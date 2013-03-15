March 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kemble Water Finance Limited's (Kemble Water) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook and senior secured rating at 'BB'. The agency has also affirmed Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC's (TWKF) GBP400m senior secured bond issue at 'BB', which is guaranteed by Kemble Water. Kemble Water is a holding company of Thames Water Utilities Limited (Thames Water), the regulated monopoly provider for water and wastewater services in London and the surrounding areas. The ratings reflect the regulatory environment in which Thames Water operates, its middle ranking position in the water industry in terms of operational and regulatory performance, the subordinated nature of financial obligations at the holding company level, as well as structural enhancements included in the documentation through covenants and security. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Adequate Cash Flow Generation Fitch forecasts Kemble Water to maintain gearing at around 92% pension-adjusted net debt/economic regulatory asset value (RAV; FY12 was 91.2%) and dividend cover of above 2x (FY12 was 3x before and 4.3x after taking into account a cash tax settlement from HMRC; both calculations under Fitch's methodology). These forecast metrics are commensurate with Kemble Water's IDR of 'BB-'. The senior secured ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift for above-average recovery prospects in case of a default. - Meeting Regulatory Targets In the financial year to March 2012 (FY12) Thames Water continued to achieve stable asset serviceability for all asset categories. The company also met leakage targets for the sixth year running, whereas a number of companies were struggling with their targets during the harsh winters of FY10 and FY11. - Customer Satisfaction Lagging Behind In terms of the service incentive mechanism, which measures customer satisfaction in the water sector, the company scored 63 points out of 100 for FY12, ranking towards the bottom of the league table. In comparison, peers made significant progress in improving scores during FY12. Bad debt provisioning also increased visibly to GBP70.6m in FY12 from GBP38.4m in FY11 and sewer flooding remains an issue that can attract a lot of public attention. Hence, there is more work to be done to improve these factors. - Covenants Partially Mitigate Subordination The rated bonds represent holding company debt, which is structurally and contractually subordinated to debt at operating company level. This risk is partially mitigated by the stable cash flow characteristics of the regulated company and covenants included in the TWKF bond documentation. However, these features cannot fully offset the level of subordination that is embedded into the financing structure. LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE - Reliance on Upstream Cash Flow Kemble Water mainly relies on dividends for debt service. As of September 2012, Kemble Water held GBP26.5m in cash and cash equivalents and had access to a committed GBP75m revolving credit facility to bridge short-term liquidity needs. Compared with Kemble Water's annual finance charge of around GBP60m, Fitch deems available back-up liquidity as adequate. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE: Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Increase of dividend cover sustainably above 2.5x, decrease of gearing sustainably below 90% and post-maintenance and post-tax cover above 1.10x (as per Fitch's forecasts) Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Decrease of dividend cover at Kemble Water below 2x, increase of gearing above 95% and decrease of post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover below 1.05x (as per Fitch's forecasts) - Possibility of a dividend lock-up at Thames Water - Deterioration of operational and regulatory performance at Thames Water