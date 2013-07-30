(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Texas
Instruments Incorporated (TI) and revised the Rating Outlook to
Stable from
Negative. Fitch's actions affect approximately $7.2 billion of
total debt,
including the company's undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF).
The ratings and Outlook reflect TI's resumption of revenue
growth and
profitability expansion, which should enable TI to meet Fitch's
expectations for
operating profit, free cash flow (FCF) and credit protection
measures through at
least the near term.
Focus revenues, including analog and embedded processing, should
continue
recovering through the near term after bottoming in the first
quarter of 2013.
Broad-based strength across focus end-markets contributed to
sequential growth
and TI ended the June 2013 quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of
1.03x, greater
near-term visibility and balanced inventory.
The full exit of TI's legacy wireless business will temper
otherwise higher
focus revenues for the year. Fitch anticipates non-wireless
Other revenues could
be down nearly 20% in 2013 from lower royalties and
application-specific
integrated circuit demand, despite seasonally strong calculator
sales and higher
high definition front projector demand in the recent quarter.
Operating profit should expand throughout 2013 from
volume-driven higher
absorption and a richer sales mix. Legacy wireless (estimated
double-digit
operating losses) declined to 5% of total revenues in the recent
quarter from 9%
in the prior year. TI also will benefit from the completion of
its $450 million
cost reduction program associated with exiting this business.
FCF should approximate $2 billion due to higher profitability
and lower capital
spending from TI's strategic capital additions in recent years.
Capital spending
should be $500 million for 2013 and remain at the lower end of
the 4% to 7% of
revenue range over the next few years, resulting in depreciation
expense
exceeding capital spending through the intermediate term.
Fitch expects total debt-to-operating EBITDA will range from 1x
to 1.5x over the
longer term and estimates this metric was 1.3x for the latest 12
months (LTM)
ended June 30, 2013. FCF-to-total debt declined slightly to 37%
for the LTM
ended June 30, 2013 from 41% in the prior year period, due to
higher dividends
associated with TI's capital allocation program.
Fitch anticipates focus revenues will grow 6% for 2013, while
overall revenues
including wireless, Digital Light Processing (DLP) and
calculators, should be
down 5%. Automotive and industrial demand is driving top line
growth, despite
the cautious macroeconomic environment, and offsetting lower
power management
demand for personal computers and game consoles.
Roughly 35% of TI's sales are to industrial and automotive
markets, driven in
part by the acquisition of National Semiconductor Corporation
(NSC). TI is
leveraging its salesforce scale to address the significantly
greater number of
customers and longer product life cycles in industrial and
automotive markets
and gaining share over the past three quarters.
Operating margins should remain in the mid-20s through the
intermediate term,
driven by higher gross margins and achieving $450 million of
annual cost savings
related to the wind-down of its legacy wireless business, mostly
lower research
and development (R&D) spending. R&D should decline to $1.5
billion in 2013 from
$1.9 billion in 2012.
As part of the company's capital allocation plan announced
during the first
quarter of 2013, TI is committed to returning 100% of annual FCF
to shareholders
and announced another $5 billion of share repurchase
authorization. Over the
longer term, Fitch believes FCF could be used to support
acquisitions, given
fragmentation within analog and embedded processor markets.
RATING SENSITIVITY:
Negative rating actions could result from sustained share losses
in focus
segments leading to: i) negative focus revenue growth, ii) lower
base line
operating profitability, or iii) FCF below $1.5 billion.
Positive rating action
is unlikely in the absence of a higher FCF base or greater
degree of technology
leadership.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS:
The ratings are supported by TI's:
--Solid liquidity and annual FCF of more than $1.5 billion
through the
semiconductor cycle;
--Meaningful market share leadership in analog (approximately
20%, more than
twice that of closest competitor) and embedded processing from
investments in
sales reach and manufacturing capacity;
--More sustainable operating results from an intensified focus
on fragmented and
less volatile analog and embedded processing markets, along with
a lack of
customer concentration.
Ratings concerns center on TI's:
--Still substantial investments in R&D and capital expenditures
over the longer
term required for long-term customer collaboration/retention and
manufacturing
cost leadership;
--Reduced technology leadership, given the company's exit from
legacy wireless
and the associated leading-edge R&D investments;
--Aggressive capital allocation program constraining FCF growth.
TI's liquidity was solid as of June 30, 2013, and supported by:
--Approximately $3.2 billion of cash and short-term investments;
--An undrawn $2 billion credit facility due March 2018.
Liquidity is further supported by Fitch's expectations for
annual FCF of more
than $1.5 billion through the semiconductor cycle.
Total debt was $5.2 billion as of June 30, 2013 and consisted
of:
--$1 billion of 1.375% senior notes due May 2014;
--$250 million of 3.95% NSC issued senior notes due April 2015:
--$750 million of 0.45% senior notes due August 2015;
--$1 billion of 2.375% senior notes due May 2016;
--$375 million of 6.6% NSC issued senior notes June 2017;
--$500 million of 1% senior notes due May 2018;
--$750 million of 1.65% senior notes due August 2019;
--$500 million of 2.25% senior notes due May 2023.
Fitch anticipates TI will refinance at least a portion of the $1
billion of
senior notes due in 2014.
Fitch affirms TI and its subsidiary, National Semiconductor
Corporation, as
follows:
TI:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper program at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
National Semiconductor:
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst:
Jason Paraschac, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0746
Committee Chairperson
Jamie Rizzo, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0548
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 8, 2012.
