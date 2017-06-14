(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Thailand's senior unsecured
local-currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed
at 'A-' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have
been affirmed
at 'F2'. The short-term issues have also been affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong external finances and low public debt increases
Thailand's resilience to
economic shocks and underpins the country's ratings. These
strengths are
balanced by weaker structural factors compared with 'BBB' rated
peers, such as
low income per capita and weak governance indicator scores. The
risk of a
renewed bout of political instability, as evident during public
protests in
2014, also constrains the ratings.
A wider current-account surplus and higher foreign reserves have
further
bolstered Thailand's external finances. The current-account
surplus widened to
11.5% of GDP in 2016, from an already-high 8.1% in 2015, driven
by continued low
energy prices and weak domestic demand. The large surplus, along
with bigger
capital inflows, has generated appreciation pressure on the Thai
baht since the
start of 2017. Interventions by the Bank of Thailand to reduce
exchange rate
volatility have increased foreign reserves to USD185 billion by
April 2017, from
USD172 billion at end-2016.
The Thai economy expanded by 3.2% in 2016, in line with the
'BBB' median's 3.1%,
but behind other south-east Asian peers. Government stimulus and
a rebound in
farm incomes have lifted growth, following a severe drought
early in 2016. Fitch
expects increased public investment as part of the government's
infrastructure
plan to push growth up to 3.4% in 2017. However, deepened
protectionism or
weaker global demand could be a downside risk for exports.
The government is using available fiscal space to boost
infrastructure spending
to support medium-term growth prospects. Fitch expects the
general government
balance to shift from a 0.5% of GDP surplus in the fiscal year
ending September
2016 (FY16), to a 1.6% deficit in FY17. The deficit remains
lower than the 2.6%
of GDP 'BBB' median and is consistent with the general
government debt/GDP ratio
stabilising at a low level relative to rating peers. The
government has some
contingent liabilities from quasi-fiscal activities conducted
through
state-owned enterprises (SOE), but Fitch does not see this
exposure as unusually
high despite limited transparency. The government has taken
steps to improve
reporting of SOE operations.
The government has launched the Thailand 4.0 economic plan to
improve the
country's productivity and counter the effects of an aging
population and
declining export competitiveness on growth. Measures include
reforms to improve
the efficiency of SOEs, boost competition and incentivise
foreign investment.
However, it remains to be seen whether they will be implemented
successfully and
be sufficient to offset structural headwinds.
Thailand's high household debt could weigh on consumption and
increase the
economy's vulnerability to shocks. The household debt/GDP ratio
was stable over
2016, but remains high at 80%. A shock that leads to job losses
or higher
interest rates could hinder the ability of households to service
debt, causing a
rise in delinquencies and lower consumption. Banks have already
started to face
asset-quality pressure on unsecured retail loans and other
vulnerable
non-household sectors, such as small business. However, Fitch
believes Thai
banks' capital and liquidity positions remain adequate.
Delays to the general election have added to uncertainty over
the country's
timing and transition back to civilian rule. The government now
expects the
election to be held by mid-2018. Uncertainty over the
transition, including any
further delays, could hold back private investment if businesses
struggle to
assess economic and policy direction. That said, Thailand has
enjoyed a period
of economic and political stability since the military
government took power in
2014.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Thailand a score equivalent to a
rating of
'BBB+' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Structural features: -1 notch to reflect uncertainty over the
terms and timing
of Thailand's transition back to civilian rule and risks to
economic stability
from ongoing political divisions. High household debt increases
vulnerability to
shocks.
- External finances: +1 notch to reflect strengths in Thailand's
external
finances not captured in the SRM, including its large net
creditor position and
strong external liquidity
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- A sustained improvement in growth above Fitch's expectations
without the
emergence of imbalances.
- Resolution of social and political tensions sufficient in
scale to improve
governance and development indicators.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Renewed political disruption on a scale sufficient to have a
significant
effect on Thailand's economy.
- A large and sustained rise in Thailand's government debt
ratios, for example,
due to a fiscal deterioration or materialisation of contingent
liabilities on
the sovereign balance sheet.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895594">Global
Economic Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Director
+852 2263 9925
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
