), following a steep decline in EU quota sugar prices
largely linked to the
intervention of the European Commission in 2013.
Higher European Sugar Volume Upside: We expect the group to
benefit from a
post-2017 deregulated European sweeteners market due to strong
market share and
competitiveness. The EU sugar reform will lift constraints on
production and
exports from Europe. Tereos has contracted with member-farmers
in France to
increase production of sugar beet so that increased volumes can
more than
compensate for lower selling prices. We therefore project that
EBITDA from
Tereos's European sugar beet operations will keep growing in
FY18.
Improvement of Credit Metrics: We project RMI-adjusted funds
from operations
(FFO) gross leverage should return below 4.5x in FY17 after
having peaked at
6.1x in FY16. Similarly, we expect RMI-adjusted FFO fixed-charge
cover to have
reached its low point (3.0x) in FY16 and to recover to around
3.5x from FY17.
Such improvement in financial metrics should be supported by
higher FFO and RMI
value. These levels are comfortable for the ratings. We expect
free cash flow to
remain mildly negative over FY17-FY18 due to working capital
absorption in FY17
and FY18. In addition, we project capex to remain high at an
average EUR400
million annually.
Adequate Financial Flexibility: Tereos's weak credit metrics are
partially
mitigated by adequate financial flexibility. The latter is
supported by strict
financial discipline in shareholder distributions and M&A
spending, adequate
liquidity management and healthy RMI-adjusted FFO fixed-charge
cover throughout
the commodity down-cycle. In the low sugar price environment,
cooperative owners
have shown their support to Tereos by accepting a sharp
reduction in "price
complements", which we consider akin to dividend distributions.
While there has
been a modest increase in distributions in FY17, we assume these
will remain low
so long as the profitability of Tereos's European sugar business
remains low.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage: Tereos France's (TF) and Tereos's
influential control
as well as their legal and strategic ties with TI are very
strong. These
compensate for limited, albeit growing, operational, financial
integration and
ownership - and make parent and its subsidiary intrinsically
linked. We also
expect a degree of convergence in the financial profiles of both
TI and its
French holding.
Average Recovery Prospects: Due to the strong linkages between
TSF, Tereos and
TI, the rating on the senior unsecured notes is derived from the
consolidated
group's IDR of 'BB'. The senior unsecured notes are rated at the
same level as
the group's IDR. Usually, for issuers rated in the 'BB'
category, prior-ranking
debt constituting 2x-2.5x EBITDA indicates a high likelihood of
subordination
and lower recoveries for unsecured debt. We believe that the
level of senior
secured (or other form of prior-ranking) debt leverage at TSF is
unlikely to
rise higher than 2.0x over the next three years as we expect a
recovery in
EBITDA from the sugar beet business. Furthermore, we believe TSF
(or Tereos) is
unlikely to increase its debt to support other group entities.
Revolving Credit: In addition, existing committed debt ranking
ahead of the
senior unsecured notes relates to TSF's EUR450 million revolving
credit facility
(RCF), which exclusively funds working capital needs throughout
the year. Based
on the company's historical intra-year working capital needs,
average intra-year
outstanding RCF amounts are unlikely to rise beyond 2.0x TSF's
EBITDA.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Tereos's IDR of 'BB' is positioned in between the credit quality
of larger and
significantly more diversified commodity trader and processor
Bunge Limited
(BBB/Stable) and the 'B' category rated Kernel Holding S.A.
(B+/Stable) and
Biosev S.A. (B+/Negative), whose ratings discount a heavy
concentration on one
country where they originate the commodities they process and
sell. Tereos
enjoys a moderate degree of geographic diversification with
material sourced
mainly in western Europe and Brazil but also in The Indian Ocean
and Asia as
well as combining production of beet sugar, cane sugar,
sweeteners, ethanol and
starches.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow in FY17 at a pace (low teens) aligned with
9M17 performance;
further strong growth (mid-to-high single digit) in FY18,
resulting from higher
volumes more than compensating the lower prices that will result
from the EU
sugar reform from the second half of FY18 and adverse FX effects
in Brazil;
broadly stable revenues from FY19;
- Consolidated EBITDA margin recovering to around 12.5% in FY17
(10% in FY16;
14.8% in FY14) and 13% in FY18 as a result of better prices,
product mix and/or
benefits from efficiency programme; constant at 13.0% over
FY18-FY20;
- Working capital absorption over FY17 and FY18 as a result of
price (FY17) and
volume growth (FY18);
- Capex remains around EUR400 million annually on average until
FY19 as company
continues to invest in higher efficiency and increases capacity;
- Buyout of Petrobras's stake in Guarani and of Tereos
Internacional minorities
for close to EUR210 million in FY17; EUR40 million per annum
bolt-on M&A
thereafter
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Strengthening of profitability (excluding price fluctuations),
as measured by
RMI-adjusted EBITDAR/gross profit, reflecting reasonable
capacity utilisation
rates in the sugar beet business and overall increased
efficiency.
-At least neutral FCF while maintaining strict financial
discipline.
-FFO gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) consistently below 3.5x at
Tereos group
level.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Inability to sustainably maintain cost savings derived from
efficiency
programmes or excessive idle capacity in different market
segments, leading to
RMI-adjusted EBITDAR/gross profit remaining weak.
-Inability to return consolidated FFO to approximately USD500
million (FY16:
USD300 million and to improve profitability and cash flow
generation.
-Reduced financial flexibility as reflected in FFO fixed-charge
cover
(RMI-adjusted) falling below 3.0x.
- FFO gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) above 4.5x at Tereos group
level on a
sustained level.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate liquidity: Tereos's internal liquidity score, defined
as unrestricted
cash plus RMI plus accounts receivables divided by total current
liabilities,
improved to 1.1x in FY16 from 0.7x in FY14 as management
successfully lengthened
the group's average debt maturity profile. This is consistent
with levels for a
'BB' rating. Liquidity is further supported by comfortable
access to diversified
sources of external funding, demonstrated by the successful
issue of seven-year
bonds in June and October 2016 and the full refinancing of its
sweeteners
business in Europe in December 2016 with a EUR200 million
revolving credit
facility.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Leases: Fitch adjusted the debt by adding a multiple of 6x of
yearly operating
lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR38 million for
FY16). The multiple
of 6x reflects operating lease expenses related to the group's
Brazilian
operations.
- Readily marketable inventories (RMI): Fitch calculates
Tereos's financial
ratios by excluding the debt and the interest costs used to
finance those RMIs
for which the agency has reasonable assurance from management
that they are
protected against price risk. In FY16 Fitch judged EUR334
million of Tereos's
inventories as readily marketable, based on EUR595 million of
inventories of
finished products. Therefore Fitch adjusted the group's debt and
gross cash
interest down by EUR334 million and EUR29 million, respectively.
- Factoring: Fitch views the group's factoring programme as an
alternative to
secured debt, and therefore adjusts Tereos's FY16 total debt by
the amount of
receivables sold and derecognised at end-FY16 (EUR128 million).
Fitch has also
decreased the group's working capital inflow (included in
Fitch's FCF
calculation) by the year-on-year increase in outstanding
factoring funding at
closing, i.e. EUR31.5 million. Cash flow from financing
(excluded from Fitch's
FCF calculation) has been increased by the same amount.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
