(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/WARSAW, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Thales SA's
(Thales) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'BBB+'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.
The agency has
simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable is based on Fitch's belief
that the threat
of the company breaching any of its downgrade guidelines in the
short to
medium-term has largely faded. While the financial profile
remains essentially
moderate for the 'BBB+' rating, especially pertaining to the
funds from
operations margin, Thales retains a sound balance sheet with
solid liquidity and
financial flexibility as well as consistently decent free cash
flow generation.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are
uncompensated.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Tom Chruszcz
Director
+48 22 338 6294
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16
Warsaw 00-103
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
